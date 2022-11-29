ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Investigators identify suspects in Ocean Beach assault

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two weeks ago, a man walking his dog in Ocean Beach was assaulted by four homeless individuals who remained unidentified. On Dec. 2, the San Diego Police Department announced they had identified the suspects. On Dec. 1, SDPD requested arrest warrants for the fours suspects...
San Diego Police IDs Woman and Officer, Deputy Who Shot Her in Talmadge

Officials on Friday identified a woman who was shot in Talmadge on Monday — after allegedly brandishing a replica handgun — and the law enforcement officers who shot her. SDPD said the shooting took place that evening after members of the San Diego County Regional Auto Theft Task Force (RATT) — which is comprised of officers from numerous state and local agencies — located a stolen vehicle on the 4600 block of Collwood Boulevard and pulled it over. Two members from RATT, Chula Vista police officer Cody O’Riley, a four-year veteran, and San Diego County Sheriff's Department Sgt. James Balderson, who has been with the department for 14 years, approached the van during the stop.
Man Robs US Bank in North Park

A North Park bank was robbed Thursday. The robbery occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. when an approximately 40-year-old man walked into the U.S. Bank branch at 3201 University Ave., approached a teller, demanded money, took an unknown sum and walked out, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.
Two Poway Men Sentenced to Prison for Firefighter’s Fatal Fentanyl Overdose

Two Poway residents were sentenced to federal prison terms Friday for supplying the fentanyl that led to a local firefighter’s fatal overdose. Justin Gale Mata, 41, and Everett Justin Curtis, 48, pleaded guilty to providing the drugs that killed Brian M. Parrish, a firefighter with Cal Fire in San Diego County. Mata received a 15 year sentence, while Curtis was sentenced to 12 years and seven months.
Santee Sheriff's Release Sketch of Suspect Who Rammed Mom, Daughter With Pickup Truck and Robbed Them

The San Diego County Sheriff's released a sketch of the man wanted in connection with an attempted robbery in Santee on Black Friday. The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the Kohl's parking lot on the 9400 block of Mission Gorge Road. A mom and daughter told NBC 7 they were shopping for relatives, and when they were walking to their car, they say a man struck them with his pickup truck.
Missing 13-year-old Sofia Corbisiero

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department wants your help in locating a teenager who ran away from her home in San Marcos. 13-year-old Sofia Corbisiero was last seen on November 20. She left her home after getting into an argument with her mother. Sofia never returned home. Sofia stands...
