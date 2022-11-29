ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's How Much Bob Iger Is Getting Paid To Come Back To Disney

On November 20, The Walt Disney Co. announced that its CEO since February of 2020, Bob Chapek, would be stepping down. Taking his place as Disney CEO is his predecessor Bob Iger. Disney's board of directors came to the decision to replace Chapek with Iger, describing Iger as someone particularly suited to lead the company as it exists today. That said, Iger agreed to serve as CEO for a span of just two years, after which the current plan is to find a successor.
TheWrap

Bob Iger’s Disney To-Do List: The 7 Biggest Things the Returning CEO Needs to Fix Now

Focus needs to be on undoing the reorg, fixing streaming and finding a successor – for good this time. In the 999 days that Disney CEO Bob Iger’s short-lived successor Bob Chapek served as CEO, the company went through challenging times. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the parks worldwide to close, grounded cruise ships, shuttered movie theaters and halted production. But other problems of the Chapek era were self-inflicted: his disastrous handling of the political landscape in Florida; the gutting of Walt Disney Imagineering; an unnecessary battle with Marvel star Scarlett Johansson over profit participation; a headlong investment in content for Disney+ without a solid plan to monetize that content.
What Will Kathleen Kennedy's Future Be At Lucasfilm Now That Bob Iger Is Back At Disney?

The return of Bob Iger to Disney will usher in a new age for the company throughout all its divisions — including the galaxy far, far away. When Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4.05 billion (via Entertainment Weekly), producer Kathleen Kennedy was named President of the company. During her time as Lucasfilm President, Kennedy has expanded the brand into different avenues, between the expansion of the "Star Wars" franchise with the sequel trilogy and television series, as well as the upcoming "Indiana Jones 5" and "Willow" Disney + TV series.
TheStreet

Walt Disney Makes a Surprise Massive Purchase

While Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report film business has been defined not by the company's classic lineup of animated stars, but by the army of well-known characters the Mouse House has purchased. While the company has done a good job bringing back some of its animated classics as live-action films, its biggest hits have been through acquisitions which include:
Bob Iger To Reverse Bob Chapek's Unpopular Cost-Cutting Focus At Disney

Disney shook the entertainment industry with the announcement that former CEO Bob Iger has returned to that role, replacing his successor Bob Chapek, who served in that capacity starting in 2020 and was personally appointed by Iger. Making the news even more shocking is the fact that Disney renewed its contract with Chapek in June — which would otherwise have expired in July — for another three years (via CNN). Though the two men have reportedly been feuding for some time, it was hard to know exactly how which areas Iger would focus on in his initial restructuring of the media giant. Now, thanks to a new memo from Iger which was sent to Disney employees, we now know some of the course corrections the returning CEO has planned.
Motley Fool

Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History

In aggregate, Disney+ and Hulu account for 30 of the Top 100 most-watched streaming programs in the U.S. Disney is considering merging the two services into one streaming powerhouse. This plan could easily backfire, setting Disney back years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...

