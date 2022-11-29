Area police reports

State patrol---

Nov. 18, 12:49 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Paulding, a northbound vehicle driven by Dorothy Halfacre, 52, Fort Wayne, jackknifed and went off the left side of the roadway, sustaining minor damage. Halfacre was cited for operating without reasonable control.

Nov. 19, 6:15 p.m., on County Road 143 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Vicki Boroff, 47, Paulding, sustained functional damage after striking a deer.

Nov. 21, 9:33 a.m., on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Deborah Davis, 64, Paulding, sustained functional damage after striking a deer.

Nov. 22, 5:30 p.m., at milepost 3 on Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Bruce Sholl, 61, 23307 County Road 184, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 7:26 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Paulding County's Washington Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Federico Floro, 28, Oakwood, sustained functional damage after striking a deer.

Wednesday, 7:47 p.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Washington Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Victoria Estrada, 63, Ney, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 10:43 p.m., at milepost 8 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Abigail Nichols, 28, Hillsdale, Mich., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 5:35 p.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 49 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a southbound vehicle driven by John Cornell, 39, Wapakoneta, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway and struck a guardrail. Cornell was cited for failure to control.

Friday, 8:20 p.m., on County Road F.75 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Brandi Owens, 30, Edon, sustained heavy damage when it left the north side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Passengers Damien Stockman, 10, Alvordton, and Maelynn Stockman, 8, Alvordton, were taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers (CHWH), Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. Owens was taken by Williams County EMS to CHWH Owens for possible injuries. She was cited for failure to control.

Friday, 11:40 p.m., on County Road F.75 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Miranda Oates, 37, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Saturday, 7:21 p.m., on County Road D in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jason Zumbaugh, 44, Edgerton, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Sunday, 5:34 p.m., at milepost 19 on Ohio 613 in Brown Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jessica Hoag, 27, Grover Hill, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance sheriff---

Thursday, 6:14 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jimmy Myers, 31, Oakwood, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance police---

Nov. 21, 12:29 p.m., at Clinton and Sessions streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Solomon Meade, 44, 24520 Watson Road, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Chelsea Garza, 28, Ney, when Garza's vehicle attempted a left turn in front of Meade's. A passenger in Meade's vehicle, Samantha Davenport-Paynter, 34, 24538 Watson Road, was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for possible injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage.

Nov. 22, 5:04 p.m., on Second Street, east of Island Park Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Brandi Cantu, 45, 210 Minneapolis St., was struck by a vehicle driven by Christopher Vogelsong, 35, 1581 S. Clinton St., as Vogelsong's vehicle backed onto Second Street from a private drive. Cantu had possible injuries, but was not treated and a passenger in her vehicle, Kyle Daugherty, 30, 414 Osceola Ave., was taken by Defiance Fire Department to Mercy-Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Vogelsong's vehicle had light damage and Cantu's had moderate damage. Vogelsong was cited for improper backing.

Friday, 4:13 p.m., at North Clinton Street and George Isaac Place, a southbound vehicle driven by Cheri Estle, 59, Oakwood, failed to yield at a red light and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Thomas Burkard, 64, Antwerp. Both Estle and Burkard, and passenger in Burkard's vehicle, Nancy Burkard, 59, Antwerp, were treated by Defiance Fire Department for possible injuries. Estle's vehicle had heavy damage and Burkard's had moderate damage. Estle was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Saturday, 8:24 a.m., on Clinton Street, just south of Carter Avenue, a northbound vehicle driven by Benjamin Esquibel, 84, 1717 Durango Drive, attempted to change lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Conrad Clippinger, 75, 1765 Seminole Ave. Both vehicles had light damage, and Esquibel was cited for failure to remain in a marked lane.

Saturday, 8:43 p.m., at Clinton and Seconds streets, a northbound vehicle driven by Hunter Hageman, 20, Continental, and a westbound vehicle driven by Samantha Meyer, 20, 613 Fourth St., collided in the intersection. Passenger in Meyer's vehicle, Savaughna Davis, 18, 515 Rulf St., was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for possible injuries. Hageman's vehicle had moderate damage and Meyer's had heavy damage. Hageman was cited for failure to yield.

Hicksville police---

Saturday, 4:59 p.m., at East High and North Maple streets, a westbound vehicle driven by Aidan Pollick, 16, Hicksville, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Tarah Hablawetz, 27, Hicksville. Hablawetz was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Pollick was cited for failure to yield.

Henry sheriff---

Thursday, 12:16 a.m., on County Road 13, just south of County Road S in Napoleon Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Sarah Corser, 21, Maumee, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway on the east and struck a utility pole. The vehicle entered the roadway and lost control, overturning until it came to rest on its top. Corser was treated for suspected minor injuries by Napoleon EMS. She was cited for failure to control.

Thursday, 10:07 p.m., at 523 County Road 3U, Liberty Center, Brenda Pospisil, 55, Liberty Center, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.

