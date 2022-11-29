Technip Energies Awarded a Contract for Sustainable Aviation Fuels Production at TotalEnergies Grandpuits Zero-Crude Platform in France

Read full article on original website
World's largest floating wind farm is now powering gas and oil production
Hywind Tampen, the world's largest floating wind farm, located off the coast of Norway, has become operational, a company press release said. Of the 11 turbines involved in the project, the first turbine began power production on November 13, with another six scheduled to go online this year. With the...
maritime-executive.com
Shell Acquires Europe’s Largest Producer of Biomethane
Shell is joining the other majors in the energy business in building an expanded presence in the supply of biomethane, which is viewed as one of the leading emerging alternative fuels for industries including shipping. Shell announced it will acquire Nature Energy Biogas, the largest producer of renewable natural gas (RNG) in Europe.
rigzone.com
Shell Buys Renewable Natural Gas Producer For $2 Billion
Shell Petroleum, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell, has reached an agreement with Davidson Kempner Capital Management, Pioneer Point Partners, and Sampension to acquire Nature Energy Biogas for nearly $2 billion. The acquisition will be absorbed within Shell’s current capital range, which remains unchanged. Based in Denmark, Nature Energy is...
rigzone.com
Gas Still The Big Hope For Achieving Net-Zero
The energy sector accounts for nearly 80 percent of GHG emissions, primarily from fossil fuel consumption. — The energy sector accounts for nearly 80% of GHG emissions, primarily from fossil fuel consumption. Oil and gas companies are under increasing pressure to disclose the climate impact of their business and decarbonize operations.
Ars Technica
Rolls-Royce tests hydrogen-fueled aircraft engine in aviation world first
British engineer Rolls-Royce has successfully used hydrogen instead of conventional jet fuel to power a modern aircraft engine in a world first for the aviation industry, according to the company. The ground test, which took place at a government test facility at Boscombe Down, used green hydrogen generated by wind...
Freethink
A green trifecta: how a concrete alternative can cut emissions, resource use, and waste
Building materials and construction generate about 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Much of these emissions are due to the environmentally unfriendly process of producing ordinary Portland cement, which is widely used in construction materials such as concrete and mortar. Portland cement production generates about 2.6 billion tonnes of carbon...
'Cold hearts': New Airbus aircraft to be powered by hydrogen stored at -253°C
Airbus is engineering novel cryogenic hydrogen storage tanks to support future aircraft fueled by liquid hydrogen, according to a blog published by the company last week. They call them cold hearts, and they are at the center of their new hydrogen-based ZEROe aircraft. “Hydrogen is key to our mission to...
Hyperion Unveils Mobile Hydrogen Station Capable Of Five-Minute Refuels
Hyperion Motors, the Californian automotive startup behind the XP-1 hydrogen hypercar, has unveiled a charging station its CEO describes as a "scalable solution to power our growing needs." According to the company, the Hyper:Fuel Mobile Stations can produce hydrogen on-site via water electrolysis. Thanks to a solar panel-tiled roof, the...
Agriculture Online
U.S. EPA proposes higher biofuel blending volumes, EV program
NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday proposed increases in the amount of ethanol and other biofuels oil refiners must blend into their fuel over the next three years. The agency is also proposing incorporating electricity made from renewable biomass and used for electric...
Woonsocket Call
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Guides For Record-Setting Growth To Continue (OTC: SIRC)
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC) investors have reasons to be bullish. The primary one is SIRC expecting to post over $200 million in revenues this fiscal year, an increase likely to fuel further record-setting performance. SIRC is certainly on its way to doing that, posting 1H/2022 revenues of $93 million with operating momentum accelerating into the end of its FY. That makes this roughly $0.14 solar and clean energy company, on a revenues-multiple basis alone, a value proposition ripe for consideration. But SIRC offers more than growing revenues.
Gizmodo
Company Successfully Tests World's First Hydrogen-Powered Jet Engine
Rolls-Royce and easyJet, a European-based airline, have successfully tested a hydrogen-powered jet engine, the two companies announced in a press release on Tuesday. The pair say the goal is to curb emissions by 2050 and said the ground test marks “the world’s first run of a modern aero engine on hydrogen.”
