As the clock winds down on this iteration of City Council, there is a certain amount of pressure on Council members who are on the way out to cement their legacies and tie up any loose ends before handing over the keys in January. Obviously, some of that simply won’t happen. The discussion at Tuesday’s work session focused on the work left to be done on the Land Development Code and planning for the Palm District, which will carry into the new year and beyond. But there are a few big things on this penultimate agenda that might well be wrapped up before the holiday agenda.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO