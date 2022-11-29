Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Emerson Chosen as Automation Partner for World’s Largest Hydrogen Refueling Station for Commercial Vehicles
Collaboration with KOHYGEN will help decarbonize transportation industry while expanding global hydrogen refueling infrastructure. Korea Hydrogen Green Energy Network (KOHYGEN) has chosen global technology company Emerson’s (NYSE: EMR) advanced automation solutions to help ensure the safety and reliability of its pioneering hydrogen infrastructure initiative, which recently marked the completion of the world’s largest hydrogen refueling station for commercial vehicles. The project is an important step toward the two organizations’ goals of reducing emissions, driving investment in hydrogen and accelerating the transition to a net-zero global economy.
Woonsocket Call
Inflation’s impact on the Automotive Industry in 2022
The automotive industry’s chain of operations faced a huge disruption due to the economic slowdown of the 2020-21 fiscal year. Automakers faced multiple supply chain problems along with rising prices of materials and fuel. The market was filled with price concerns for new vehicles which impacted car sales globally. Purchase, repair and services of vehicles were all reported to have been significantly costlier than before. According to J.P.Morgan, in the U.S., the average price of a new vehicle was up 6.3% in 2021.
Woonsocket Call
Dandy Korea, Making a foray into the global market in 2023
Dandy Korea, a provider of ERP solutions, announced that it will begin targeting global markets, with a particular focus on the United States, with its core technology, a business management solution. Dandy Korea (CEO: Kyung Pyo Hong), a provider of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) services, was established as a joint...
salestechstar.com
Universal Robina Corporation Selects Blue Yonder to Digitally Transform Planning Capabilities
Leading Filipino consumer food and beverage product company to implement Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning solutions to upgrade demand planning, inventory optimization & segmentation, and financial planning processes. Managing the manufacturing of products from production to distribution is key to balancing demand and supply for consumer packaged goods companies. That’s...
thefastmode.com
MediaTek Taps Keysight’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions to Establish Connectivity to its 5G Chips
Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that MediaTek has used Keysight’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions to establish connectivity to its 5G chips using the 3GPP 5G Release 17 (Rel-17) and the 5G reduced capability (RedCap) specifications.
TechCrunch
Amazon introduces AWS Supply Chain to help bring order to supply chain chaos
Amazon wants to put AWS technology to work on the problem, and today the company announced a new supply chain solution at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky talked about the supply chain disruptions in today’s keynote. “The last few years have highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience; from baby formula shortages to ships circling ports unable to unload, the disruptions have been widespread. Addressing supply chain issues around inventory is especially critical,” he said.
Woonsocket Call
Global Battery Testing and Inspection Equipment Market Report 2022-2026 with 2021 as the Base Year - Move from Software to Smartphone APIs for Efficient Centralized Management of Test Equipment - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Battery Testing and Inspection Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global battery testing and inspection equipment market is estimated to register 9.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2026. The scope of this study covers testing equipment used across the battery life cycle from the...
Woonsocket Call
Oscar ACA Contracting, Training And Commissions Made Simple By BenaVest’s Industry-Leading Autopilot Software
Hollywood, FL - November 30, 2022 - In 2022, BenaVest was one of the top ACA General Agency FMOs across the board with ACA carriers. They were able to assist agents in getting appointed overnight through their new AI appointment system. The organized and speedy appointment process that BenaVest has...
Woonsocket Call
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Guides For Record-Setting Growth To Continue (OTC: SIRC)
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC) investors have reasons to be bullish. The primary one is SIRC expecting to post over $200 million in revenues this fiscal year, an increase likely to fuel further record-setting performance. SIRC is certainly on its way to doing that, posting 1H/2022 revenues of $93 million with operating momentum accelerating into the end of its FY. That makes this roughly $0.14 solar and clean energy company, on a revenues-multiple basis alone, a value proposition ripe for consideration. But SIRC offers more than growing revenues.
Woonsocket Call
Growth Opportunities in Antimicrobial Technologies and Nanocoatings 2022: Featuring Dropwise, Flux Polymers, Gush, Nobio & More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Growth Opportunities in Antimicrobial Technologies and Nanocoatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This edition of the Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine profiles technology developments related to antimicrobial technologies including coatings, additives and natural antimicrobials. The issue also highlights developments related nanocoatings and nanoscale additives that can be used for various substrates and coatings to increase efficiency and performance.
Woonsocket Call
Whip Around Launches New Document Management Solution for Fleet Managers and Drivers
Whip Around developed the Whip Around Wallet to improve compliance and ensure their drivers are road ready at all times. Whip Around launches new document management solution for Fleet Managers and Drivers, a move designed to improve compliance and ensure their drivers are road ready at all times. This press...
