Antwerp woman sentenced to maximum life sentence in Paulding County murder case

PAULDING — An Antwerp woman was sentenced to the possibility of a life sentence here Monday in Paulding County Common Pleas Court after having been convicted of killing her husband earlier this year.

Judge Tiffany Beckman sentenced Heidi Grant, 48, to terms totaling 18 1/2 years to life on charges of murder, an unclassified felony, with a firearm specification; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

This included a standard 15-year to life imprisonment sentence required under Ohio law for conviction on a murder charge as well as a mandatory one-year consecutive term for the firearm specification and 2 1/2 years for tampering with evidence. Beckman chose to make the tampering with evidence term consecutive to the other two terms, rather than concurrent.

Too, Beckman ordered that the firearm used in the shooting (a 9mm handgun) be forfeited and destroyed, and classified Grant as a violent offender. This will require the registration of her address with authorities if she is released from prison in the future.

Following a three-day jury trial that concluded on Oct. 20, Grant was found guilty of charges related to the Jan. 13 death of Christopher Franklin, her husband. The jury had found her not guilty of the most serious charge, aggravated murder, also an unclassified felony.

Grant was given credit for 310 days served in Paulding County Jail where she had been incarcerated since her arrest earlier this year.

Grant was indicted by a Paulding County grand jury in January which alleged that she shot and killed Franklin, 47, in their Antwerp residence with a 9mm handgun. His body was recovered by Antwerp police on Jan. 22, not long after he had been the subject of a missing persons report.

According to Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard, an autopsy revealed that six bullets were lodged in Franklin’s body while the 9mm handgun used in the shooting was recovered.

The indictment also alleged that Grant attempted to cover the victim’s body in the basement of her residence, using 11 bags of cement to do so. The concrete was later removed, and Franklin’s body discovered.

Prior to pronouncement of sentence Monday, one of Grant’s attorneys — William Kluge of Lima — told the court that “we all make decisions” in the “spur of the moment” that affect everyone. And characterized Grant’s crime as one of those moments.

He told the court he had reached out to the victim’s family members beforehand to learn more about the incident. However, Kluge said no one responded to “corroborate what Heidi was saying ... so Heidi took the witness stand.”

The comment is a reference to self-defense claims and suggestions made by Grant, who testified on her own behalf during the trial.

After the shooting, Kluge conceded that Grant had lied to authorities about her husband’s whereabouts, and this led to more lies that snowballed.

“... If she had told the (Antwerp police) chief immediately what happened and that she feared that Chris was dead, and let him into the house we might be here under much, much different circumstances,” said Kluge. “And there’s nothing that justifies what occurred because a death of anyone is a loss to all of us, and a loss especially to Chris Franklin’s family. I know that Heidi feels great remorse about what happened. I know that these events are so out of character for her, and her reactions and her conduct are so out of character for her that it’s difficult for even her family members to believe that the events occurred like they did.”

A number of family members representing both families made statements. They filled the small courtroom’s gallery. Franklin’s daughter, Olivia, expressed dismay that Grant could have continued to interact with her in the eight days after the murder and act like nothing had happened. This included looking for Franklin with his daughter after he was reported missing.

A brother to the victim, Jeff, told Grant that he hoped she realizes “what you’ve done to us.”

Grant expressed sorrow, saying she loved Franklin and enjoyed interacting with his family.

“I never dreamed I would even feel the need to defend my own life ... and I don’t expect any of you to understand,” Grant told family members. “But I understand that you and me and my family — we are all mourning the loss of Chris. We have all lost in this very dark chapter. I pray every day that you’ll somehow, someday be able to forgive what I did, and I pray that all of you that have been affected can someday, somehow heal and feel whole again. ... I loved being part of the family and I did love him, and Olivia I loved you so much and I am so sorry. I don’t want any of you to ever think for a minute that I wouldn’t go back and change this if I could, and not for my benefit, but yours.”

An uncle to Grant, Albert Bourdon, defended Grant’s character, noted that she was a special education teacher because she wanted to help those in need. He also assured Grant that her family loves her.