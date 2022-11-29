Read full article on original website
Ways to Prepare for Winter Driving Hazards
Driving in the winter can bring even more challenges. Though most people only worry about the snow, the truth is that ice can be just as dangerous (if not more). Black ice can sneak up on you if you aren’t careful. You won’t know that you hit it, until you have no control over your vehicle.
STORM WATCH: Snow transitions into rain early Wednesday morning
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says snow will transition into rain early Wednesday morning. He says temperatures will be above freezing on Wednesday morning with light rain persisting until lunchtime.
Rare Winter Storm Headed for Texas Could Dump a Huge Amount of Snow Overnight
Buffalo, New York was recently slammed with a massive amount of snow. Western regions of the state saw as much as six feet of accumulation. However, as residents get back into their daily routine following mass snow removal efforts, another storm is headed across the United States. This time, though, the storm has set its sights on Texas. Once there, the storm will likely to dump a huge amount of snow on regions of the Lonestar State overnight.
What Do YOU Call The Snow That Builds Up In Your Wheel Well?
It seems everyone has a different word for the snow that festers behind your tires. It Turns Out Everyone Has A Different Word For The Snow Behind Your Tires. It's another thing no one can agree on. What do you call the icy accumulation of snow behind your tires as you drive on snow covered roads?
Snow, rain and ice expected in Western US before storm heads to Midwest
The West will get hit with heavy snow, rain and ice this week before the storm heads to the Midwest, while other parts of the U.S. are facing a thunderstorm risk.
'Difficult to impossible' travel is forecast for Tahoe
The National Weather Service issued a stern message on Tuesday, warning that travel in California's Sierra Nevada and the Tahoe area could be "difficult to impossible" in the coming days.
New snow-making technology keeping snow on the slopes longer
With temperatures fluctuating back and forth ski resorts can find it hard to keep snow on the slopes but there might be a new solution for this problem.
iheart.com
Historic Winter Storm Buries Northwestern New York With Over 6 Feet Of Snow
A historic lake-effect winter storm continues to dump heavy snow across northwestern New York after burying the region in several feet of snow over the past two days. Two locations reported snowfall totals above six feet. Orchard Park, where the NFL's Buffalo Bills play, recorded 77 inches of snow, while snowfall totals in Natural Bridge measured 72.3 inches.
natureworldnews.com
Snow and Rain to Sweep Across Northeast and Plains as Winter Comes Near
The latest weather forecasts reported that portions of the Northeast and Plains could expect snow and potential rain starting Monday. According to reports, the unseasonable weather could bring snow to many areas of the United States. The temperatures becoming colder in the second week of November marks the arrival of...
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts A Quick Start To Winter & Colder Than Normal Temps This Week
Torque your winter tires, folks. Ontario's weather forecast predicts an early start to winter this week, and it's going to lock the holidays into recording colder-than-normal temperatures. According to The Weather Network (TWN), the first week of December will be a bitter reminder to residents of the province that autumn's...
