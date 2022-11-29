ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wealthinsidermag.com

10,000 Bitcoin Withdrawn From Wallet of Defunct Crypto Exchange Wex, Former BTC-e

A large amount of cryptocurrency kept in a wallet associated with crypto exchange Wex, successor of the infamous trading platform run by alleged money launderer Alexander Vinnik, has moved for the first time since 2017. The 10,000 bitcoins in question, worth over $165 million, have been transferred to new addresses in several transactions.
crowdfundinsider.com

ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”

The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
u.today

CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that the majority of cryptocurrency companies will fail during his recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Fink also revealed that the world's largest asset manager invested $24 million into the embattled FTX exchange. BlackRock marked that sum down to zero following the collapse of the exchange.
New York Post

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried ghosted his legal team over bankruptcy: report

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried ignored pleas from company attorneys and advisers urging him to file for bankruptcy “for days” before the cryptocurrency platform imploded, according to a report Tuesday. FTX general counsel Ryne Miller was one of several people who begged Bankman-Fried and other executives to relinquish their control of the company, the New York Times reported, citing internal emails and text messages. The mood grew so dire that the FTX attorneys purportedly tried to contact Bankman-Fried’s father, Stanford Law professor Joseph Bankman, to see if he would intervene and speak to his son. In the early morning hours of Nov. 11,...
CoinTelegraph

Brazil passes law to legalize crypto as a payment method

While Brazil has not made Bitcoin (BTC) legal tender as El Salvador did last year, the South-American nation has passed a law that legalizes crypto payments throughout the country. The Chamber of Deputies of Brazil, a federal legislative body, has passed a regulatory framework that legalizes the use of cryptocurrencies...
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin (BTC) on the Verge of Recovering

A popular analyst known for calling the Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto market crash of last year says that the flagship crypto could be on the verge of ending its downtrend. The pseudonymous analyst known as Dave the Wave tells his 130,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is now at the bottom of his logarithmic growth curve (LGC), implying that BTC is at a critical support level.
dailyhodl.com

Two Ethereum Competitors Are Set To Outperform Crypto Markets, According to Bitcoin Bull Mark Yusko

Morgan Creek Digital crypto hedge fund managing partner and Bitcoin (BTC) bull Mark Yusko is naming the layer-1 altcoins he sees coming out on top. In a new YouTube interview with Altcoin Daily host Austin Arnold, Yusko says the layer-1 blockchain projects that are the strongest out of the pack are Ethereum (ETH)-rivals Avalanche (AVAX) and Polkadot (DOT).
todaynftnews.com

Binance acquires Sakura exchange BitCoin and prepares to enter Japan

The largest Exchange Binance has acquired the entirety of BitCoin (SEBC), a Japanese-registered cryptocurrency exchange service provider. The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by trading volume has now entered the Japanese market as a result of the acquisition. The Japanese market would have a substantial impact on the adoption...
crypto-economy.com

Lawmakers in the United States are Pushing a Bipartisan Bill to Regulate Crypto

The collapse of FTX has been described by Republican senator Cynthia Lummis as a wake-up call to Congress, who she is calling for more regulation as a result of this collapse. This is a new attempt by the Government to control a market that, so far, they have not been able to manage. Undoubtedly, their intentions are far from protecting users (as they themselves claim) and have more to do with controlling citizens’ finances and, ultimately, getting a slice of the cake.

