ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Austin Monitor

Council working on rules for city-owned property

City Council Member Kathie Tovo has been working on resolutions intended to ensure that city staff follow certain policies when renting or selling city property. The policies relate to the requirements for construction projects, living wage, minority and women-owned business requirements, affordable housing and child care facilities. After staff posed...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

TipSheet: Austin City Council, 12.1.22

As the clock winds down on this iteration of City Council, there is a certain amount of pressure on Council members who are on the way out to cement their legacies and tie up any loose ends before handing over the keys in January. Obviously, some of that simply won’t happen. The discussion at Tuesday’s work session focused on the work left to be done on the Land Development Code and planning for the Palm District, which will carry into the new year and beyond. But there are a few big things on this penultimate agenda that might well be wrapped up before the holiday agenda.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Events task force delivers recommendations for managing major gatherings

The city will likely begin collecting and publishing comprehensive information on major events and music festivals in the coming years as part of a widespread revision to the special events ordinance that regulates large gatherings impacting communities and city services. City Council is expected today to approve the long-awaited recommendations...
Community Impact Austin

$37 million Kyle Public Safety Center nearing completion

The Kyle Public Safety Center, located at 1760 Kohlers Crossing, is anticipated to be completed in March. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Construction continues on the city of Kyle Public Safety Center, located at 1760 Kohlers Crossing, Kyle, and is about 70% complete. The $37 million project was approved and funded through the November 2020 bond election, passed by 55.49% of voters. Built to accommodate the rapid growth of the city, the new facility will house the Kyle Police Department and will also establish an emergency operations center to allow local agency collaboration during critical situations.
KYLE, TX
post-register.com

Estrada warns growth will continue to be an issue￼

Among the demographics discussed at Monday night’s meeting of the Lockhart ISD Board, Lockhart High School has grown by 32 percent since 2016 with 500 additional students. Also, Second and fourth graders are the largest classes in Lockhart. Kindergarten will have about 470 students by the 2024-2025 school year....
LOCKHART, TX
Austin Monitor

Lengthy delay predicted for some environmental rules

Environmentalists looking forward to changes in city regulations requiring new developments to include more green infrastructure may be disappointed to hear that the final piece in that project may be delayed until mid-2024. City Council adopted some of the rules needed to make developments more environmentally friendly on Oct. 27,...
Austin Monitor

It’s been a pivotal year

One year ago we removed our paywall and set a new course for our organization. For a small nonprofit news organization, this was a big change. We knew our in-depth and independent reporting would be the throughline and engine for this transition, so we felt solid on that front. But there were plenty of other key areas where we were hopeful, but still untested. Would we reach and resonate with new readers? Would we inspire our readers to take the extra but critical step and support our work? And would the community value and see this change for what it was – an essential transformation to step up and better serve the community during this high-stakes moment?
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Facility fire will not delay Icon's construction of 3D-printed homes in Georgetown

Workers set up the foundation for one of Icon's new 3D-printed homes in Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Icon, the construction technology company building the world’s largest community of 3D-printed homes in Georgetown’s Wolf Ranch neighborhood, does not expect any delays to the project after one its facilities in South Austin caught fire Nov. 25.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

Power restored in South Austin after mass outage

AUSTIN, Texas — All 18,000 outages throughout South Austin have been restored Wednesday morning. As of 11:06 a.m., Austin Energy reported that almost all of the power outages through West and Central Austin have been restored. Only 82 power outages remained. All power outages within Austin ISD and their...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin Monitor

Austin, TX
837
Followers
2K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.

 https://www.austinmonitor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy