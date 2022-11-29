Read full article on original website
An executive at an FTX affiliate threw up when he learnt of the crypto exchange's impending collapse, report says
FTX Digital Markets' co-CEO threw up when he learnt of FTX's problems, sources told the WSJ. FTX filed for bankruptcy Friday. Subsidiary FDM filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection Tuesday. Other staff say they learned about FTX's collapse through Twitter and the media rather than via the company. The co-CEO...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
Putin ‘has lost nearly 160 generals and colonels among 1,500 officers’ since Russia invaded Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has lost more than 1,500 military officers – including nearly 160 generals and colonels – since Russia invaded Ukraine nine months ago, according to an open-source tally which echoes the findings of other independent investigations.The Kremlin has been guarded in its public admissions regarding the scale of millitary losses in Ukraine, with the most recent official figure of 5,397 – given in September by defence minister Sergei Shoigu – sitting significantly lower than Western estimates.In stark contrast, the United States’ top general Mark Milley suggested earlier this month, as the Russians retreated from Kherson, that Moscow and...
Global financial giants and the New York Fed are rolling out a digital dollar test run as crypto reels from FTX's crash
Large global banks are planning to pilot a digital dollar with the New York Fed. Firms including Citigroup, HSBC and Wells Fargo announced the plans on Tuesday. The test run will examine how a digital token can help expedite payments. Some of the biggest players in the financial industry are...
Oil execs rip Biden admin's 'completely inaccurate,' 'flat-out lie' about US energy production
United Refining CEO John Catsimatidis and American Energy Alliance President Tom Pyle call out Biden policies that limit U.S. oil production and supply.
U.S. Treasury Yellen: Twitter should be held to certain standards for content
NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said social media company Twitter should be held to certain standards for content, arguing that it is "not that different" from radio stations and broadcasters subject to such rules.
kitco.com
Ethereum is a 'con', will eventually 'blow up' like FTX as Bitcoin becomes primary global form of money
(Kitco News) - In the long-run, Bitcoin will become the world's primary form of money, replacing the U.S. dollar and other fiat currencies, and beating out altcoins, according to Cory Klippsten, CEO and Founder of Swan Bitcoin. "The very likely outcome is that Bitcoin continues to grow in size and...
wealthinsidermag.com
10,000 Bitcoin Withdrawn From Wallet of Defunct Crypto Exchange Wex, Former BTC-e
A large amount of cryptocurrency kept in a wallet associated with crypto exchange Wex, successor of the infamous trading platform run by alleged money launderer Alexander Vinnik, has moved for the first time since 2017. The 10,000 bitcoins in question, worth over $165 million, have been transferred to new addresses in several transactions.
crowdfundinsider.com
ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”
The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
New Zealand, Finland reaffirm need for continued international support to Ukraine
Nov 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand and Finland on Wednesday reaffirmed the need for continued international support to Ukraine for as long as it takes so that the conflict ends on terms set by Kyiv and reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty.
u.today
CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that the majority of cryptocurrency companies will fail during his recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Fink also revealed that the world's largest asset manager invested $24 million into the embattled FTX exchange. BlackRock marked that sum down to zero following the collapse of the exchange.
The former co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda crypto trading firm was a risk-loving, poker-playing gambler
Alameda's former co-CEO used poker and blackjack strategies in crypto trading, Bloomberg reported. Trabucco frequently and publicly revealed how much he applied what he learned from his time at card tables to the crypto market. Trabucco hasn't publicly been accused of any wrongdoing in the wake of FTX's blow-up. The...
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried ghosted his legal team over bankruptcy: report
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried ignored pleas from company attorneys and advisers urging him to file for bankruptcy “for days” before the cryptocurrency platform imploded, according to a report Tuesday. FTX general counsel Ryne Miller was one of several people who begged Bankman-Fried and other executives to relinquish their control of the company, the New York Times reported, citing internal emails and text messages. The mood grew so dire that the FTX attorneys purportedly tried to contact Bankman-Fried’s father, Stanford Law professor Joseph Bankman, to see if he would intervene and speak to his son. In the early morning hours of Nov. 11,...
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
CoinTelegraph
Brazil passes law to legalize crypto as a payment method
While Brazil has not made Bitcoin (BTC) legal tender as El Salvador did last year, the South-American nation has passed a law that legalizes crypto payments throughout the country. The Chamber of Deputies of Brazil, a federal legislative body, has passed a regulatory framework that legalizes the use of cryptocurrencies...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin (BTC) on the Verge of Recovering
A popular analyst known for calling the Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto market crash of last year says that the flagship crypto could be on the verge of ending its downtrend. The pseudonymous analyst known as Dave the Wave tells his 130,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is now at the bottom of his logarithmic growth curve (LGC), implying that BTC is at a critical support level.
dailyhodl.com
Two Ethereum Competitors Are Set To Outperform Crypto Markets, According to Bitcoin Bull Mark Yusko
Morgan Creek Digital crypto hedge fund managing partner and Bitcoin (BTC) bull Mark Yusko is naming the layer-1 altcoins he sees coming out on top. In a new YouTube interview with Altcoin Daily host Austin Arnold, Yusko says the layer-1 blockchain projects that are the strongest out of the pack are Ethereum (ETH)-rivals Avalanche (AVAX) and Polkadot (DOT).
todaynftnews.com
Binance acquires Sakura exchange BitCoin and prepares to enter Japan
The largest Exchange Binance has acquired the entirety of BitCoin (SEBC), a Japanese-registered cryptocurrency exchange service provider. The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by trading volume has now entered the Japanese market as a result of the acquisition. The Japanese market would have a substantial impact on the adoption...
SpaceNews.com
U.S. Space Command supports use of ‘responsive launch’ to deter China and Russia
WASHINGTON — Gen. James Dickinson, head of U.S. Space Command, endorsed the idea of partnering with commercial launch companies that can demonstrate fast turnaround operations, a concept known as tactically responsive space. “We need commercial mission partners to build the capabilities to replenish our military space assets,” Dickinson said...
crypto-economy.com
Lawmakers in the United States are Pushing a Bipartisan Bill to Regulate Crypto
The collapse of FTX has been described by Republican senator Cynthia Lummis as a wake-up call to Congress, who she is calling for more regulation as a result of this collapse. This is a new attempt by the Government to control a market that, so far, they have not been able to manage. Undoubtedly, their intentions are far from protecting users (as they themselves claim) and have more to do with controlling citizens’ finances and, ultimately, getting a slice of the cake.
