Read full article on original website
Related
Essence
WATCH | Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Gets Engaged
Snoop Dogg says he is a proud parent after his daughter, Cori Broadus, said yes to her longtime boyfriend Wayne Duece. In several Instagram posts, the couple is shown smiling ear to ear in matching pink pajamas.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Reveals His Song Of The Year Pick: 'This Shit Bangin' Like A Muthafucka!'
Snoop Dogg has put out plenty of music in 2022, but as the year winds to a close, Tha Doggfather is giving it up to another artist for dropping what he believes is the best song this year. In a video posted to his Instagram page on Wednesday (November 23),...
Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s Family Battling Ex-Girlfriend Over Custody of Daughter
The battle for custody of Nipsey Hussle‘s 13-year-old daughter, Emani Dior Asghedom, continues between the late rapper’s family and ex-girlfriend, Tanisha Foster. Newly obtained court documents revealed a recent filing that Hussle’s brother, Sam Asghedom, made to finalize custody proceedings for Emani. Sam filed a third status report as part of his brother’s probate case, Radar Online reports.
Model Aoki Lee Simmons Calls Out White America’s Silence to Deaths Within Hip-Hop Community
Aoki Lee Simmons isn’t feeling the silence from the white community when it comes to deaths within the hip-hop community. The daughter of Def Jam Founder Russell Simmons and fashionista Kimora Lee Simmons is very vocal on social media and enjoys using her large following to raise awareness on issues and causes important to her.
ETOnline.com
Cardi B Says She Feels 'So Hopeless' Trying to Make Husband Offset Happy After Takeoff's Death
It's been a difficult time for Cardi B and her husband, Offset. The 30-year-old rapper gave an interview to The Neighborhood Talkabout how she and Offset are coping in the wake of the sudden death of his cousin and Migos bandmate, Takeoff. "We're living our life normally, but deep down...
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead: Cardi B Makes Big Move for Late Rapper Amid Husband Offset’s Feud With Migos
Many artists from the hip-hop industry have paid their individual tributes to Takeoff after the news of his death started making headlines over the past few days. Cardi B, the wife of Offset who was infamously tangled in a beef with his former rap group Migos, recently made a big move for the late rapper.
Marc Anthony and Fiancée Nadia Ferreira Show Off Bold Couple's Style at 23rd Latin Grammy Awards
After announcing their engagement in May, Marc Anthony and fiancée Nadia Ferreira stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance on Thursday at the 23rd Latin Grammy Awards Marc Anthony had his biggest supporter on his arm at Thursday's 23rd Latin Grammy Awards. The Paʼllá Voy artist, 54, was accompanied by fiancée Nadia Ferreira in a sizzling display of their couple's style while walking the red carpet together for the awards show at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. He donned a black-on-black suit with an avant-garde buckle at the waist of...
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Morris Day & The Time Electrify Audience With a Legendary Medley of Hit Records
What better way to end another fantastic year celebrating decades of soul and R&B music than with a legendary performance of epic proportions featuring musical group Morris Day & The Time. The iconic funk and soul band closed out the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole, performing a medley of their classic hits, including “Cool,” “777,” “Jungle Love,” and finally ending with a crowd favorite, “Bird.”
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Dives Deeper Into The Murder Of New Orleans Rapper Magnolia Shorty
'Hip Hop Homicides' host Van Lathan visits Magnolia Shorty's sister, who tells him about Carl Bridgewater and her life insurance policy.
Trolls say I’m ugly but I don’t care — I’m beautiful to my family and fans
She is beautiful no matter what they say. Lauren Behanna, 27, is keeping her confidence and spreading awareness about her extremely rare condition — despite rude comments from online trolls. The content creator and TikTok star lives in West Virginia with her husband, Cody, and their 7-year-old daughter, Abby, who both constantly remind her that she is beautiful. Behanna was born with congenital myasthenic syndrome — which she describes as “a muscle weakness condition that is like multiple sclerosis – but the weakness doesn’t happen gradually.” As a baby, Behanna spent her first year fighting for her life in the...
The Marathon Continues: Lauren London and Friends to Honor Nipsey Hussle’s Life In Docuseries
The late Nipsey Hussle is set to have his story told in a docuseries produced by Hussle’s Marathon Films and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill studio, People reports. On Tuesday, the documentary was announced. It will focus on Hussle’s rise in hip hop ahead of his tragic...
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Tim Malcolm Reacts to ‘Single Life’ Tell-All Pants Backlash: ‘I Agree’
90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm reacted to the major backlash he’s received from fans for his “pink” pants on the 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 tell-all. “Y’all don’t know this logistical s—t about TV, that y’all don’t really get to hear or see. It’s not as simple as like, why would he wear that?” the North Carolina native, 42, told fans via an Instagram Live session while watching the tell-all on Monday, November 28.
90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar Is an ~International Superstar~! Find Out What He Does for a Living
Working man. 90 Day Fiancé’s Usman “SojaBoy” Umar isn’t just a reality TV star, but also makes money as a rapper. Keep scrolling to learn about his multiple jobs, what he does for a living and more. What Is Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar’s Job?...
The Hollywood Gossip
Briana DeJesus Dumps Much Older Boyfriend Bobby Scott: Sorry I Got You Fired!
Back in July, Briana DeJesus was involved in a minor scandal involving her new romance. Briana was dating a man named Bobby Scott, and while fans focused on the fact that there was a pretty significant age gap between the couple, their involvement turned out to have far-reaching implications for a totally unrelated reason.
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé': Shaeeda Says She'll Leave Bilal If He Doesn't Want to Have a Baby in 9 Months (Exclusive)
Shaeeda is giving Bilal an ultimatum when it comes to wanting to have children with her. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Shaeeda talks to her friend, Eutris, about Bilal continuing to put off having children and says she is giving him a deadline.
realitytitbit.com
Sister Wives cast devastated by death of loved ones over the years
Fans have gotten to know the Sister Wives cast over the past 12 years. The show first launched on TLC and shows the polygamous life of Kody Brown and his wives. The family always appears united despite any battles in life, but the Sister Wives cast has been devastated by death after many losses over the years.
Radio host dubs Teresa Giudice ‘rudest person ever’ after interview
If you’re not about the namaste, get the hell out of her way. Boston radio personality Billy Costa slammed Teresa Giudice as an “idiot,” “nothing,” and a “monster” after she allegedly “attacked” him in a live interview on Monday. “She was easily, hands down, the rudest person I’ve ever interviewed,” the radio host, 69, said on his “Billy & Lisa in the Morning” show after the interview ended. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, 50, appeared on the program to promote an event she’s co-hosting in Lynn, Mass. However, the interview took a turn once Costa asked the Bravo star about writing her...
‘Little People Big World’ Star Matt Roloff Calls His Kids ‘Monsters’
Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff is adding fuel to the fire after a recent comment he made about his children, particularly his twin boys Jeremy and Zach Roloff. During the most recent season of the TLC series, the Roloff family has been fighting a lot and everyone has differing opinions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas & 21 Savage Join Forces On “One Mic, One Gun”
Nas and 21 Savage have seemingly buried the hatchet regarding their recent beef. As we previously reported, 21 received backlash earlier this month over his comments about Nas. The Her Loss rapper claimed that Nas is no longer relevant. “I don’t feel like he’s relevant,” 21 shared on Clubhouse. “I just feel like he got a loyal fan base. He still makes good music.”
Comments / 0