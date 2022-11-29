ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antwerp, OH

Antwerp woman sentenced to maximum life sentence in Paulding County murder case

By By TODD HELBERG @cntoddhelberg
The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iofUZ_0jQiES4c00

PAULDING — An Antwerp woman was sentenced to the possibility of a life sentence here Monday in Paulding County Common Pleas Court after having been convicted of killing her husband earlier this year.

Judge Tiffany Beckman sentenced Heidi Grant, 48, to terms totaling 18 1/2 years to life on charges of murder, an unclassified felony, with a firearm specification; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

This included a standard 15-year to life imprisonment sentence required under Ohio law for conviction on a murder charge as well as a mandatory one-year consecutive term for the firearm specification and 2 1/2 years for tampering with evidence. Beckman chose to make the tampering with evidence term consecutive to the other two terms, rather than concurrent.

Too, Beckman ordered that the firearm used in the shooting (a 9mm handgun) be forfeited and destroyed, and classified Grant as a violent offender. This will require the registration of her address with authorities if she is released from prison in the future.

Following a three-day jury trial that concluded on Oct. 20, Grant was found guilty of charges related to the Jan. 13 death of Christopher Franklin, her husband. The jury had found her not guilty of the most serious charge, aggravated murder, also an unclassified felony.

Grant was given credit for 310 days served in Paulding County Jail where she had been incarcerated since her arrest earlier this year.

Grant was indicted by a Paulding County grand jury in January which alleged that she shot and killed Franklin, 47, in their Antwerp residence with a 9mm handgun. His body was recovered by Antwerp police on Jan. 22, not long after he had been the subject of a missing persons report.

According to Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard, an autopsy revealed that six bullets were lodged in Franklin’s body while the 9mm handgun used in the shooting was recovered.

The indictment also alleged that Grant attempted to cover the victim’s body in the basement of her residence, using 11 bags of cement to do so. The concrete was later removed, and Franklin’s body discovered.

Prior to pronouncement of sentence Monday, one of Grant’s attorneys — William Kluge of Lima — told the court that “we all make decisions” in the “spur of the moment” that affect everyone. And characterized Grant’s crime as one of those moments.

He told the court he had reached out to the victim’s family members beforehand to learn more about the incident. However, Kluge said no one responded to “corroborate what Heidi was saying ... so Heidi took the witness stand.”

The comment is a reference to self-defense claims and suggestions made by Grant, who testified on her own behalf during the trial.

After the shooting, Kluge conceded that Grant had lied to authorities about her husband’s whereabouts, and this led to more lies that snowballed.

“... If she had told the (Antwerp police) chief immediately what happened and that she feared that Chris was dead, and let him into the house we might be here under much, much different circumstances,” said Kluge. “And there’s nothing that justifies what occurred because a death of anyone is a loss to all of us, and a loss especially to Chris Franklin’s family. I know that Heidi feels great remorse about what happened. I know that these events are so out of character for her, and her reactions and her conduct are so out of character for her that it’s difficult for even her family members to believe that the events occurred like they did.”

A number of family members representing both families made statements. They filled the small courtroom’s gallery. Franklin’s daughter, Olivia, expressed dismay that Grant could have continued to interact with her in the eight days after the murder and act like nothing had happened. This included looking for Franklin with his daughter after he was reported missing.

A brother to the victim, Jeff, told Grant that he hoped she realizes “what you’ve done to us.”

Grant expressed sorrow, saying she loved Franklin and enjoyed interacting with his family.

“I never dreamed I would even feel the need to defend my own life ... and I don’t expect any of you to understand,” Grant told family members. “But I understand that you and me and my family — we are all mourning the loss of Chris. We have all lost in this very dark chapter. I pray every day that you’ll somehow, someday be able to forgive what I did, and I pray that all of you that have been affected can someday, somehow heal and feel whole again. ... I loved being part of the family and I did love him, and Olivia I loved you so much and I am so sorry. I don’t want any of you to ever think for a minute that I wouldn’t go back and change this if I could, and not for my benefit, but yours.”

An uncle to Grant, Albert Bourdon, defended Grant’s character, noted that she was a special education teacher because she wanted to help those in need. He also assured Grant that her family loves her.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lima News

Ottoville man sentenced for Putnam meth sales

OTTAWA — A man who earlier this year on successive days sold methamphetamine to an undercover informant from his Ottoville home was sentenced Wednesday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court to 54 months in prison. Broc Baughman, 32, received an identical sentence just 24 hours earlier in Paulding County...
OTTOVILLE, OH
Delphos Herald

Van Wert County Court news

VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Donald O’Day, 45, Convoy, changed his plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony 3, and was then sentenced to 24 months prison with credit for two days time already served. He also changed his plea to guilty of tampering with evidence, felony 3, and was sentenced to 24 months prison. These two sentences are to be served concurrently. He was previously found guilty by jury trial on failure to comply with signal of a police officer, a felony 3, and was sentenced to 36 months prison with credit for 470 days time already served with this sentence running consecutively.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima woman gets 8 years for destructive OVI crash