Friday, 5:58 p.m., on County Road W in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Mary Guthrie, 26, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 6:38 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Damascus Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Dylan Russell, 20, Deshler, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 8:29 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Nathan Boyd, 17, 633 Tiedeman Ave., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 10:56 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Monroe Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Justin Gillen, 28, Holgate, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Saturday, 6:36 p.m., at county roads T3 and 1 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Thomas Dick, 50, Whitehouse, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Simon Gundy, 43, Grand Rapids, causing moderate damage to Gundy's vehicle. Dick's vehicle then went around Gundy's vehicle, drove off the roadway and into a field where it turned around and re-entered the roadway and drove back onto County Road T3 where it left the roadway again, striking a fence, a tree and a house. Dick was taken by Providence EMS to St. Luke's Hospital, Maumee, for suspected serious injuries. Dick's vehicle had heavy damage, and he was cited for OVI.

Saturday, 11:27 p.m., on County Road F, west of County Road 11 in Marion Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jessica Minard, 40, Deshler, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway, struck a ditch and came to rest against a utility pole. Minard was taken by Holgate EMS to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. She was cited for OVI.

Sunday, 4:41 p.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 17 in Napoleon Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jada Blair, 20, Hurt, Va., failed to yield and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Dustin McCarter, 35, El Paso, Texas. McCarter's vehicle then continued off the roadway, struck a utility pole and overturned. McCarter and a passenger, Quaseem Cooper, 20, Franklinton, N.C., were treated at the scene by Napoleon EMS for possible injuries, and his vehicle had heavy damage. Blair's vehicle fled the scene after the crash and his vehicle had light damage. He was cited for failure to yield.

Napoleon police---

Nov. 22, 8:09 a.m., at the traffic circle at Industrial and Riverview avenues, a northbound vehicle driven by Elena Molina, 46, Wauseon, struck a vehicle in the circle driven by Kortney Williams, 32, Holgate. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage, and Molina was cited for failure to yield.

Nov. 22, 3:27 p.m., on Westmoreland, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kathleen Gerken, 41, Archbold, struck a sign on the roadside to avoid another unit driven by an unknown operator that went left of center.

Wednesday, 12:22 a.m., on Scott Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Caleb Perdew, 17, Napoleon, failed to leave an assured clear distance and struck another southbound vehicle driven by Bryce Yackee, 50, Defiance, that was stopped for traffic. Both vehicles sustained minor damages.

Friday, 3:18 p.m., at West Clinton and North Perry streets, Juan Pardo, 27, Leipsic, was arrested on a warrant from Hancock County and taken to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

Sunday, 4:12 p.m., at 816 W. Main St., Samantha Bodi, 29, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Toledo police and taken to CCNO.

Paulding sheriff---

Nov. 20, 1:40 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Crane Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jamarcus Fields, 47, Indianapolis, sustained disabling damage after striking a deer.

Nov. 20, 12:30 a.m., on Ohio 637 in Auglaize Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Judy Myers, 68, Oakwood, sustained functional damage after striking a deer.

Nov. 20, 5:51 p.m., on Ohio 114 in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven b Michael, Schnipke, 35, Grover Hill, sustained minor damage after striking a deer.

Nov. 21, 7:55 p.m., on Ohio 637, north of County Road 111 in Auglaize Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Cindy Young, 61, 23721 Bowman Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Nov. 22, 8:30 p.m., on County Road 169 in Brown Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Derric Shisler, 26, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a dog.

Wednesday, 7:15 a.m., on County Road 87, north of County Road 72 in Blue Creek Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Adam Stairhime, 37, Van Wert, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m., on County Road 111, north of County Road 117 in Jackson Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kaiden Tucker, 16, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 8:15 p.m., at Ohio 127 and County Road 176 in Crane Township, a farm vehicle driven by Jon Dobbelaere, 39, 18585 Road 218, Defiance, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Fitzgerald, 57, Paulding. Both vehicles had heavy damage.

Wednesday, 8:42 p.m., on County Road 162, east of County Road 115 in Jackson Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Gretchen Matty, 47, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 11:30 p.m., on Ohio 49, north of County Road 192 in Carryall Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jared Miller, 26, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it struck a large raccoon.

Thursday, 6:09 p.m., on Ohio 49, south of Ohio 500 in Benton Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Ryan Suffel, 43, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Monday, 1:09 a.m., on County Road 424, west of County Road 1031 in Carryall Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Leona Aldred, 23, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Monday, 1:38 a.m., on County Road 424, west of County Road 43 in Carryall Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Leona Aldred, 23, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Fulton sheriff---

Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road C in Clinton Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Audrey Higgins, 62, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Andrew Williams, 17, Wauseon, causing Williams' vehicle to strike a vehicle driven by Christopher Lucas, 36, Wauseon. Lucas' vehicle had light damage while the other two had heavy damage. Higgins was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Wednesday, 3:45 p.m., on County Road G in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jaden Short, 20, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Wauseon police---

Saturday, 4:59 p.m., at 136 N. Brunell St., a vehicle driven by Marcedes Pidcock, 29, Wauseon, attempted to back from a private drive and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle driven by Lisa Gaynor, Toledo, causing light damage to Gaynor's vehicle.