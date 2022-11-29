Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillCristoval VictorialAustin, TX
Austin Company ICON Signs $57M Contract with NASA to Construct Buildings on MoonLarry LeaseAustin, TX
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Related
Events task force delivers recommendations for managing major gatherings
The city will likely begin collecting and publishing comprehensive information on major events and music festivals in the coming years as part of a widespread revision to the special events ordinance that regulates large gatherings impacting communities and city services. City Council is expected today to approve the long-awaited recommendations...
Austin leaders brace for state lawmakers to take up bills restricting library content and resources
After Texas lawmakers placed limitations on how Texas teachers approach lessons on history and racism and passed anti-trans legislation in recent sessions, Austin leaders are preparing for further action on these fronts when the Legislature convenes for its 88th session in January. During a Monday meeting at the Windsor Park...
Council working on rules for city-owned property
City Council Member Kathie Tovo has been working on resolutions intended to ensure that city staff follow certain policies when renting or selling city property. The policies relate to the requirements for construction projects, living wage, minority and women-owned business requirements, affordable housing and child care facilities. After staff posed...
TipSheet: Austin City Council, 12.1.22
As the clock winds down on this iteration of City Council, there is a certain amount of pressure on Council members who are on the way out to cement their legacies and tie up any loose ends before handing over the keys in January. Obviously, some of that simply won’t happen. The discussion at Tuesday’s work session focused on the work left to be done on the Land Development Code and planning for the Palm District, which will carry into the new year and beyond. But there are a few big things on this penultimate agenda that might well be wrapped up before the holiday agenda.
City reverses decision, granting variance from compatibility in storage unit case
City Council is set to consider the topic of compatibility on a larger scale Thursday. Meanwhile, the Board of Adjustment took a second swing at the issue on a more granular level, voting at its last meeting to overturn a previous denial of a compatibility variance in South Austin. The...
Lawsuit challenging city decision on Fair Campaign money fails
A Travis County judge has denied a temporary restraining order request from two City Council candidates who claim they were wrongly disqualified from receiving public campaign funds. District 3 candidate José Velásquez and District 5 candidate Ryan Alter filed the request in the 455th Civil District Court on Monday morning....
November delivered more rain than usual to Austin, but not enough to shake the drought
It’s been a wet November in Central Texas, with cold, rainy days through the week of the Thanksgiving holiday. That weather might have affected your plans, but was a welcome break from continuing drought. It was also another unusual twist in what has shaped up to be a weird...
Council weighs options for 2023 Austin Energy rates
With just a month before holiday break, City Council is fighting to resolve significant disagreements among stakeholders, outside counsel and Austin Energy on changes to utility base rates effective 2023. Council began this round of deliberations with the final recommendation of the Electric Utility Commission, which endorsed a number of...
Planning Commission weighs in on Palm District Plan
The Planning Commission heard a presentation Tuesday on the Palm District Plan, an initiative that aims to guide growth and preserve cultural heritage in a rapidly changing part of downtown. “The overarching vision of the district,” Stevie Greathouse with the Housing and Planning Department said, “is that it become a...
City auditors find airport leases may not reflect fair market value
An analysis of the leasing activities and other operations at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has found the city is potentially undercharging for dozens of lease agreements that haven’t been evaluated in years to determine if they’re in line with fair market value. Those practices, if left unchanged, could negatively impact the airport’s ability to be self-sustaining as the city moves forward with an ambitious expansion plan over the next 20 years.
Only Silva and Guerrero to get Fair Campaign money
The city’s Law Department has decided that only two runoff candidates – Daniela Silva in District 3 and Linda Guerrero in District 9 – are eligible to receive money from the city’s Fair Campaign Finance Fund. That means each of them will receive half of the $66,126.54 in the fund, or $33,063.27. Guerrero and Silva were notified of the decision by City Clerk Myrna Rios on Thursday. Both signed the city’s Fair Campaign contract early in their campaigns, making them eligible for the funds.
Brodie Oaks PUD gets Planning Commission approval
The Planning Commission recommended a proposal Tuesday to transform the Brodie Oaks Shopping Center at South Lamar and Loop 360 into a huge mixed-use development, paving the way for a City Council vote in the coming weeks. The project would turn the 36.7-acre shopping center, with its expansive parking lots...
Builders talk pros/cons of city’s push for environmentally friendly construction
As Austin moves closer toward its net-zero energy goals, the city’s building and development community will play a major role in making new buildings environmentally sound and gradually retrofitting existing buildings to be more energy efficient. How to manage those costs and responsibilities was the topic for a recent Urban Land Institute panel held in anticipation of a forthcoming report from the group about the city’s Climate Equity Plan that was adopted last year.
Eviction rates are skyrocketing in Travis County, says HHS
Eviction rates have shot up more than 250 percent of the average in the Austin area, according to Travis County Health and Human Services. “We have been absolutely inundated with crisis applications,” Kirsten Siegfried, HHS chief deputy, told the Travis County Commissioners Court. Siegfried said it took HHS six...
Planning Commission says Council’s compatibility reforms don’t go far enough
The Planning Commission last Tuesday recommended broader changes to compatibility standards than what City Council proposed earlier this year, setting the stage for a Council discussion on Dec. 1 over how much to relax the rule. Compatibility, a rule limiting the height of buildings near single-family homes, has come under...
Which candidates will receive the city’s Fair Campaign money?
Runoff candidates who followed the rules for receiving disbursements from Austin’s Fair Campaign Finance Fund are expecting to receive thousands of dollars to help them in the Dec. 13 runoff election. Those candidates include Daniela Silva and Linda Guerrero and possibly José Velásquez, Zohaib Qadri and Ryan Alter.
City still faces gap in first responder pay, benefits
After a presentation comparing first responder salaries and benefits, and a direct plea from an Austin-Travis County EMS medic, the city’s Public Safety Commission is recommending the city take another look at closing the compensation gap between paramedics and the city’s other first responders. At its regular meeting...
New PUD proposed for S. Congress has full roster of environmentally friendly features
City Council members got their first look at a proposed planned unit development to be built at 311-315 S. Congress Ave., next to the Statesman PUD. Developers of the project, called the Firestone PUD after its current major occupant, are proposing a 400-foot tower to provide for approximately 450 multifamily residential units. The owners, Wesley H. Pearson and Jerry W. Pearson, envision 30,000 square feet of office space and 7,500 square feet of ground-floor pedestrian-oriented uses.
E-bike rebates to double under proposed pilot program
The city will likely dramatically increase its incentives for electric bike purchases beginning next year with a new program that will double the rebates given for individual and fleet-level purchases. In a memo released this week from Jackie A. Sargent, general manager of Austin Energy, and Richard Mendoza, interim director...
Travis County puts millions toward food access
On Tuesday, Travis County commissioners unanimously approved a series of contracts with local nonprofits and community groups, totaling $3.1 million, to help at-risk residents access healthy and fresh food. “The organizations receiving these funds will use the money in various ways,” a county press release explains, such as “enhancing their...
Austin Monitor
Austin, TX
837
Followers
2K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT
Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.https://www.austinmonitor.com/
Comments / 0