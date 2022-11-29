Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan will be kicking off 2023 with various unsettling stories, which includes his new film Knock at the Cabin landing in theaters in February. An official poster for the new film has been unveiled, teasing the ominous group of individuals who descend upon a family in a cabin and teases that they have a fateful choice to make that could bring about or prevent the end of the world. In addition to the new film, Season 4 of Shyamalan's Servant will be debuting on Apple TV+ in January. Check out the poster for Knock at the Cabin below before it lands in theaters on February 3, 2023.

