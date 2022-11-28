She is beautiful no matter what they say. Lauren Behanna, 27, is keeping her confidence and spreading awareness about her extremely rare condition — despite rude comments from online trolls. The content creator and TikTok star lives in West Virginia with her husband, Cody, and their 7-year-old daughter, Abby, who both constantly remind her that she is beautiful. Behanna was born with congenital myasthenic syndrome — which she describes as “a muscle weakness condition that is like multiple sclerosis – but the weakness doesn’t happen gradually.” As a baby, Behanna spent her first year fighting for her life in the...

