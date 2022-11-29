Read full article on original website
K-State College of Agriculture nearing deadline for massive 75 million dollar fundraising effort
Nearly a week remains in a massive fundraising effort undertaken by Kansas State University for a planned infrastructure overhaul within the College of Agriculture. Fundraising for a 3 to 1 match from the state of Kansas began in mid-July, with K-State being tasked with raising $75 million in private donations to qualify for a state match of $25 million and another $25 million guaranteed. Dean Ernie Minton talks about one of the two projects, that are planned on the north side of campus — an agromony research center and a separate innovation center.
Manhattan Red Cedar Holiday Harvest to return to Roger Schultz Park December 3
Manhattan’s annual Red Cedar Holiday Harvest returns this Saturday at Roger Schultz Community Park. The event is free, giving families an opportunity to chop down their own tree for their holiday decor. The event also has a two-fold purpose of helping cull the population of Red Cedars — an...
Riley County Health Department says flu season has potential to be severe
Riley County health officials say cases of the flu are presenting earlier this year than any of the past 13 years. The health department noted in a Facebook post Monday that data so far indicates the 2022 flu season will be severe, based on indicators from across the globe, including Australia, where a lot of H3N2 flu cases have already been seen. This strain is particularly concerning to elderly individuals and young children.
One person dies in Junction City mobile home fire
Authorities in Junction City say one person died in a mobile home fire early Monday. According to a release from the Junction City Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to 948 Grant Ave. shortly before 1 a.m. to a mobile home fully engulfed with fire at lot 381. Firefighters found one person dead inside the home. The Kansas State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate and remains the lead agency on the investigation. The cause has not been determined.
