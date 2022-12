Henry County grand jury indicts nine

NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury has returned indictments against nine persons, according to Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office.

Indicted were:

• Ryan Contreras, 45, McComb, for burglary, a second-degree felony; and trespass in a habitation when a person is present of likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony.

• Carlos Gonzales, 21, Chicago, Ill., for attempted aggravated arson, a second-degree felony. He allegedly tried to set fire to a home at 631 Strong St. in Napoleon on Nov. 16.

• Ulises Morales, 19, Deshler, for vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; and failure to stop after an accident, a fifth-degree felony.

• Joshua Armstrong, 38, Napoleon, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Sarah Doeden, 38, Liberty Center, for identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony.

• Mark Junge, 54, Deshler, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Ashley Krontz, 38, Malinta, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Joshua Weber, 29, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Leonard Yaworksi, 43, Deshler, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.