ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Takes Over Tokyo for Yayoi Kusama Collaboration Launch

By Joelle Diderich
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M2WWE_0jQiJTQC00

SEEING DOTS: Louis Vuitton will launch its second collaboration with Yayoi Kusama on Tuesday with a takeover in Tokyo featuring a mix of physical installations and augmented reality activations.

The French luxury brand unveiled its first tie-up with Kusama in 2012 as part of its longstanding tradition of working with artists and designers, which the company traces back to Gaston- Louis Vuitton , the grandson of the house’s founder.

More from WWD

In the spirit of Kusama’s immersive happenings, the company will tease its second collection with the 93-year-old Japanese artist, set to hit stores in January, with a citywide event that will include landmarks such as the Tokyo Tower, Zojoji Temple and Tokyo station.

An anamorphic billboard in the buzzy Shinjuku district will take onlookers inside a Louis Vuitton trunk decorated with Kusama’s signature polka dots, via an avatar of the artist. At Shiba Park, strollers will be able to see chrome sphere sculptures and a hot air balloon in the shape of a pumpkin.

Tokyo Tower, an Eiffel Tower-inspired communications tower, will be transformed into a colorful holiday tree and the Tokyo station installation will include a fish-shaped food truck.

In each location, AR filters will unlock lively animations, while selfie features will allow participants to blend in among imaginary characters or dots, or to try on virtually items such as Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama sunglasses.

Some pieces from the collection, including handbags decorated with hand-painted dots or metallic spheres, debuted as part of creative director Nicolas Ghesquière ’s women’s resort 2023 fashion show in May at the Salk Institute in San Diego.

Vuitton will offer a further glimpse of the collection during Art Basel Miami from Thursday to Saturday, where the brand will host a booth dedicated to its artistic collaborations, in line with its presentation at the Paris+ by Art Basel show in Paris last month. Its new partnership with the art fair is surfing on the euphoria of post-pandemic social gatherings and trade events.

“When you’re given that opportunity to have that type of discourse and engagement with this crowd, who is still very, very hungry coming out of the pandemic, you want to contribute to that,” Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton, told WWD.

“I think before the pandemic, we were so serious in everything we did, and then having been gone for over two years, when you come back, everybody’s a little bit giddy,” he said.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Stuart Weitzman Launches Limited Edition Handbag Collection

In the bag. Just in time for the holidays, Stuart Weitzman is introducing a limited-edition collection of handbags taking a cue from the brand’s special occasion shoe offering.More from WWDThe 21 Most Popular 2019 Holiday Gifts, According to GoogleAnya Hindmarch's Bags That Work Capsule CollectionNicki Minaj, Hailey Baldwin Join Nina Garcia for Stuart Weitzman Dinner The Tapestry Inc.-owned brand has produced handbags previously but phased them out in holiday 2019, and the new collection marks a fresh take on the category from Edmundo Castillo, head of design for the brand. Castillo credits a refreshed energy reverberating through the brand post-pandemic and...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Dior’s Kim Jones Taps Tremaine Emory to Guest Design Fall Capsule

PARIS — Kim Jones will present not one but two new Dior collections in Egypt this week. In addition to the men’s pre-fall line, due to be unveiled on Saturday against the backdrop of the pyramids of Giza near Cairo, the designer will stage a presentation on Friday for a capsule collection guest designed by Tremaine Emory, creative director of sportswear label Denim Tears and cofounder of the multidisciplinary practice No Vacancy Inn. More from WWDInside the 2022 Guggenheim International GalaDior's Larger-Than-Life Gingerbread Holiday Display at HarrodsArtists Send Messages With Customized Lady Dior Handbags The Dior Tears line will be shown during an...
WWD

Apparis to Launch Ski Capsule

Apparis, the New York-based brand known for its vegan outerwear, will launch a ski capsule on Thursday. The ski-ready essentials will be sold exclusively on Apparis.com. More from WWDFront Row at Proenza Schouler RTW Spring 2023A Look at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Couple Style: See the PhotosPhotos of Coach's Mother's Day Campaign “As a leader in outerwear, it was only natural for the brand to expand into the ski category,” said Lauren Nouchi, cofounder and creative director of Apparis. “I grew up in the South of France and, believe it or not, there is a huge ski resort just two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row on Capsule Collection Featuring Justine Syke and Pi’erre Bourne