CNBC
Biden's Inflation Reduction Act makes green hydrogen profitable at scale, Goldman Sachs says
During an interview with CNBC, Goldman Sachs' Michele DellaVigna touches upon a number of issues related to the energy sector. He describes the Inflation Reduction Act as being "a great template." The IRA was signed into law by President Joe Biden in August after being approved by U.S. lawmakers. During...
Aviation International News
Airbus Reveals Work on Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Airbus has accelerated work on the development of a hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine as part of its studies into a zero-emission aircraft scheduled for service entry by 2035, company executives revealed in Toulouse at Airbus’s Sustainability Summit on Wednesday. As part of its wider preparations for hydrogen-powered air transport,...
Woonsocket Call
Emerson Chosen as Automation Partner for World’s Largest Hydrogen Refueling Station for Commercial Vehicles
Collaboration with KOHYGEN will help decarbonize transportation industry while expanding global hydrogen refueling infrastructure. Korea Hydrogen Green Energy Network (KOHYGEN) has chosen global technology company Emerson’s (NYSE: EMR) advanced automation solutions to help ensure the safety and reliability of its pioneering hydrogen infrastructure initiative, which recently marked the completion of the world’s largest hydrogen refueling station for commercial vehicles. The project is an important step toward the two organizations’ goals of reducing emissions, driving investment in hydrogen and accelerating the transition to a net-zero global economy.
Engadget
Honda will start US production of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in 2024
The first model is a plug-in hybrid based on the new CR-V. Honda's big electrification push will include US-oriented hydrogen fuel cell cars. The automaker has revealed that it will begin US production of fuel cell vehicles in 2024. The first model will be a plug-in hybrid based on the current-generation CR-V (pictured here). You'll theoretically have pure electric driving for your daily commute, but still get zero-emissions driving for longer city-to-city jaunts.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Brick and iron heat battery for zero-carbon industrial processes
California’s Rondo Energy announced it has released two models of its Rondo Heat Battery (RHB), an energy storage system that dispatches both heat and electricity for industrial applications. The battery is made of readily available materials such as bricks and iron. The Bill Gates-backed company developed the battery as...
marinelink.com
New Ship Technology Will Produce Hydrogen on Board from LNG
The technology group Wärtsilä has entered into a joint development agreement with Hycamite TCD Technologies, a privately-owned Finnish company specializing in the development of a technology for producing clean hydrogen and solid carbon from methane. The two companies will work together to enable cost-effective production of hydrogen from liquefied natural gas (LNG) on board marine vessels. The concept design will be ready by mid 2023 and the prototype testing unit will be ready during the second half of 2024.
AMEA Power Completes US$1.1 Billion Deal to Deploy 1GW of Wind and Solar Energy in Egypt
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- AMEA Power, one of the fastest growing renewable energy companies in the Middle East, announced today that it has achieved the financial close to deliver 1GW of renewable energy projects in Egypt. The landmark 500MW wind and 500MW solar projects, represent US$1.1 billion of investment into the Egyptian economy and takes the Company’s clean energy portfolio to 2GW in the country. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005683/en/ AMEA Power signing ceremony in the presence of HE Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, along with representatives of project partners and financial lenders. (Photo: AETOSWire)
Beyond solar: Here’s what the clean energy future might look like
Images of a clean-energy future tend to feature wind turbines and solar panels, iconic symbols of the struggle to halt global warming. But the United States is pursuing a much wider range of solutions to drive down greenhouse gas emissions. Soon, a direct air capture facility, or a carbon capture and storage project, or a clean hydrogen hub could be proposed in a town near you. Maybe one already has. Two recent laws — last year’s bipartisan infrastructure legislation and this year’s Inflation Reduction Act — offer developers billions of dollars to build these kinds of projects.
Will Protests Against Private Jets Accelerate Electric and Hydrogen Technologies?
Are sit-ins in private-jet airports the new thing? Judging from recent protests, private and commercial jets could become lightning rods for climate-change activists. On Sunday, four members of an environmental group snipped their way through the fence at Berlin’s Brandenburg airport and glued their hands to the runway, effectively shutting the airport for several hours. About three weeks ago, groups in the US and Europe staged simultaneous sit-ins at 30 private jet terminals to protest greenhouse gas emissions, as the United Nations’ annual climate conference was being held in Egypt. Protesters called for a ban on private aircraft and higher taxes on...
