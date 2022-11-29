Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Alaska oil and gas lease sale is on because Joe Manchin insisted
The US Interior Department today announced that an oil and gas lease sale for Alaska’s Cook Inlet will take place on December 30 – a concession made to Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) so that he’d vote for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Oil and...
U.S. to boost spending on tribal lands, protect Nevada sacred site
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will give Native American tribes more say in managing federal and tribal lands as part of a plan that includes assistance for tribes whose land has been harmed by climate change, the White House said on Wednesday.
eenews.net
Biden admin proposes methane rules for public lands
The Biden administration Monday released highly anticipated draft rules to stem the release of methane from oil and gas drilling on public lands. The proposed rules from the Bureau of Land Management would mandate that operators maintain leak detection and repair plans for their operations on federal or Native American leases. BLM would also limit how much gas can be flared from a well site due to lack of pipeline to carry the gas to market — the primary reason companies cite for flaring on public lands.
Yellowstone National Park Volcano Hit by an Insane Amount of Earthquakes in 2022
Researchers have officially announced that the volcanic activity in Yellowstone National Park spurred more than 1,000 earthquakes beginning in January. According to Jamie Farrell, a research assistant professor in the Department of Geology & Geophysics at the University of Utah, the earthquake swarm has periods of increased activity, before becoming more dormant.
Biden readies plans to make most of southern tip of Nevada off-limits to development
President Joe Biden announced new commitments Wednesday to protect Native American lands in southern Nevada and is reportedly readying plans to declare a new national monument around the Spirit Mountain tribal area that would put hundreds of thousands of federal acres off-limits to development.
Leggett: Alaska's killing of bears, wolves to protect moose and caribou a failed program
Alaska officials have announced they’ve completed a study of the impact on moose and caribou herds of a 40-year program of killing thousands of bears and wolves in a huge game management area. Interestingly, the state says they have no plans to stop the program of systematic killing of...
Despite Biden’s promises, logging still threatens old forests and U.S. climate goals
On Earth Day 2022, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to protect important but overlooked partners in the fight against climate change: mature and old-growth forests that sequester carbon, without charging a dime. It came as a major relief to advocates, after four years of conservation rollbacks and climate...
watchers.news
Earthquake swarm under Takawangha volcano, Aviation Color Code raised to Yellow, Alaska
Seismic activity under Takawangha volcano, Alaska increased over the past couple of days and intensified on November 18, 2022, forcing the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) to raise the Aviation Color Code to Yellow and the Volcano Alert Level to Advisory. The last known eruption at this volcano took place in...
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Grizzly Bears Live in Montana?
Grizzly bears are generally considered some of North America’s greatest predators. These intelligent and powerful creatures once roamed huge swathes of the United States, but human interference has pushed them into smaller and more isolated regions. Still, despite us, grizzlies are still around in the continental United States and seem to be spreading out again as their population rebounds. Today, we will look at grizzly bears in Montana and find out where they live. Let’s begin!
Avi Kwa Ame to be designated as Nevada’s next national monument, Biden says
Avi Kwa Ame, Spirit Mountain, to be designated as Nevada's next national monument
a-z-animals.com
Where are the Most Grizzly Bears Found in Yellowstone National Park?
Where are the Most Grizzly Bears Found in Yellowstone National Park?. Grizzly bears are easily among the world’s top predators. These intelligent and massive creatures can grow to 1,800 lbs, making them some of the most formidable hunters in natural history. Even with all that raw power, grizzly bears can still live in relative proximity to humans, with very few fatal attacks on record. In places where humans enter into the domain of the grizzly bear, however, these attacks become more likely. Today, we will explore one of the last major regions in the lower 48 states where grizzly bears are known to live year-round: Yellowstone National Park. By the end, we will have learned where exactly grizzly bears live within Yellowstone, plus a bit about how to avoid them when you can. Let’s get started!
Wyoming’s National Parks Sadly In A Unique Top 10
The National Park Service in the US is massive, there are over 400 National Parks sites with more than 84 million acres of in total. In 2021, the NPS had 297,115,406 visits and over 1.3 billion hours spent by those visitors in the National Park system. That's a lot of...
The most dangerous roads in America revealed - from the Florida interstate that averages 1.41 deaths per mile to the Alaskan highway with no gas stations or rest stops for 240 miles
The American Automobile Association has compiled a list of the country's most dangerous roads. It comes as some 49 million people are thought to have hit the road this past weekend for the Thanksgiving break. Researchers used information gleaned from government websites and news reports to generate the list which...
Interior Department proposes new rule on methane flaring waste
The Interior Department on Monday issued new proposed waste prevention rules for methane flaring, the first update in four decades. Flaring, or the burning of extra natural gas at wells, and venting, the release of natural gas into the atmosphere, is a common step in the oil and gas drilling process but can be kept to a minimum with certain precautions.
Treasury official says potential EU price cap on Russian oil could limit Moscow’s revenues
A top U.S. Treasury official welcomed reports that the European Union (EU) has asked the bloc’s member states to approve a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil, saying it would reduce Moscow’s revenue needed to finance its war in Ukraine. Speaking at the Reuters NEXT conference on Thursday,...
Colorado Supreme Court reduces minimum passing score for bar exam
The Colorado Supreme Court announced earlier this month that starting in 2023, the minimum passing score, or cut score, on the Uniform Bar Examination required for admission to practice law in Colorado will be lowered from 276 to 270. The change is prospective, and applicable to candidates for admission beginning...
Bison Being Relocated to Native Lands Across U.S. and Canada
Troy Heinert has helped reestablish dozens of bison herds on Native American lands, including a recent one at Badlands National Park. On this occasion, Heinert loaded up 100 wild bison into a chute and then on a truck. They’d then take a truck ride across South Dakota to join one of many blooming herds in the region.
a-z-animals.com
The Largest Forest in the United States
There are countless forests in the United States. They come in different sizes across different habitats and climates, and each are beautiful in their own right. But the largest forest in the United States is special for many reasons. The Tongass National Forest, located in southeast Alaska, is the biggest forest in this country at almost 17 million acres. It is home to many different species of plants and animals. Additionally, as a temperate rainforest, it soaks up large amounts of carbon which aids us and the planet in the fight against climate change.
Montana judge restores state wolf hunting regulations
A Montana judge on Tuesday lifted a temporary restraining order that limited wolf hunting and trapping, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term.District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns raised by environmentalists that harvesting up to six wolves just outside Yellowstone National Park could harm the park’s wolf population and conservation efforts.The decision dissolves a temporary restraining order that Abbott issued on Nov. 16 reducing individual bag limits from 20 to five and blocking the use of snare traps.The hunting rules set by the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission are in effect, including allowing individuals to take up to 10 wolves by hunting and 10 by trapping.“The state has a legitimate interest in managing wolves ... that accounts for all the interests at stake, including those of hunters and ranchers,” Abbott wrote. The groups that sued over the state's wolf hunting regulations had questioned the state's method for estimating wolf populations. But Abbot said those estimates were not so unreliable that this year’s quota of 456 wolves would trigger irreparable harm.
Montana judge to decide on wolf hunting limits
A Montana judge said he would decide Tuesday whether to continue temporary limits on wolf hunting in the state or to restore quotas and hunting methods before a trial over whether the public was given an adequate opportunity to weigh in on changes in the way the state estimates the size of the wolf population