LIMA — A Lima woman will spend eight years in prison for a drunk driving accident in which four college students were injured — one of whom lost her ear. Christine Simpson, 59, was sentenced for two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, on Wednesday afternoon. Her driver license will be suspended for ten years after her release and she received six points on her driver’s license.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima man charged in shooting death waives right to speedy trial

LIMA — A Lima man charged in the shooting death of a teen in June waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial Tuesday morning. Jaquan Glenn, 19, is charged with murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary in the June 10 shooting death of 17-year-old Jayden Halpern. Anthony VanNoy, Glenn’s lawyer, said Tuesday he needs more time to prepare and discuss any potential resolutions to the case.
LIMA, OH
95.3 MNC

Man sentenced to life without parole in dismemberment case

Matthew Cramer was led away from court in chains and an orange jumpsuit Monday, bound for prison for the rest of his life, without parole. A judge in Allen County handed down that sentence for the murder and dismemberment of Shane Nquyen, 50, in April 2021. Cramer was found guilty...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Bluffton man sentenced for illegal possession of a gun

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Bluffton man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Yancie Hunter, 34, had a gun in May 2020, after being convicted of three felony offenses for robbery in Kentucky and Indiana. The felony convictions made it illegal for Hunter to own a gun.
BLUFFTON, IN
wfft.com

Alesha Miller sentenced in 9-year-old Elijah Ross' death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Alesha Miller has been sentenced for beating her stepson Elijah Ross to death last December. Miller pled guilty to aggravated battery resulting in death and two level 6 felony counts of neglect in October. On Tuesday, she received 35 years in prison. Karen Richards said...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Rose arrested; sentencing to be rescheduled

LIMA — A Lima man convicted of holding his girlfriend hostage and assaulting her in January 2021 and who violated his parole this month was arrested at his sentencing hearing, which did not go forward after he became angry at his representation. Bryant Rose, 37, was convicted Oct. 20...
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Arrest made in ‘domestic disturbance’ killing in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police arrested a man Wednesday for the killing of another man at a home near downtown this past weekend. Kyree Warren, 18, faces a preliminary charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of Montreale Turner. The shooting took place just before noon...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Man gets 6 years prison for hammer attack

LIMA — A Lima resident convicted of assaulting another man with a hammer after an October jury trial was sentenced to six years in prison at a Monday morning court appearance. Joshua Stevens, 32, had been charged with two counts of second-degree felonious assault, but Allen County Common Pleas...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County Probate Court

LIMA — The following couples have filed applications for marriage licenses with the Allen County Probate Court:. Tanner Foley and Jenna Gonzales, both of Lima; Thomas Hughes of Waynesfield and Billie Boughan of Lima; Austin Barrett and Amanda Lowry, both of Spencerville; Niko Cobb and Kyra Allen, both of Lima; Austin Conley of Pedro and Bethanie Stalnaker of Elida; Bruce Benroth and Pamela Burkholder, both of Lima; Levi Smith and Grace Nickels, both of Bluffton; Joseph Medley Sr. of Lima and Kellie Smith of Delphos; Theron Litke and Natashia Shaeffer-Winget, both of Delphos; Dustin Boroff of Lima and Scarlett Morse of Columbus; Trevor Smelcer of Lima and Ashlyn Moots of Belle Center; David Bailey and Trina Dunson, both of Elida; and Wesley Allen of Ada and Kaylee Rigg of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Police perform drug raid northwest of downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police served a warrant for a narcotic raid Tuesday evening at a home in northwest Indiana. Authorities were gathered around the 1000 block of Degroff Street. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control was also at the scene, and a WANE 15 crew member saw...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Lima man gets 3 years for stabbing roommate

LIMA — A Lima man convicted of stabbing his roommate in July 2021 was sentenced to three years in prison Monday morning. Matthew Beck, 41, is convicted of second-degree felonious assault on Bruce Tucker on July 31, 2021. The man said he stabbed the man after losing his temper.
LIMA, OH
wfft.com

Mother pleads guilty in beating death of 9-year-old son

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The mother of a child who was beaten to death in December 2021 has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of neglect. In a document from the Allen County Prosecutor's Office, Jenna M. Miller has pleaded guilty to one level 1 felony count of neglect of a dependent and two level 6 felony counts of neglect of a dependent.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wboi.org

Commissioners identify site for new Allen County jail

This story originally aired on Nov. 23. The Allen County Commissioners selected 2911 Meyer Road as the property for the new county correctional center. The site is part of the storied International Harvester complex. After a federal court ordered Allen County to fix the living conditions and overcrowding problem at...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wlen.com

Man Dies in Ohio Crash on US 24 Near Perrysburg

Perrysburg, Ohio – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 24 near SR 64 in Waterville Township, near Perrysburg in Lucas County. The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:07 p.m. A 2006 Kenworth T800 was eastbound on US...
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Crescent-News

The Crescent-News

Defiance, OH
862
Followers
434
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group. The company’s main product is The Crescent-News, a daily newspaper published three days per week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule. It offers home delivery within in a 25-mile radius of Defiance and has a daily circulation of 13,905 and a Sunday circulation of 14,856. The larger communities served include Napoleon, Bryan, Archbold, Paulding and Hicksville.

 https://www.crescent-news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy