kusi.com
Investigators identify suspects in Ocean Beach assault
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police IDs Woman and Officer, Deputy Who Shot Her in Talmadge
Officials on Friday identified a woman who was shot in Talmadge on Monday — after allegedly brandishing a replica handgun — and the law enforcement officers who shot her. SDPD said the shooting took place that evening after members of the San Diego County Regional Auto Theft Task Force (RATT) — which is comprised of officers from numerous state and local agencies — located a stolen vehicle on the 4600 block of Collwood Boulevard and pulled it over. Two members from RATT, Chula Vista police officer Cody O’Riley, a four-year veteran, and San Diego County Sheriff's Department Sgt. James Balderson, who has been with the department for 14 years, approached the van during the stop.
NBC San Diego
Shoplifting Crew of 5 Busted After East County Kohl's Caper: Deputies
Five men, a loaded pistol, drugs and a pile of stolen designer clothes are what deputies in Rancho San Diego found early Saturday morning during a traffic stop, according to law-enforcement officials. The men, who a deputy told NBC 7 on Thursday were all from San Diego and entered the...
Sheriff's: Five men arrested with loaded weapon who robbed Rancho San Diego Kohl's
RANCHO SAN DIEGO, Calif. — San Diego Sheriff’s announced Thursday the arrest of five men on suspected shoplifting charges. San Diego Sheriff’s deputies responded November 26 around 8 a.m. to reports of shoplifting in progress in the 2300 block of Jamacha Road in Rancho San Diego, according to Seargent Patrick Fox with the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s station.
NBC San Diego
Man Robs US Bank in North Park
A North Park bank was robbed Thursday. The robbery occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. when an approximately 40-year-old man walked into the U.S. Bank branch at 3201 University Ave., approached a teller, demanded money, took an unknown sum and walked out, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.
Man Wearing White Gloves Robs Clairemont Mesa Bank
A man wearing white gloves threatened tellers with a gun Friday while robbing a Clairemont Mesa bank. The thief confronted clerks at the US Bank branch office in the 4100 block of Genesee Avenue at about 3:15 p.m., pulled a gun and demanded cash, according to the San Diego Police Department.
NBC San Diego
Elderly Woman Pistol-Whipped, Kidnapped from National City Church
Police are asking for the public's help finding a pair of men who viciously attacked an elderly woman in a National City house of worship, then abducted her and brought her on a bizarre journey that ended a short distance away from where the crime spree began. The situation began...
Two Poway Men Sentenced to Prison for Firefighter’s Fatal Fentanyl Overdose
Two Poway residents were sentenced to federal prison terms Friday for supplying the fentanyl that led to a local firefighter’s fatal overdose. Justin Gale Mata, 41, and Everett Justin Curtis, 48, pleaded guilty to providing the drugs that killed Brian M. Parrish, a firefighter with Cal Fire in San Diego County. Mata received a 15 year sentence, while Curtis was sentenced to 12 years and seven months.
27-year-old man pleads not guilty to attempted rape of elderly woman
SAN DIEGO — A 27-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting a 78-year-old woman at a Mira Mesa church pleaded not guilty Thursday to two felony counts, assault to commit rape and dissuading a witness. Deputy district attorney Alex Willette said the defendant attempted to dissuade the elderly victim "in...
NBC San Diego
Santee Sheriff's Release Sketch of Suspect Who Rammed Mom, Daughter With Pickup Truck and Robbed Them
The San Diego County Sheriff's released a sketch of the man wanted in connection with an attempted robbery in Santee on Black Friday. The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the Kohl's parking lot on the 9400 block of Mission Gorge Road. A mom and daughter told NBC 7 they were shopping for relatives, and when they were walking to their car, they say a man struck them with his pickup truck.
Unruly Logan Heights duplex plagued by horror, crime to be vacated and rehabilitated
SAN DIEGO — A Logan Heights duplex that city officials said has been the site of violent criminal activity will be vacated and rehabilitated, the San Diego City Attorney's Office announced Thursday. A court-appointed receiver will take control of the residence at 3006-3008 Greely Ave., where police have responded...
Poway woman dies after getting hit by truck as she walked her dog
The crash happened at the intersection of Edgemoor Street and Midland Road around 9 a.m. Saturday, according to San Diego County deputies.
Woman suffers stab wound by ear during East Village altercation
A 40-year-old woman was stabbed near Petco Park in San Diego's East Village and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities reported Friday.
Wanted man flees into Batiquitos Lagoon in failed bid to evade arrest
A man wanted on a felony warrant out of Orange County allegedly fled to Carlsbad Tuesday and led officers on a watery pursuit before finally emerging from the estuary and surrendering.
Family pleads for answers 3 months after Chula Vista double murder
Family members are asking for help in finding any information that can help solve a case in which two men were killed.
$1K reward offered for information on unsolved murder
A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest in the murder of 44-year-old Gilbert Johnson, said the San Diego Police Department.
City steps in to clear out Logan Heights drug house
The city is cleaning up and clearing a drug house that has been a nuisance to a neighborhood in Logan Heights for years.
NBC San Diego
Fake Law Enforcement ‘Consultant' Sentenced for Role in Former Sheriff's Captain's Corruption Scheme
A man who pleaded guilty to his role in assisting former San Diego County sheriff's Capt. Marco Garmo in a wide-ranging corruption scheme was sentenced Wednesday to just over one year in federal prison. According to federal prosecutors, Waiel Anton, 38, held himself out to be an honorary law enforcement...
times-advocate.com
Missing 13-year-old Sofia Corbisiero
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department wants your help in locating a teenager who ran away from her home in San Marcos. 13-year-old Sofia Corbisiero was last seen on November 20. She left her home after getting into an argument with her mother. Sofia never returned home. Sofia stands...
