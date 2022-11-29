Read full article on original website
Volume One
New Phoenix Park Plaques Detail History
Finishing a “walk through the city’s history” project, five plaques affixed to boulders along the river walkway have been installed in Phoenix Park. In 2005, three plaques were added to the park to make public knowledge of Eau Claire’s history available to park patrons. The new plaques in Phoenix Park are titled “Boundary,” “Eau Claire, Clear Water,” “Destination,” “Manufacturing Center,” and “New Home.” All the information on the plaques was researched and written by the Chippewa Valley Museum, and the installation of the plaques was done by the city staff.
Volume One
HARK! All the Best Chippewa Valley Holiday Things in One Place
One annual Best of the Chippewa Valley Poll asks a lot of questions, including about what readers things are the best holiday season experiences around. Here’s what they had to say for 2022!. Warmest Local Holiday Memory. 1. Visiting Irvine Park’s Christmas Village. 2. Bridge to Wonderland Parade.
WEAU-TV 13
JOSHUA PAULSEN, AMBER ROSE, DUTCHIE DAVID PAULSEN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Awards to three people. The first is Joshua Paulsen. Joshua struggles daily with certain issues, yet still gets up and goes to work to support us. He fixes our vehicle and the neighbors’ also. He definitely does his share of good deeds and I love him to the moon!
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Co. Humane Association announces Giving Tuesday matching donation
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association is announcing that Northwestern Bank has committed a $25,000 matching gift donation to the “Be the Voice” capital campaign. According to ECCHA, the donation will be instrumental in the continued fundraising efforts for the new building, which...
Volume One
‘Strong Voice’ for Chippewa Falls Retires After 25 Years
For 25 years, Mike Jordan had a literal front-row seat to the evolution of the City of Chippewa Falls and its business community. As president of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Jordan spent a quarter century directly and indirectly involved in major decisions that impacted the community, helping advocate for businesses large and small.
Volume One
Magnifying Mental Health: Local Org to Host Marathon for Mental Health Awareness in the Chippewa Valley
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness - Chippewa Valley (NAMI-CV), 1 in 4 adults and 1 in 10 children will be diagnosed with a mental illness in the Valley each year. It can range in severity across individuals and often, it is easy to overlook signs of mental health distress. While an isolating feeling for the individual, mental health illness affects millions across the lgobe.
Volume One
Humane Association Sees Rise in Animal Surrenders, Encourages Alternatives
Owning an animal is not always easy. While a cute, exciting, and lively addition to the family, deep love is nurtured through proper care — something becoming increasingly expensive. After a boom in adoptees during the COVID-19 lockdown, the Eau Claire County Humane Association now faces a wave of people looking to re-home their pets.
wiproud.com
25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
WEAU-TV 13
Investigation results of Sheriff Cramer’s death announced Wednesday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Following former Sheriff Ron Cramer’s death, Acting Sheriff Cory Schalinske and other law enforcement officers are calling for change in the work culture when it comes to making mental health a priotiry. During a joint news conference today, Sheriff Cory Schalinske said every staffer’s...
wwisradio.com
Taxi Service Shut Down effective December 1st, 2022
Effective Thursday, December 1, 2022, the city’s shared-ride taxi service will be shut down. Today will be the last day Black River Falls Public transit operates until further notice. The shared. ride taxi service will not be available beginning Thursday, December 1, 2022. The City of Black River Falls...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man charged with 6th OWI, possession of cocaine
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is charged with OWI and possession of cocaine Tuesday. The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested 42-year-old Keith Fox of Eau Claire after a traffic stop early Saturday morning. Fox was charged in Eau Claire County Circuit Court with his 6th OWI, possession...
WEAU-TV 13
Authorities seeking information regarding vandalism at Wolske Bay Park
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are seeking information regarding vandalism that occurred at a park in the City of Menomonie. According to a media release from the City of Menomonie, the City of Menomonie and the Menomonie Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the Wolske Bay Park holiday light display and its “surrounding amenities.” The vandalism occurred over Thanksgiving weekend. The Park experienced similar vandalism in 2021.
nbc15.com
Watching our next system moving in on Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A little bit of light rain this morning wasn’t enough to put a complete damper on our Sunday! Temperatures were still comfortable and skies cleared enough to see a bit of sunshine. Skies will continue to clear overnight, we’ll wake up to sunnier conditions to start the workweek on Monday. The sunshine won’t last long, as we’re already tracking our next system which looks to arrive on Tuesday.
WSAW
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - It will be a deer season to remember for Payton Schreiber. The 15-year-old Abbotsford teen harvested a buck with an unusual rack. Schreiber’s mother, April, told NewsChannel 7 the animal was entangled in a type of fencing, causing a deformity to its antlers. They believe...
WEAU-TV 13
Suspect bound over in Eau Claire County homicide case
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A suspect in an Eau Claire County homicide case is bound over. Nov. 29, 2022 court records show 34-year-old Xavier Thompson is bound over. A preliminary hearing was held Nov. 29. Thompson is one of two men charged with homicide in the fatal Sept....
Sedan and Semi Crash on Snow and Ice Covered I-90 Near Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Illinois woman was hurt after the sedan she was driving collided with a semi-truck on a snow-and-ice covered I-90 in Winona County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report says the sedan operated by 31-year-old Serah Barr and a Freightliner semi, driven by 21-year-old Simon...
Volume One
JOINT DECISION: E.C. County Voters Back Non-Binding Referendum for Legal Pot
In a non-binding referendum that was part of the Nov. 8 election, 69% of Eau Claire County voters said they favored the legalization and regulation of marijuana. The advisory vote doesn’t have the force of law, but it does inform the Legislature about public sentiment. On a percentage basis,...
Three Injured, One Critically in Rollover Crash Near Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Wisconsin woman with serious injuries was one of three people sent to a hospital as the result of a single-vehicle rollover crash in Winona County Monday afternoon. The State Patrol says an SUV, driven by 76-year-old Duane Foulkes of Beaver Dam, WI, left the westbound...
winonaradio.com
Winona Mom Facing Multiple Charges
(KWNO)-Irene Renee Burns, 32, of Winona, was charged with second-degree DWI, driving after revocation, and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested on Wednesday, November 23rd, after officers were called to the 50-block of W. 5th St., near the post office. Officers arrived at the Winona post office...
