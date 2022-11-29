Technip Energies Awarded a Contract for Sustainable Aviation Fuels Production at TotalEnergies Grandpuits Zero-Crude Platform in France

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC) investors have reasons to be bullish. The primary one is SIRC expecting to post over $200 million in revenues this fiscal year, an increase likely to fuel further record-setting performance. SIRC is certainly on its way to doing that, posting 1H/2022 revenues of $93 million with operating momentum accelerating into the end of its FY. That makes this roughly $0.14 solar and clean energy company, on a revenues-multiple basis alone, a value proposition ripe for consideration. But SIRC offers more than growing revenues.

1 DAY AGO