LONDON — New York’s best foot forward. The luxury accessories brand has collaborated with Timberland on a second capsule collection inspired by the Big Apple.More from WWDInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningDiwali in New York PartySaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023 The two brands have enlisted the help of Harlem’s Fashion Row, an agency that bridges the gap between brands and designers of color in fashion. The agency has introduced Jimmy Choo and Timberland to New York-based designer Shanel Campbell, whose work focuses on the Black experience in America. “Collaborating with two brands was one of the most interesting things I’ve ever done....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Cartier Unveils Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

SCENTED PANTHER: The Maison Cartier’s new immersive fragrance installation — dubbed “Le Mythe Parfumé,” or “The Scented Myth” — opened to the public in Paris on Thursday. This is Cartier’s second artistic project to be called an OSNI, the acronym of the...
WWD

Coming to America: The Waleses Get Ready for Their Star Moment in Boston

LONDON — Kate Middleton and Prince William are preparing to take America for the first time as the Prince and Princess of Wales.  The British royal couple will travel to Boston and stay there for three days starting Wednesday, and the highlight of the trip will be William’s presentation of the Earthshot Prize for sustainability on Friday at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootKate Middleton's Wimbledon 2022 Style MomentsCelebrities at Wimbledon 2022 The couple last visited the U.S. in 2014 for a three-day trip to New York City and Washington, D.C., and...
BOSTON, MA
WWD

Gabrielle Union Goes Sheer in Skin-tone Tory Burch Sweater Dress With Octavia Spencer at SAG-AFTRA Foundations Conversations

Gabrielle Union arrived at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Career Retrospective: Gabrielle Union event in Los Angeles on Nov. 26 in a casual look that was versatile enough for the red carpet. The actress, who spoke with Octavia Spencer about her career in Hollywood, donned a brown sheer sweater dress by Tory Burch. Union’s dress featured a strappy brown slip underneath. She coordinated with silver rings, a pair of gold earrings and thong-heeled sandals. She toted a Maison Valentino Stud Sign Grainy Calfskin shoulder bag in light ivory. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Chaumet’s Coffee Kick, Turner-Smith to Host, OTB’s Greater Charity

CAFFEINE HIT: Chaumet is offering holiday shoppers a warming solution to combat the cold wind as they cross Place Vendôme this winter. The jewelry house has teamed with start-up Noir Coffee Shop to open a pop-up kiosk serving hot drinks and pastries opposite its historic flagship. Open starting Thursday through the end of December, the counter is dressed in the brand’s signature blue with glittering light installations. Available for takeout only, the selection includes a specially created honey drink in reference to Chaumet’s Bee My Love collection.More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2021 Fashion AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2021 Fashion...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Bala and Schutz Team Up for Limited-edition Shoe Drop

Fitness equipment brand Bala has teamed up with shoe brand Schutz to launch a limited-edition footwear collection.  The new collection includes two of Schutz’s most iconic styles: the Maryana Boot, $238, and the Keefa High Nappa Leather Sandal, $158, which both come in Bala’s five core colors: Sand, Blush, Sage, Sea and Heather. More from WWDPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals The collaboration, out just in time for the holidays, was all about implementing Bala’s fun and exciting colorways into Schutz’s functional and fashion-forward...
WWD

Goyard to Relocate London Flagship to Former Celine Spot on Mount Street

The Parisian high-end bag brand Goyard will take over the former Celine store at 103 Mount Street in London for its new flagship store. The brand, with its current store a few numbers down the street, will see its new retail space upsize to 7,100 square feet under a 10-year lease with property investment firm Trinova. It purchased the building from Meyer Bergman in July 2020 on behalf of the transatlantic asset management company Stars REI. More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 Mike McCarrick, head of...
WWD

Kate Middleton Suits Up With Sharp Shoulders in Alexander McQueen Blazer for Boston Arrival With Prince William

Kate Middleton de-boarded the plane at Boston’s Logan Airport on Wednesday in a business-ready ensemble. The Princess of Wales, who is joining her husband, Prince William, on a U.S. tour, arrived at the airport wearing a structured navy blazer with matching tailored pants from Alexander McQueen. More from WWDAlexander McQueen Resort 2023Kate Middleton's Wimbledon 2022 Style MomentsCelebrities at Wimbledon 2022 She coordinated the look with a navy turtleneck sweater, a black belt and black pumps from Gianvito Rossi. She accessorized with a pair of diamond and sapphire drop earrings. The Princess of Wales complemented Prince William, who wore a navy suit, a white...
BOSTON, MA
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

