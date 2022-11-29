ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technip Energies Awarded a Contract for Sustainable Aviation Fuels Production at TotalEnergies Grandpuits Zero-Crude Platform in France

 2 days ago
Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has been awarded a contract by TotalEnergies for the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) at Grandpuits platform in France.

©TotalEnergies

This contract covers the Engineering, Procurement services and Construction assistance (EPsCa) for the conversion of the Grandpuits refinery into a zero-crude platform oriented towards SAF.

Once in operation, this facility will have the capacity to produce 210,000 tons per year of SAF from sustainable feedstock such as used cooking oil and animal fat.

Bhaskar Patel, SVP Sustainable Fuels, Chemicals and Circularity at Technip Energies declared : “We are pleased to have been selected by TotalEnergies for this project which is fully in line with Technip Energies’ strategy to accelerate the energy transition and the reduction of CO 2 emissions using SAF. We will leverage our technical expertise and execution capabilities to make this project a success and to contribute to TotalEnergies’ transformation strategy towards low-carbon businesses.”

Conversion of TotalEnergies’ Grandpuits refinery into a zero-crude platform is based on the development of several future-oriented activities in the field of biomass, renewable energies, and the circular economy.

To know more about Technip Energies capabilities in Biofuels:

Our engineering and end-to-end project management expertise applies directly to the biofuels market, particularly for biofuel refineries. We offer a wide range of services and proprietary and partnership-based technologies, including biodiesel and biojet production technologies as well as ethanol first- and second-generation processes. We have extensive experience in the design and construction of bioethanol plants.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) trading over-the-counter in the United States. For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements usually relate to future events and anticipated revenues, earnings, cash flows or other aspects of Technip Energies’ operations or operating results. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “foresee,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “may,” “estimate,” “outlook,” and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Technip Energies’ current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on Technip Energies. While Technip Energies believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting Technip Energies will be those that Technip Energies anticipates.

All of Technip Energies’ forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties (some of which are significant or beyond Technip Energies’ control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from Technip Energies’ historical experience and Technip Energies’ present expectations or projections. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see Technip Energies’ risk factors set forth in Technip Energies’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which include amendment no. 4 to Technip Energies’ registration statement on Form F-1 filed on February 11, 2021.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date they are made. Technip Energies undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law.

The Associated Press

