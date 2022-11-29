Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillCristoval VictorialAustin, TX
Austin Company ICON Signs $57M Contract with NASA to Construct Buildings on MoonLarry LeaseAustin, TX
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Council working on rules for city-owned property
City Council Member Kathie Tovo has been working on resolutions intended to ensure that city staff follow certain policies when renting or selling city property. The policies relate to the requirements for construction projects, living wage, minority and women-owned business requirements, affordable housing and child care facilities. After staff posed...
TipSheet: Austin City Council, 12.1.22
As the clock winds down on this iteration of City Council, there is a certain amount of pressure on Council members who are on the way out to cement their legacies and tie up any loose ends before handing over the keys in January. Obviously, some of that simply won’t happen. The discussion at Tuesday’s work session focused on the work left to be done on the Land Development Code and planning for the Palm District, which will carry into the new year and beyond. But there are a few big things on this penultimate agenda that might well be wrapped up before the holiday agenda.
Events task force delivers recommendations for managing major gatherings
The city will likely begin collecting and publishing comprehensive information on major events and music festivals in the coming years as part of a widespread revision to the special events ordinance that regulates large gatherings impacting communities and city services. City Council is expected today to approve the long-awaited recommendations...
City reverses decision, granting variance from compatibility in storage unit case
City Council is set to consider the topic of compatibility on a larger scale Thursday. Meanwhile, the Board of Adjustment took a second swing at the issue on a more granular level, voting at its last meeting to overturn a previous denial of a compatibility variance in South Austin. The...
Austin leaders brace for state lawmakers to take up bills restricting library content and resources
After Texas lawmakers placed limitations on how Texas teachers approach lessons on history and racism and passed anti-trans legislation in recent sessions, Austin leaders are preparing for further action on these fronts when the Legislature convenes for its 88th session in January. During a Monday meeting at the Windsor Park...
$37 million Kyle Public Safety Center nearing completion
The Kyle Public Safety Center, located at 1760 Kohlers Crossing, is anticipated to be completed in March. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Construction continues on the city of Kyle Public Safety Center, located at 1760 Kohlers Crossing, Kyle, and is about 70% complete. The $37 million project was approved and funded through the November 2020 bond election, passed by 55.49% of voters. Built to accommodate the rapid growth of the city, the new facility will house the Kyle Police Department and will also establish an emergency operations center to allow local agency collaboration during critical situations.
post-register.com
Estrada warns growth will continue to be an issue￼
Among the demographics discussed at Monday night’s meeting of the Lockhart ISD Board, Lockhart High School has grown by 32 percent since 2016 with 500 additional students. Also, Second and fourth graders are the largest classes in Lockhart. Kindergarten will have about 470 students by the 2024-2025 school year....
Lengthy delay predicted for some environmental rules
Environmentalists looking forward to changes in city regulations requiring new developments to include more green infrastructure may be disappointed to hear that the final piece in that project may be delayed until mid-2024. City Council adopted some of the rules needed to make developments more environmentally friendly on Oct. 27,...
Study: This Texas city is the best large college city in the country
Your college experience could vary based on the town you go to school in. That's why it is so important to make sure your school of choice is in a good college town.
Mayor Watson’s scheme broke law, Senator Watson’s bill provided alternative
Former council member said that as mayor Watson established regularly scheduled private meetings among council members. “If the law is upheld only by government officials, then all law is at an end.”. — Herbert Hoover, message to Congress, 1929. As Austin’s mayor starting in 1997 Kirk Watson established a procedure...
Lame duck council set to vote on 20-year sweetheart tax deal for developer
With just weeks to go in his term, Mayor Steve Adler is seeking to finalize a sweetheart tax deal for a developer that donated tens of thousands of dollars to his reelection campaign and those of other council members. The council has scheduled a vote for December 1st to amend...
It’s been a pivotal year
One year ago we removed our paywall and set a new course for our organization. For a small nonprofit news organization, this was a big change. We knew our in-depth and independent reporting would be the throughline and engine for this transition, so we felt solid on that front. But there were plenty of other key areas where we were hopeful, but still untested. Would we reach and resonate with new readers? Would we inspire our readers to take the extra but critical step and support our work? And would the community value and see this change for what it was – an essential transformation to step up and better serve the community during this high-stakes moment?
More help wanted: Rapid growth fuels contractor shortage in Williamson County
Kelly Moreno with Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area said the rapid demand for more housing and business is outgrowing the supply in the county.
San Angelo LIVE!
TxDOT: $29 Billion Texas Clear Lanes Project Aims to Relieve Traffic Congestion Statewide
AUSTIN – COVID-19’s effects on Texas traffic levels lingered throughout 2021, with delays on the state’s most congested roadways growing but still below pre-pandemic gridlock conditions, according to a new study performed by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI). The review of the state’s most crowded street...
Facility fire will not delay Icon's construction of 3D-printed homes in Georgetown
Workers set up the foundation for one of Icon's new 3D-printed homes in Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Icon, the construction technology company building the world’s largest community of 3D-printed homes in Georgetown’s Wolf Ranch neighborhood, does not expect any delays to the project after one its facilities in South Austin caught fire Nov. 25.
Power restored in South Austin after mass outage
AUSTIN, Texas — All 18,000 outages throughout South Austin have been restored Wednesday morning. As of 11:06 a.m., Austin Energy reported that almost all of the power outages through West and Central Austin have been restored. Only 82 power outages remained. All power outages within Austin ISD and their...
Austin’s program to sell homes to people affected by gentrification off to slow start
The city of Austin has not yet sold one of the two dozen homes it began marketing six months ago to low-income families affected by displacement and the influx of wealth into neighborhoods. This is the city’s first attempt at using its long-touted “preference policy,” approved by City Council members...
City of Austin giving out winter weather home supplies this week — how to pick up
The City of Austin is helping residents prepare for winter weather by giving out supplies this week.
Austin State Hospital is almost finished. Will it be effective?
The new Austin State Hospital, which promises to be more effective in treating people with severe mental health issues, should be finished next year.
Council approves all-way stop in New Braunfels neighborhood
The New Braunfels City Council held a regular meeting Nov. 28 to discuss multiple items on the agenda, including an ordinance to install an all-way stop at the intersection of Pahmeyer Road and Rain Dance. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Due to speeding and roadway safety concerns, the New Braunfels City Council...
