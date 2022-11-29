Read full article on original website
Related
semoball.com
Tuesday hoops: Well, well Lady Dawgs advance to final
The Van Buren Lady Dawgs will be playing in their own tournament final this week. However, it took a herculean effort to rally from a double-digit deficit to powerhouse Ellington to do it. Using a 23-9 run over the last eight minutes, the Lady Dawgs (4-0) came back to defeat...
semoball.com
Mules survive battle with Bulldogs for SEMO Tourney victory
KENNETT – There are days at the office when you have to earn your paycheck and both the Poplar Bluff and Sikeston girls’ basketball players AND coaches did just that on Wednesday. The Mules made enough plays down the stretch to survive (not really BEAT) its SEMO Conference...
semoball.com
Dexter jumps on tired Kennett quickly in SEMO Tourney W
KENNETT – The Kennett girl’s basketball squad has wasted no time in testing itself from a physical and mental perspective this season. The Indians have opened the 2022-23 season by playing three games in as many days, and on Wednesday, in their SEMO Conference Tournament consolation semifinal battle with Dexter at Kennett, that fatigue showed quickly.
semoball.com
SEMO Conference GBB Tourney: Poplar Bluff vs. Sikeston
KENNETT - Sikeston and Poplar Bluff battled in the consolation semifinals of the SEMO Conference Girl's Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at Kennett High School.
semoball.com
Doniphan boys hold on to edge Malden by bucket
MALDEN - The Doniphan Dons defeated the Malden Green Wave 60-58 in a back-and-forth game that came down to last chances at each end of the floor. With the score tied at 58 with 30 seconds left in the game, Doniphan’s JD Burton put up a looping shot from the paint that fell through to give the Dons a 2-point lead.
semoball.com
High School boys basketball roundup, Nov. 29: Local teams put up big numbers at Oran Invitational Tournament
Chaffee boys basketball began its season on Tuesday night with a 73-58 loss to Richland in the opening round of the Oran Invitational Tournament, while Scott County Central scored 72 to push past Bell City in a 72-47 win for a first-round victory. In the first game, Chaffee’s Blake Yarbro...
semoball.com
Panagos takes home Carr Trophy
The 77th annual Gridiron Banquet may have had an indirect sign of being doubly lucky, but chances are that this year’s E.E. “Bus” Carr Trophy winner didn’t need much of it this past fall. Scott City junior Mark Panagos was presented as the newest recipient of...
semoball.com
SEMO Conference Girls Basketball Tournament: Notre Dame/Kennett, Dexter/Saxony, Sikeston/NMCC
Night two of the SEMO Conference Girls Basketball Tournament saw matchups between #1 Notre Dame and #8 Kennett, #4 Dexter and #5 Saxony Lutheran as well as #7 Sikeston and #9 New Madrid County Central. #1 Notre Dame vs #8 Kennett: 53-28 Notre Dame. The first game of the night...
semoball.com
PB woman steps up for Raiders rodeo program
It all started when she was just a little girl, but Poplar Bluff’s Alonna Haley was all about rodeo and so began a romance with the arena. Haley ultimately advanced from mutton busting as a little bit to slowly evolving her interest in rodeo as she matured and before you knew it, was rodeoing to represent her hometown.
semoball.com
NMCC's Williamson and Jones put on show at Riverbend Shootout
NEW MADRID, Mo. — The talented tag team of BJ Williamson and Jadis Jones completed dismantled Memphis Day Academy at the Riverbend Shootout on Saturday, Nov. 26. The two-man wrecking crew combined to score 52 points, leading New Madrid County Central to a 58-34 win over the postgraduate school at NMCC High School.
semoball.com
Nichols doesn't miss this time in Dexter upset of #1 Blue Jays
DEXTER – Nearly two years ago, Dexter High School sophomore guard Cole Nichols stepped to the free throw line in a game at New Madrid County Central with the opportunity to “ice the game.”. He missed his free shots, and that nightmarish memory still bounces around in his...
semoball.com
Dexter vs Charleston
DEXTER - Dexter opened its 2022-23 boy's basketball season with a shocking 60-58 come-from-behind win over Class 3 top-ranked Charleston on Tuesday at the Bearcat Event Center.
semoball.com
Holcomb Invitational opening night sees close competition, multiple near-upsets
Holcomb hosts Bernie, Bloomfield, Campbell, Risco, Twin Rivers, Puxico and Neelyville at the Holcomb Invitational Tournament Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
kbsi23.com
Stronger, severe storms possible on Tuesday (11/28/22)
Overcast and cloudy skies from Monday will carry over into the day on Tuesday, ahead of our next system. Temperatures will climb into the middle 60s during the afternoon hours, while storms start to develop by the early evening. The first round of thunderstorms looks to initiate along with the warm environment ahead of the front, bringing the better chance to see hail and thunderstorms early in the evening.
kfmo.com
Serious Injuries for Fredericktown Woman
(Butler County, MO) A woman from Fredericktown, 34 year old Katherine R. Penteres, is suffering serious injuries after she was in a one car wreck Thursday at 1:50 am in Butler County. Highway Patrol Reports indicate Penteres was a passenger in a car driven north on Highway 67, at Hendrickson by 34 year old Bert D. Sturgeon also of Fredericktown. The car ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree. Penteres, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. Sturgeon was not injured. They were both wearing their seat belts during the crash.
KYTV
Detectives follow new leads surrounding two missing Howell County men
West Plains, Mo. (KY3) - The Howell County Sheriff’s Office is following new leads on the case of two missing men. Ira Brisco and Limon Little were last seen on December 17, 2020. Detectives say they can’t give details of leads they are following but some seem promising.
Kait 8
Boy hit by car seriously injured
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 10-year-old boy was flown to the hospital after being struck by an SUV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident happened at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, on Highway 142, a little more than a mile west of Moody in Howell County. The...
houstonherald.com
Man wanted in four locales arrested in Texas County, patrol says
A man wanted in four jurisdictions was arrested Monday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. John J. Long, 49, of West Plains, was wanted on misdemeanor Howell County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; misdemeanor Wright County warrant, two counts, failure to appear; misdemeanor Newton County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; and misdemeanor Willow Springs Police Department – failure to appear, DWI.
KFVS12
10 Heartland CTE programs to each receive $400K in grants
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has awarded grants to several Missouri Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, including 10 in the Heartland. Each of the 10 schools will receive $400,000 through the Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity (MACCO) Grant. The grant is...
Kait 8
Small earthquake recorded near Marston, Mo.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake registered northwest of Marston early Monday morning, November 28. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.1 earthquake was recorded at 2:40 a.m. and centered 3 miles northwest of Marston. At this time, no one has reported feeling the quake. For more...
Comments / 0