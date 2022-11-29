Read full article on original website
Related
Will Smith Broke His Silence On What Happened When He Slapped Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars, And He Said It Was A "Horrific" Night
"There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just — I lost it, you know?”
Will Smith Appears on ‘The Daily Show’ in First Late-Night Interview Since Oscars Slap: ‘That Is Not Who I Want to Be’
After a series of online statements and quiet public appearances over recent months, Will Smith took further steps back into the spotlight Monday evening, appearing for an interview on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.” Promoting his new historical drama “Emancipation,” Smith’s conversation with the late-night host naturally dug into his Oscars night controversy, in which he slapped Chris Rock onstage as the comedian was introducing the category of best documentary feature. “I have been away,” Will Smith said, drawing a laugh from the crowd when the topic of his absence from the public eye came up. “What have y’all been...
Will Smith, opening up about Oscars slap, tells Trevor Noah 'hurt people hurt people'
Will Smith opened up to Trevor Noah about the now-famous slap at the Oscars in March during an appearance that aired Monday night on "The Daily Show."
Jimmy Kimmel threatened to quit his show after executives asked him to tamp down Trump jokes
Jimmy Kimmel has revealed that he told ABC that he’d quit his show after they expressed apprehension over him telling jokes about Donald Trump. “There was one time, right around the beginning of this whole Trump thing… maybe not quite [eight years ago],” Kimmel told the hosts of Naked Lunch podcast.
purewow.com
Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview
Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
Fans slam 'Jeopardy!' for 'tasteless' clue
A "Jeopardy!" clue was slammed by fans as “tasteless." Sunday's clue referenced Brian Laundrie, the main person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancé, Gabby Petito.
Marisa Tomei says she was on 'Seinfeld' because Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David liked the sound of her name
Marisa Tomei appears as a love interest for George Costanza in season seven of "Seinfeld." The Oscar-winning actress says she was cast because Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David loved her name. Tomei plays a version of herself on the show with a thing for "funny, quirky, bald men." Marisa Tomei...
Trevor Noah Shows Off His Presidential Impressions in the Trailer for I Wish You Would
Trevor Noah is back with a new Netflix special. In the first trailer for I Wish You Would, the soon-to-be former host of The Daily Show posits that all one needs to win a United States election is a "strange voice". He then shows off impressions of John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Donald Trump.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent To Fill In As Host On Drew Barrymore’s Talk Show Amid Star’s COVID-19 Battle
50 Cent will expand his reach into daytime television by filling in as a guest host on the Drew Barrymore Show while the actor is out battling COVID-19. The award-winning movie star announced her diagnosis on Thursday (November 10) and announced that 50 Cent and TV personality Ross Mathews will handle the show until she’s back.
Popculture
'The Kelly Clarkson Show': Massive Update on Talk Show's Future
Kelly Clarkson is not going anywhere. The Kelly Clarkson Show was renewed for two more seasons on Monday, keeping the show on the air through at least 2025. NBCUniversal made the announcement after NBCUniversal Syndication Studios sold additional episodes of the show to the NBC Owned Television Stations Group. After...
ComicBook
Nick Holly, Co-Creator of ABC Comedy Sons & Daughters, Dies at 51
Nick Holly, manager, writer, producer, and co-creator of ABC's Sons & Daughters, died Monday. In a statement released by Holly's family, it was revealed the producer passed after an extended battle with cancer. He was 51. In addition to writing and producing projects, Holly also served as the manager for...
Quincy Jones Refused to Work With Elvis Presley
Quincy Jones said one of Elvis Presley's performances had a huge impact on the world of music that changed the sound of pop.
