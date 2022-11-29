Finishing a “walk through the city’s history” project, five plaques affixed to boulders along the river walkway have been installed in Phoenix Park. In 2005, three plaques were added to the park to make public knowledge of Eau Claire’s history available to park patrons. The new plaques in Phoenix Park are titled “Boundary,” “Eau Claire, Clear Water,” “Destination,” “Manufacturing Center,” and “New Home.” All the information on the plaques was researched and written by the Chippewa Valley Museum, and the installation of the plaques was done by the city staff.

