fox5dc.com

Assault and battery charge dropped against former DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart

ARLINGTON, Va. - An Arlington judge sided with prosecutors ultimately clearing former D.C. Deputy of Public Safety and Justice, Chris Geldart, of any wrongdoing after Dustin Woodward, a fitness trainer, accused Geldart of grabbing him by the neck after an argument in the Gold's Gym parking lot on Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia back in October.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

'RAWR!': Tyrannosaurus rex footprint discovered in remote Alaska national park

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - A gargantuan footprint discovered in a remote Alaska national park on November 28 turned out to be a Tyrannosaurus rex footprint. The exciting finding is the first evidence that the once-terrifying beasts roamed the region, according to park rangers. "RAWR!" Katmai National Park officials wrote on Twitter...
ALASKA STATE
fox5dc.com

2 men shot, injured in DC’s Chinatown neighborhood

WASHINGTON - Authorities say two men were shot early Wednesday morning in D.C.'s Chinatown neighborhood. The shooting was reported at 12:15 a.m. in the 800 block of 7th Street in the northwest. According to the police report, one of the victims flagged down a DC Police officer at the intersection...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Fairfax Co. police announce reward for murder suspect

A man charged with murder in Mount Vernon remains at large, earning the title of "Fairfax County's Most Wanted" and prompting police to offer an $11,000 reward for any information that leads to his arrest. FOX 5's Katie Barlow shares details on the search for Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