PARIS — Ludovic de Saint Sernin, the designer known for his sensual, gender-fluid creations, has been named creative director of Ann Demeulemeester, signaling a new creative direction for the house owned by Italian retailer Claudio Antonioli. In a teaser of his vision for the label, de Saint Sernin released a set of images, photographed by Willy Vanderperre and styled by Olivier Rizzo, in which he wears items from the Ann Demeulemeester archive dating back to the 1990s, including a black leather halterneck top with a knotted neckline and an ivory satin fishtail skirt.More from WWDFront Row at Miu Miu RTW Spring...
WWD

Fendi Taps Lukas Gschwandtner for Design Miami Booth

“I wasn’t sure if I’m allowed to destroy the bag,” said Lukas Gschwandtner, eyeing the deconstructed Fendi Peekaboo handbag before him at Design Miami. “That occurred to me later.” The brand’s iconic handbag was splayed open on the ground, ripped apart at the seams.
WWD

LVMH Is Putting Craftsmanship on the Big Stage

Four dozen young people, dressed all in black with their sleeves pushed up, filed onto a Paris stage and did what millions do daily on TikTok: flail their forearms in unison. Yet this gathering was to convince people that being an influencer is not really a “métiers d’excellence,” but making wine barrels, jewelry, handbags or makeup formulations is.More from WWDInside the 2022 Guggenheim International GalaDior's Larger-Than-Life Gingerbread Holiday Display at HarrodsInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition Celebration About 1,100 people assembled in the Salle Pleyel concert hall in Paris on Tuesday afternoon to spotlight efforts by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Darren Star Is Investing in a French Resale Site

Resale and the City? Darren Star, the American television wiz behind “Emily in Paris” and “Sex and the City,” is among three new investors in French luxury resale site Resee, WWD has learned.More from WWDInside The Academy Women's Luncheon Presented By ChanelHermès RTW Spring 2023Chanel and Soo Joo Park Celebrate the Premiere Watch The others are American tech entrepreneur Shari Glazer, founder and chief executive officer of Kalos Labs, and Michael Dayan, a cofounder of French e-commerce pioneer Showroomprive.com, a former owner of Sonia Rykiel and a frequent tech investor. “I’ve been following the Resee journey for years,” Star told WWD. “I was...
WWD

M/M (Paris) Decipher Their World in Latest Tome

PARIS – Mathias Augustyniak and Michael Amzalag have spent the past three decades translating the world into a diversity of graphic alphabets for contemporary artists, musicians, fashion designers, brands and magazines. With their latest tome, the design duo behind M/M Paris has created the dictionary to help people read...
WWD

Forever 21 to Offer Physical Collection Based on Virtual Line

Count Forever 21 as the latest retailer to offer physical products tied into the metaverse. One year ago, the Los Angeles-based company, owned by SPARC, a joint venture between Authentic Brands Group and Simon Property Group, launched a virtual product collection on Roblox. The retailer partnered with Virtual Brand Group, a metaverse creation company, to build a Forever 21 Shop City, a “fashion retail experience” on Roblox, which is also working with brands as varied as Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and PacSun to offer experiences in the metaverse.More from WWDScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion Week6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry...
WWD

Jacquemus Does Home, Olivia Munn Fronts Le Ligne, Nike Tops Cyber Resale

DREAM WEAVER: “I have always dreamed of developing a bedding and homeware line,” said Simon Porte Jacquemus, who made his dream come true by collaborating with Danish homeware brand Tekla. The joint collection spans percale sheets, terry-cloth towels, robes, sleepwear and other ready-to-wear items, many of the items in the French designer’s fetish stripes. Unusual designs include a towel large enough for two people. More from WWDLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventFront Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021Jacquemus Fall 2021 “Jacquemus represents a modern approach to luxury, one that’s inclusive and focused on beautiful pieces that are made to the highest standards,” commented...
WWD

24S Taps Chinese Designer Chen Peng for Unisex Capsule

Chinese fashion designer Chen Peng, the winner of the inaugural Yu Prize and a semifinalist of this year’s LVMH Prize, has created a 23-piece capsule collection for the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned e-tailer 24S.More from WWDS.S. Daley Fetes LVMH Prize Win at The Standard London [Photos]The 2022 LVMH Prize for Young Designers CeremonyInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La Samaritaine The unisex capsule takes cues from the brand’s signature puffer styles as well as new looks from its recent collections. One of the statement pieces is an oversized scarf in pink and blue with the shape of a...
WWD

WWD

42K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy