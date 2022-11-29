Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried ignored pleas from company attorneys and advisers urging him to file for bankruptcy “for days” before the cryptocurrency platform imploded, according to a report Tuesday. FTX general counsel Ryne Miller was one of several people who begged Bankman-Fried and other executives to relinquish their control of the company, the New York Times reported, citing internal emails and text messages. The mood grew so dire that the FTX attorneys purportedly tried to contact Bankman-Fried’s father, Stanford Law professor Joseph Bankman, to see if he would intervene and speak to his son. In the early morning hours of Nov. 11,...

1 DAY AGO