4 Ex-Vikings Associated with Jets Roster
A bit of a reunion is on the docket this Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings (9-2) host the New York Jets (7-4). Four ex-Vikings play for the Jets, and two will be on the field. The Vikings hope to maintain the NFC’s No.2 seed in the playoff chase, while the Jets cling to a seventh seed coveted by the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers. A win for New York isn’t absolutely required to stay in the hunt but would assuredly help.
Giants' Xavier McKinney says he expects to return this season
After originally being noncommittal to a timeline, New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney now says he expects to return this season from a bye-week ATV accident.
Jets Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The New York Jets cut a wide receiver from their practice squad on Wednesday afternoon. They officially cut Diontae Spencer, who's been around the horn in the NFL. Spencer got his start in the NFL back in 2014 when he signed with the St. Louis (now Los Angeles) Rams out of McNeese State.
Jets' Michael Carter (ankle) DNP on Wednesday
New York Jets running back Michael Carter (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 13's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Carter left Week 12's game with an ankle injury and did not return. The Jets are "hopeful" he will be available on Sunday, but that will likely require a turnaround on Thursday or Friday, and a return to a limited practice. If Carter is ruled out, Zonovan Knight could see increased touches against the Vikings.
NFL Power Rankings Week 13: New York Jets fly, Buccaneers plummet into December
Who is the best NFL team in 2022? Sportsnaut’s Week 13 NFL power rankings examine the National Football League after
NFL odds Week 13: Best bets, including why you should back Jets, 49ers
We have now reached the last third of the 2022 NFL season. Where has the time gone?. Hopefully, you had a great holiday that also rewarded you with a couple of dollars off any wagers you made in a jam-packed football weekend. If you followed my Jets play, you got at least one winner, and yes, I'm flying high with the Jets again this weekend. Why stop when the burners are hot?
Jets increasing tickets an average of 12% for next season
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets' postseason hopes are rising — and so are their ticket prices for next season. The Jets, who are 7-4 and in the middle of the AFC playoff hunt, are increasing prices of tickets an average of 12% next year. It's the second season in a row the team is raising ticket prices after not doing so since 2016.
A sneaky part of the Vikings matchup can go in NY Jets’ favor
A Jets weakness has now become a net strength, while the Vikings still languish. During the 2022 preseason, I wrote the following lines as part of a poem about a certain New York Jets positional battle:. Ficken, Castillo, McLaughlin. It became somewhat funny. The Jets kicking disaster. That was 2020.
NY Jets spotted working on a frustrating weakness at practice
This New York Jets coaching staff knows how to identify its weaknesses and work on them. Outside of the quarterback play, the New York Jets have mostly been pleasurable for their fans to watch throughout the majority of the 2022 season so far. There have been ups and downs for all facets of the team, but relative to expectations, this group is a fun one.
Why Vikings are not as scary for NY Jets as their record indicates
Sometimes you are not what your record says you are. Heading on the road to face a 9-2 team is generally a daunting task. However, the Minnesota Vikings may just be the worst 9-2 team in NFL history. That is not to say that the Jets should overlook the Vikings;...
Jets Made Four Practice Squad Moves
Ward, 25, signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan back in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in October of his rookie season. Arizona re-signed Ward as an exclusive rights free agent for...
