BBC
Neal Saunders died after appropriate police restraint, jury finds
A man died after being appropriately restrained by police officers for an hour on the floor of his father's flat, an inquest jury has found. Neal Saunders, 39, was detained when police were called to a reported assault at the address in Langley, Berkshire, in September 2020. He died the...
BBC
Man charged with attempting to kidnap girl in Salford
A man has been charged with attempting to kidnap a girl at a bus stop. Greater Manchester Police launched an investigation after a man tried to force a 15-year-old girl into his car in Monton, Salford, on the evening of 21 November. The suspect, 33, has been remanded in custody...
West Virginia mother of 5 allegedly beaten to death by newlywed husband during post-Thanksgiving brawl
West Virginia mother of five Marrisa Dawson was allegedly beaten to death by her new husband just a month after their wedding day during an at-home post-Thanksgiving brawl.
Mom allegedly put dead girl, 5, in concrete block to use as bedside table
A 27-year-old Argentinian woman allegedly placed the body of her 5-year-old girl inside a wooden box, filled it with cement and used it as a bedside table for several months. Police found the entombed body of Milagros Nazareth Martin in the home of Vanesa Mansilla after her husband reported that he had not seen their daughter in a long time, Sky News reported. Mansilla reportedly told him initially that she had placed Milagros in the care of social services due to unsanitary conditions in their home. But when cops arrived, she admitted she didn’t know what to do when the girl died and...
Idaho murder victim’s father reveals chilling reason family didn’t hold a funeral for her
The father of one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death says his family will not give her a funeral for fear that the “monster” who murdered her might attend.Kaylee Goncalves was killed at an off-campus house in the city of Moscow, Idaho, in the early hours of 13 November, with police still hunting for the murderer.Goncalves, 21, was slain along with her best friend, Madison Mogen, 21, another roommate Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20.Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, says that the family has not been able to bring itself to have a commemoration...
Chilling video shows Russian woman, 18, kidnapped by man she refused to marry
Shocking video captured the moment a Russian man kidnapped an 18-year-old woman in a medieval custom known as “bride stealing” – after she refused to marry him. Three men are seen carting off Bella Ravoyan from an apartment building in the city of Tambov and placing her inside a car that took her to the Nizhny Novgorod region, East2West reported. Her abductors have been identified by police as her rejected beau, 20-year-old Amik Shamoyan, his father, Oganes, 48, and brother Alo, 24. “Amik was in love with this girl and they kidnapped her,” an acquaintance reportedly told the local gazeta news outlet. “Bella’s father...
Baltimore County day care owner Shanteari Weems pleads guilty to assault, gun charges
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County day-care owner accused of shooting her husband during a confrontation over allegations that he molested children in her care pleaded guilty Monday in D.C. court to assault and gun charges, according to court records.Shanteari Weems is charged with assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm, as well as other offenses, in connection with the July 21 shooting and an ensuing standoff with law enforcement at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the District.Weems pleaded guilty to aggravated assault knowingly while armed, carrying a pistol without a license outside a home or business. She will...
Records: Bullet found near 2 teens’ bodies came from suspect
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An unspent bullet found between the bodies of two teenage girls slain in 2017 “had been cycled through” a pistol owned by the suspect in their deaths, according to court documents an Indiana judge ordered released Tuesday. Court records were sealed last month at...
Man seen at Takeoff’s fatal shooting facing weapons charge
HOUSTON (AP) — A man who has been accused of illegally having a gun at the time that rapper Takeoff was fatally shot last month following a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley has been charged in connection with the case, authorities said Wednesday. But during a...
Suspects in fatal shooting on San Francisco Muni bus arrested in Daly City
SAN FRANCISCO -- Officers arrested two suspects in a shooting aboard a San Francisco Muni bus in August that left one person dead and another injured, police announced Tuesday.The shooting happened on August 3 at Velasco Avenue and Santos Street in the city's Sunnydale neighborhood at around 3:20 p.m. One of the victims was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead while the second victim was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.San Francisco police said homicide detectives identified 23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo and 21-year-old Jasmine Taaga of San Francisco as suspects in the shooting and a crime bulletin...
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of shooting wife inside vehicle along I-579
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of shooting his wife while they were driving along Interstate 579 in Pittsburgh on Monday.Pittsburgh Police say Kevin Crew and his wife were driving to her workplace and were arguing when he shot her in the leg.Crew allegedly told his wife to keep driving, at which point, she stopped the vehicle and got out. After she got out of the vehicle, Crew fled the scene.Investigators shut down the ramp on the roadway to investigate after paramedics transported the woman to the hospital. She was last listed in serious, but stable condition.Crew is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and firearms charges.
BBC
Hulme woman raped after armed man climbs through window
A man who climbed into a woman's flat and threatened her with a knife before raping her is being sought by police. The woman was attacked after the man entered through an unlocked window at the apartment in Hulme, Manchester, at about 05:00 GMT on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said.
BBC
Chadwell Heath bus attack: Teen stabbed as revenge for drill track - court
A 16-year-old boy was murdered on a bus home from school as "revenge" for posting a mocking drill music track online, a court has heard. Tyler Hurley died in hospital after he was stabbed while travelling on the Route 173 bus in Chadwell Heath, east London, on 14 March. Carlton...
BBC
Jesse Nwokejiobi: Pair charged with murdering 17-year-old
Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was killed near a city nature reserve. Jesse Nwokejiobi died of a single stab wound to the chest near Logan's Meadow, Cambridge, on 19 November. Cambridgeshire Police said two 16-year-olds arrested on Friday evening in South London...
Michigan Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Dashea Lasal Thomas, also known as “Dye,” 27, of Inkster, Michigan, was sentenced today to three years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in...
BBC
Gwent Police: Mark Drakeford backs racism-probe force chief
The chief constable of under-fire Gwent Police has been given the full support of First Minister Mark Drakeford. The force is at the centre of two probes over claims of corruption, racism, misogyny and homophobia. Four officers have been suspended after messages were found on the phone of retired policeman...
BBC
Met Police urges parents to check children's phones
The Met Police has urged parents in south London to check their children's phones for a video "showing an alleged sexual offence". The warning was sent in a letter to schools in Croydon, Bromley and Sutton. Parents were told to inform the safeguarding officer at their child's school if a...
BBC
Newborn baby's body found at Waterbeach recycling centre
The body of a newborn baby boy has been found at a recycling centre, police have said. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to the site on Ely Road in Waterbeach at midday on Tuesday shortly after the discovery. Det Supt John Massey said it was an "incredibly sad and...
BBC
Idaho student murders: The things we still don't know
Questions continue to swirl around the grisly slaying of four University of Idaho students found dead on 13 November, with no suspects named or arrests made. The students are believed to have been asleep in their beds when they were stabbed to death. Officials have reversed course on several aspects...
BBC
Man jailed for manslaughter over fight death
A man has been jailed for manslaughter after knocking unconscious another man and waiting four hours before calling an ambulance. Jack Birney, 32, from Northampton, was assaulted on Cowper Street in Northampton on 23 April. Marc Peter Dowling, 26, of Wellington Street, Northampton, pleaded guilty in October. At Northampton Crown...