No repeats here: Only ONE of last year’s SAG Awards TV winners is eligible to win again in 2023
If you’re tired of awards shows giving the same prizes to the same contenders year after year, the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards will be right up your alley. Indeed, only one of last year’s nine SAG Awards TV winners is eligible to repeat their victory at the upcoming ceremony: Jean Smart (“Hacks”). The other eight television prizes went to dramas (“Squid Game,” “Succession,”) a comedy (“Ted Lasso”) and limited series (“Dopesick,” “Mare of Easttown”) that didn’t air any new episodes within the 2022 calendar year. To recap, Smart won the Best TV Comedy Actress SAG Award last year for Season...
ComicBook
Gerard Butler's Plane Gets New Release Date After Meme-Like Response
Gerard Butler's upcoming action thriller film, Plane, has had its release date pushed up by two weeks (via Deadline). The film, which was previously set to open on January 27, 2023, will instead now open on January 13th. This shift in release date comes after the film received meme-like reaction from fans on social media following the trailer being seen ahead of recent movies. This new release date means that Plane will go up against Warner Bros. House Party reboot, Columbia Pictures' A Man Called Otto which stars Tom Hanks, and Samuel Goldwyn Films' The Devil Conspiracy at the box office.
ComicBook
M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin Poster Released
Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan will be kicking off 2023 with various unsettling stories, which includes his new film Knock at the Cabin landing in theaters in February. An official poster for the new film has been unveiled, teasing the ominous group of individuals who descend upon a family in a cabin and teases that they have a fateful choice to make that could bring about or prevent the end of the world. In addition to the new film, Season 4 of Shyamalan's Servant will be debuting on Apple TV+ in January. Check out the poster for Knock at the Cabin below before it lands in theaters on February 3, 2023.
NME
Dave Chappelle to get more Netflix specials despite transgender row
Dave Chappelle is set to receive more Netflix comedy specials despite ongoing controversy. The comedian received backlash last year over his stand-up special The Closer in which he described himself as “team TERF” when addressing controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling. LGBTQ+ rights group GLAAD said that his “brand has...
ComicBook
Cocaine Bear Oscar Sweep Predicted by Fans
Cocaine Bear isn't due out in theaters for another couple months and it's already taking the internet by storm. Wednesday, Universal released the first teaser for the survival thriller—one that features a bear high on cocaine—which promptly lit the internet ablaze. So much so, in fact, much of social media immediately started to lobby the Academy Awards to preemptively award an Oscar to the flick.
ComicBook
Spider-Man 4: First Look at John Malkovich's Vulture Wings Revealed
What if Iron Man was a box office bomb? What if 20th Century Fox bought the film rights to more Marvel heroes? What if Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 4 was never cancelled? While comic book movie fans are enjoying the golden age of superhero projects right now, there are plenty of branch timelines out in the multiverse that would have drastically reshaped the landscape of Hollywood's capes and tights. One of the closest what if's comes in the form of the aforementioned Spider-Man 4, which was developed by director Sam Raimi for over a year before ultimately being scrapped.
ComicBook
Warner Bros Exec Provides Update on Harry Potter Spinoff Series
There's been an update on Warner Bros.'s plans to launch a new TV series based on the popular Harry Potter franchise. There have been consistent talks on what's next for Harry Potter ever since the original Harry Potter film series concluded with the release of 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Fantastic Beats was launched as a prequel franchise but never gained traction with audiences, as this year's Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore underperformed at the global box office. Warner Bros. is hard at work trying to resurrect Harry Potter for TV, with an executive stating there is a "tremendous amount of ambition" on their side.
ComicBook
Surprise Jake Gyllenhaal Movie Dominating on Netflix
Considering the way that Christmas movies have been taking over Netflix subscriber's screens for the past week, a surprising Jake Gyllenhaal movie has started to climb the rankings on the streamer as well. Having arrived on the streaming service back on November 24th, the 2015 movie Southpaw from Antoine Fuqua and featuring a ripped Jake Gyllenhaal has leaped up into the US Top 10 movies. Yesterday the film premiered at the #6 position on the chart, holding onto the same spot again today and beating out several Netflix originals in the process. Take a look at the full Netflix Top 10 below to see the whole picture.
Comments / 1