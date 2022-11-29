Read full article on original website
Lakers Fans Are Furious After Blowing 17-Point Fourth Quarter Lead To The Indiana Pacers: "LeBron Actively Hurt Us Tonight"
The Los Angeles Lakers just choked a 17-point fourth-quarter lead to the Indiana pacers. After a strong performance through 40 minutes of the game, the Lakers completely fell apart to a shooting barrage from the Pacers at the end of the fourth quarter, capped off by a buzzer-beating 3 by Andrew Nembhard to give the game to the Pacers.
Lakers player grades: L.A. loses heartbreaker to Pacers
After a three-game road trip, the Los Angeles Lakers returned home on Monday to face an Indiana Pacers team that has been heating up. Los Angeles gradually built a sizable lead in the first three quarters, leading by six at halftime and by 17 early in the fourth quarter. Then the Pacers got themselves going.
Ja Morant implies referees have 'too much power' in Instagram post after Timberwolves loss
The Memphis Grizzlies had one of their ugliest games of the season in a 109-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Memphis recorded its most turnovers (27) since 2007 and missed 12 free throws in 30 attempts. On top of that, Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant were both ejected with 1:22...
Pacers stun Lakers 116-115 thanks to rookie Nembhard hitting 3 at buzzer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a stunning 116-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points and hit a tying layup with 39 seconds left for the […]
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Credits Russell Westbrook For Being Professional Through Trade Rumors
Since before the season began, the Los Angeles Lakers have been hounded with potential trade rumors. In his first chance as a head coach in the NBA, Darvin Ham has had to navigate the constant rumblings, namely about the future of point guard Russell Westbrook. It can be extremely difficult...
Lakers Highlights: Russell Westbrook Hits Half-Court Shot; LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Austin Reaves Lead Win Over Trail Blazers
The Los Angeles Lakers got back in the win column on Wednesday night, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 128-109 at home to improve to 8-12 on the season. After a rough shooting night in the Lakers’ last game, LeBron James got back on track in this one with a game-high 31 points to go along with seven rebounds and eight assists.
Lakers News: Kevin Durant Says It’s ‘Pretty Cool’ To Watch LeBron James Pursue Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Scoring Record
LeBron James is edging closer to becoming the NBA’s best scorer of all time, taking the title away from Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. A left adductor strain paused James’ pursuit of the honor as the four-time NBA champion missed five games with the injury in November. But the 37-year-old returned in the recent wins over the San Antonio Spurs and after a 39-point performance, he’s now 1,016 points away from matching Abdul-Jabbar’s regular-season tally.
How The Media Reacted To LeBron James Questioning Their Jobs Amid Jerry Jones Photo
LeBron James has never shied from speaking on social justice issues. His latest words were toward Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. An 1957 photo of Jones at North Little Rock High School has surfaced on the Internet. The photo displayed white students preventing Black students from entering the school. No...
Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110
Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant’s 45 Points Help Topple Grizzlies In Overtime
Coming off of the thrilling conquest of the 2001-02 NBA Finals victory over the New Jersey Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the season with back-to-back-to-back championships. With Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal leading the charge, Phil Jackson and the Lakers had cemented themselves as a dynasty, atop the NBA.
Lakers Video: Fan Chugs Beer Out Of Prosthetic Leg While Another Makes First Half Court Shot Since Jan. 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers fans inside the Crypto.com Arena Monday night left extremely disappointed after the team blew a 17-point lead and lost on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to the Indiana Pacers. And that is truly a shame as during the game, the fans seemed to be having an excellent time.
Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
L.A. Wallops Damian Lillard-Free Trail Blazers, 128-109
A fast-paced two-way Los Angeles Lakers attack yielded a rare blowout win tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Granted, the Trail Blazers were missing their best player, six-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, and were playing on the second night of a back-to-back (giving the Lakers a rest advantage), but a win is a win, and in fairness, the Lakers were missing two starters of their own, as well.
Lakers News: Pau Gasol Announces Birth Of Son With Wife Catherine
Pau Gasol left the Los Angeles Lakers nearly a decade ago, but the Spaniard’s life and career are still celebrated by his former team and its fans. L.A.’s love for Gasol will be on full display in March when the franchise will retire his No. 16 jersey — a move many considered to be long overdue considering the forward’s role in the Purple and Gold’s back-to-back championships between 2009-2010.