Woonsocket Call
VANTIVA and Bouygues Telecom Deploy Next-Generation Eco-Designed Wi-Fi 6 Fiber Gateway, Enabling Ultra Broadband Connectivity in the French Market
PARIS - Nov. 29, 2022 - PRLog -- VANTIVA (formerly known as Technicolor) has partnered with Bouygues Telecom – one of the largest global communications service providers in France – to be one of the manufacturers of the Bbox Wi-Fi 6, an eco-designed customer premises equipment (CPE) that supports fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband access for Bouygues Telecom's subscribers. The Bbox Wi-Fi 6 is the first Green Product Mark-certified gateway to be certified by TÜV Rheinland for the French market.
Woonsocket Call
Web3 and the Metaverse Will Accelerate Immersive Technology, Says Perkins Coie XR Report
After years of heavy investment, XR industry executives and investors have tempered their growth outlook on the sector, according to Perkins Coie’s sixth annual XR Report, released today by the firm. The survey of 150 industry stakeholders involved in XR and NextGen technology, which encompasses technological advancements like Web3...
Asahi Kasei’s AKXY2 Concept Vehicle and the Future of Autonomous Mobility at CES 2023
NEW YORK & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Asahi Kasei, a diversified Japanese multinational company, will be presenting solutions throughout the entire value chain, from raw materials and production technologies to the usage of recycled and recyclable materials, for the automotive industry in the revolutionary transition to electrified, autonomous and more sustainable mobility at CES 2023. With a vast product lineup spanning water-based polycarbonate coating to lightweight resins, Asahi Kasei draws from over 100 years of innovation across its diverse businesses with the technology in AKXY2. Virtually everything in the vehicle that can be seen, touched and interacted with is made from Asahi Kasei original or collaborative technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005167/en/ Asahi Kasei will showcase AKXY2 concept vehicle and in-vehicle solutions such as Active Road Noise Cancellation, millimeter-wave radar for child presence detection, and drunk driving prevention. (Photo: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
Global Polyisobutylene Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand from Transportation Industry Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Polyisobutylene Market by Product (C-PIB, HR-PIB), Molecular Weight (Low, Medium, High), Application (Tires, Lube Additives, Fuel Additives), End-use Industry (Transportation, Industrial, Food), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global polyisobutylene market is expected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in...
Nordson Electronics Solutions Introduces New SELECT Synchro Selective Soldering System to Increase Throughput and Flexibility While Reducing Footprint and Cost-of-Ownership
CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Nordson Electronics Solutions, a global leader in electronics manufacturing technologies, introduces the new SELECT Synchro™ selective soldering system for high-volume printed circuit board assembly applications. The SELECT Synchro is a multi-station selective soldering system (patent pending) that uses a unique, synchronous motion to increase throughput, improve cost-of-ownership, and provide flexibility for electronics manufacturers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005167/en/ The new Nordson SELECT Synchro™ Selective Soldering system uses synchronous motion to increase throughput and flexibility while reducing footprint and cost-of-ownership for high-volume printed circuit board assembly applications in electronics manufacturing. (Graphic: Business Wire)
WuXi STA and Multiply Labs Announce Partnership and Successfully Deploy Robotic Manufacturing System for Personalized Drugs
SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- WuXi STA, a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec and a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced the partnership with Multiply Labs (based in San Francisco, CA, USA), a robotics company that has developed industry-leading automated manufacturing systems to produce individualized drugs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005249/en/ The Robotic Cluster in Wuxi City, China (Photo: Business Wire)
Monarch Tractor Launches Production of Founder Series MK-V: The First Commercially Available Electric, Driver-Optional Smart Tractor
LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Monarch Tractor, maker of the MK-V, the fully electric, driver-optional, smart tractor, today announced the first tractors are coming off the Founder Series production line at its headquarters and manufacturing facility in Livermore, California. The rollout comes less than two years since Monarch unveiled its groundbreaking tractor that combines electrification, automation, and data analysis to help farmers reduce their carbon footprint, improve field safety, streamline farming operations, and increase their bottom lines. Constellation Brands, the leading global premium, fine wine and craft spirits producer and largest beer importer in the US, has partnered with Monarch as its first customer, through its purchase of the first six Founder Series MK-V tractors. The delivery of MK-V tractors to Constellation Brands will be followed by additional customer shipments to family farms and other large multinational corporations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005455/en/ Monarch today unveiled its groundbreaking MK-V tractor, combining electrification, automation, and data analysis to help farmers reduce their carbon footprint, improve field safety, streamline farming operations, and increase their bottom lines. (Photo: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
CD Bioparticles Launches Ion Exchange Chromatography Resins for Bio-molecule Purification
New York, USA - November 29, 2022 - With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sector, CD Bioparticles launched a range of ion exchange chromatography resins with enhanced loading capacity, ultra-high resolution, and strong mechanical strengths, suitable for the purification of small molecular weight molecules, covering small proteins, polypeptides, nucleic acids, and antibiotics.
Woonsocket Call
SmartRent to Present at Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference
SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) (“SmartRent”), a recognized enterprise property technology leader designed by and for real estate operators, today announced it will present to institutional investors at the 19th Annual Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference (SIC) on December 14-15, 2022 at the InterContinental New York Barclay. Lucas Haldeman,...
