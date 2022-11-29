ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

EPCC first in region to earn OSHA Ambassador status for worker training

By Dave Burge
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xw4pR_0jQiBh7A00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — Representatives from El Paso Community College’s Risk Management Institute and the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) participated in a signing ceremony to renew the Alliance Cooperative Program and to announce EPCC’s OSHA Ambassador Status.

EPCC has had a long-standing relationship with OSHA in training the area’s workforce to improve workplace health and safety. This program promotes worker safety, employer responsibility and ultimately contributes to safer workplaces in the region, a press release stated.

At the ceremony, it was announced that EPCC is now an Alliance Program Ambassador, the first ambassador program in Department of Labor’s Region Six.

Ambassador status is OSHA’s recognition that an Alliance participant has built and will continue to maintain a productive, cooperative relationship with the agency. This will result in more expansive outreach, programming and training to improve workplace health and safety by sharing information, guidance and access to training resources that address occupational hazards.

“We have been working with EPCC for several years and we truly appreciate EPCC’s commitment to helping OSHA fulfill our mission of ensuring safe and healthy working conditions for the workers of El Paso and West Texas by providing training, outreach and education,” Diego Alvarado Jr., area director of OSHA-El Paso Office said.  “Our combined efforts help make El Paso one of the safest places to work, not only in Texas but within our region and even the entire United States.”

EPCC President Dr. William Serrata described how a partnership like this is one example of the college’s mission of training a skilled workforce for our region. He renewed EPCC’s commitment to the partnership and spoke of the Alliance’s impact.

“EPCC is synonymous with workforce development. When employers have a workforce need, companies can turn to EPCC for training, upskilling and reskilling,” Serrata said. “We are proud of our dynamic and growing partnership with U.S. Department of Labor OSHA to improve safety in our community’s workplaces as an Alliance Program Ambassador.”

In 2022, nearly 5,000 individuals were trained and thousands of others have completed courses in critical safety and health training since the program began in 2017.

Learn more at: http://go.epcc.edu/RiskManagement .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

El Paso County holds ribbon cutting for First All-Abilities Playground

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with Moms on Board, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the First All-Abilities Playground in El Paso County. The official ceremony was held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Gallegos Park in Canutillo, Texas.Gallegos Park is the first of three All-Abilities […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

YWCA announces Sereka Barlow as new CEO

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sereka Barlow has been named Chief Executive Officer of YWCA El Paso del Norte Region, the nonprofit announced Wednesday. Barlow is said to have more than 25 years of experience in healthcare and organizational leadership. She most recently served as Chief Operations Officer for more than four years at the Hospitals of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

TTUHSC talks on diabetes awareness

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Even though World Diabetes Day occurred earlier during the month of November, TTUHSC El Paso says that being aware of the signs and symptoms is important year-round. According to the CDC, diabetes is described as a chronic or long-lasting health condition that affects how your body turns food into energy. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Celebrate local businesses on ‘Buy El Paso Day’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso, Texas Gas Service, El Paso Electric and the Better Business Bureau El Paso are inviting residents to celebrate local businesses on the third annual Buy El Paso Day. On Saturday Dec. 3rd, residents can make a purchase in any amount from a participating local business […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s Nana dies at age 99

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to the public as Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s beloved Nana, has died at age 99, the Charlie Clark Automotive Group announced. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones, according to a statement sent out by the company. Aguirre “made an indelible mark on who […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Union Drafthouse, Marble Brewery to host Garden of Hope Ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Union Drafthouse has partnered with Marble Brewery for the entire month of November, honoring Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. For every Marble pint sold, the Union Drafthouse donated $1 to the Alzheimer’s Association in El Paso in order to spread awareness and help find a cure for the disease. On Wednesday, Nov. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Tulsa company opens new ‘customer contact’ center in El Paso, will employ 150

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Avantive Solutions, a company specializing in what it calls “innovative customer experience and strategic sales solutions,” announced that it has opened a new contact center in El Paso and graduated its first class of customer service representatives. Avantive said it chose El Paso because of its “well-established bilingual and multicultural […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

What is next for the El Paso District Attorney’s Office?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign on Dec. 14, questions remain about who is going to replace her, what happens with the current D.A.’s Office and the biggest case in the state — the Walmart shooting case.  On Monday, Rosales accepted an agreement to submit her […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County holding surplus auction in early December

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will be auctioning off surplus inventory online between Dec. 1 and Dec. 10 and is inviting the public to participate. Those interested in purchasing extra inventory can do so via the Public Surplus website beginning on Thursday. A press release states that the auctions are open to […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
Border Report

El Paso, Juarez back in same time zone

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Paso and Juarez, Mexico, will no longer be in different time zones starting on Wednesday. The move not only will cut down on confusion among international travelers but also put Juarez manufacturing plants back in line with El Paso warehousing and transportation networks, border leaders said. “We are […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Empty shelves: Inflation hitting El Paso food bank hard

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As inflation continues to rise across the country, foods banks seemed to be getting hit among the hardest. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger have seen this problem since the beginning of the year and despite their hopes, the food supply has not stabilized. The amount of food that food banks rely […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy