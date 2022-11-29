ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Volume One

New Phoenix Park Plaques Detail History

Finishing a “walk through the city’s history” project, five plaques affixed to boulders along the river walkway have been installed in Phoenix Park. In 2005, three plaques were added to the park to make public knowledge of Eau Claire’s history available to park patrons. The new plaques in Phoenix Park are titled “Boundary,” “Eau Claire, Clear Water,” “Destination,” “Manufacturing Center,” and “New Home.” All the information on the plaques was researched and written by the Chippewa Valley Museum, and the installation of the plaques was done by the city staff.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Volume One

HARK! All the Best Chippewa Valley Holiday Things in One Place

One annual Best of the Chippewa Valley Poll asks a lot of questions, including about what readers things are the best holiday season experiences around. Here’s what they had to say for 2022!. Warmest Local Holiday Memory. 1. Visiting Irvine Park’s Christmas Village. 2. Bridge to Wonderland Parade.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

JOSHUA PAULSEN, AMBER ROSE, DUTCHIE DAVID PAULSEN

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Awards to three people. The first is Joshua Paulsen. Joshua struggles daily with certain issues, yet still gets up and goes to work to support us. He fixes our vehicle and the neighbors’ also. He definitely does his share of good deeds and I love him to the moon!
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Volume One

‘Strong Voice’ for Chippewa Falls Retires After 25 Years

For 25 years, Mike Jordan had a literal front-row seat to the evolution of the City of Chippewa Falls and its business community. As president of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Jordan spent a quarter century directly and indirectly involved in major decisions that impacted the community, helping advocate for businesses large and small.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Volume One

Magnifying Mental Health: Local Org to Host Marathon for Mental Health Awareness in the Chippewa Valley

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness - Chippewa Valley (NAMI-CV), 1 in 4 adults and 1 in 10 children will be diagnosed with a mental illness in the Valley each year. It can range in severity across individuals and often, it is easy to overlook signs of mental health distress. While an isolating feeling for the individual, mental health illness affects millions across the lgobe.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Volume One

Humane Association Sees Rise in Animal Surrenders, Encourages Alternatives

Owning an animal is not always easy. While a cute, exciting, and lively addition to the family, deep love is nurtured through proper care — something becoming increasingly expensive. After a boom in adoptees during the COVID-19 lockdown, the Eau Claire County Humane Association now faces a wave of people looking to re-home their pets.
wiproud.com

25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Investigation results of Sheriff Cramer’s death announced Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Following former Sheriff Ron Cramer’s death, Acting Sheriff Cory Schalinske and other law enforcement officers are calling for change in the work culture when it comes to making mental health a priotiry. During a joint news conference today, Sheriff Cory Schalinske said every staffer’s...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wwisradio.com

Taxi Service Shut Down effective December 1st, 2022

Effective Thursday, December 1, 2022, the city’s shared-ride taxi service will be shut down. Today will be the last day Black River Falls Public transit operates until further notice. The shared. ride taxi service will not be available beginning Thursday, December 1, 2022. The City of Black River Falls...
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man charged with 6th OWI, possession of cocaine

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is charged with OWI and possession of cocaine Tuesday. The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested 42-year-old Keith Fox of Eau Claire after a traffic stop early Saturday morning. Fox was charged in Eau Claire County Circuit Court with his 6th OWI, possession...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Authorities seeking information regarding vandalism at Wolske Bay Park

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are seeking information regarding vandalism that occurred at a park in the City of Menomonie. According to a media release from the City of Menomonie, the City of Menomonie and the Menomonie Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the Wolske Bay Park holiday light display and its “surrounding amenities.” The vandalism occurred over Thanksgiving weekend. The Park experienced similar vandalism in 2021.
MENOMONIE, WI
nbc15.com

Watching our next system moving in on Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A little bit of light rain this morning wasn’t enough to put a complete damper on our Sunday! Temperatures were still comfortable and skies cleared enough to see a bit of sunshine. Skies will continue to clear overnight, we’ll wake up to sunnier conditions to start the workweek on Monday. The sunshine won’t last long, as we’re already tracking our next system which looks to arrive on Tuesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - It will be a deer season to remember for Payton Schreiber. The 15-year-old Abbotsford teen harvested a buck with an unusual rack. Schreiber’s mother, April, told NewsChannel 7 the animal was entangled in a type of fencing, causing a deformity to its antlers. They believe...
ABBOTSFORD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Suspect bound over in Eau Claire County homicide case

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A suspect in an Eau Claire County homicide case is bound over. Nov. 29, 2022 court records show 34-year-old Xavier Thompson is bound over. A preliminary hearing was held Nov. 29. Thompson is one of two men charged with homicide in the fatal Sept....
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

Winona Mom Facing Multiple Charges

(KWNO)-Irene Renee Burns, 32, of Winona, was charged with second-degree DWI, driving after revocation, and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested on Wednesday, November 23rd, after officers were called to the 50-block of W. 5th St., near the post office. Officers arrived at the Winona post office...
WINONA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy