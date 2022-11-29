ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

eenews.net

Biden admin proposes methane rules for public lands

The Biden administration Monday released highly anticipated draft rules to stem the release of methane from oil and gas drilling on public lands. The proposed rules from the Bureau of Land Management would mandate that operators maintain leak detection and repair plans for their operations on federal or Native American leases. BLM would also limit how much gas can be flared from a well site due to lack of pipeline to carry the gas to market — the primary reason companies cite for flaring on public lands.
a-z-animals.com

Where Do Grizzly Bears Live in Montana?

Grizzly bears are generally considered some of North America’s greatest predators. These intelligent and powerful creatures once roamed huge swathes of the United States, but human interference has pushed them into smaller and more isolated regions. Still, despite us, grizzlies are still around in the continental United States and seem to be spreading out again as their population rebounds. Today, we will look at grizzly bears in Montana and find out where they live. Let’s begin!
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Where are the Most Grizzly Bears Found in Yellowstone National Park?

Where are the Most Grizzly Bears Found in Yellowstone National Park?. Grizzly bears are easily among the world’s top predators. These intelligent and massive creatures can grow to 1,800 lbs, making them some of the most formidable hunters in natural history. Even with all that raw power, grizzly bears can still live in relative proximity to humans, with very few fatal attacks on record. In places where humans enter into the domain of the grizzly bear, however, these attacks become more likely. Today, we will explore one of the last major regions in the lower 48 states where grizzly bears are known to live year-round: Yellowstone National Park. By the end, we will have learned where exactly grizzly bears live within Yellowstone, plus a bit about how to avoid them when you can. Let’s get started!
IDAHO STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming’s National Parks Sadly In A Unique Top 10

The National Park Service in the US is massive, there are over 400 National Parks sites with more than 84 million acres of in total. In 2021, the NPS had 297,115,406 visits and over 1.3 billion hours spent by those visitors in the National Park system. That's a lot of...
WYOMING STATE
Daily Mail

The most dangerous roads in America revealed - from the Florida interstate that averages 1.41 deaths per mile to the Alaskan highway with no gas stations or rest stops for 240 miles

The American Automobile Association has compiled a list of the country's most dangerous roads. It comes as some 49 million people are thought to have hit the road this past weekend for the Thanksgiving break. Researchers used information gleaned from government websites and news reports to generate the list which...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Interior Department proposes new rule on methane flaring waste

The Interior Department on Monday issued new proposed waste prevention rules for methane flaring, the first update in four decades. Flaring, or the burning of extra natural gas at wells, and venting, the release of natural gas into the atmosphere, is a common step in the oil and gas drilling process but can be kept to a minimum with certain precautions.
a-z-animals.com

The Largest Forest in the United States

There are countless forests in the United States. They come in different sizes across different habitats and climates, and each are beautiful in their own right. But the largest forest in the United States is special for many reasons. The Tongass National Forest, located in southeast Alaska, is the biggest forest in this country at almost 17 million acres. It is home to many different species of plants and animals. Additionally, as a temperate rainforest, it soaks up large amounts of carbon which aids us and the planet in the fight against climate change.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Montana judge restores state wolf hunting regulations

A Montana judge on Tuesday lifted a temporary restraining order that limited wolf hunting and trapping, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term.District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns raised by environmentalists that harvesting up to six wolves just outside Yellowstone National Park could harm the park’s wolf population and conservation efforts.The decision dissolves a temporary restraining order that Abbott issued on Nov. 16 reducing individual bag limits from 20 to five and blocking the use of snare traps.The hunting rules set by the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission are in effect, including allowing individuals to take up to 10 wolves by hunting and 10 by trapping.“The state has a legitimate interest in managing wolves ... that accounts for all the interests at stake, including those of hunters and ranchers,” Abbott wrote. The groups that sued over the state's wolf hunting regulations had questioned the state's method for estimating wolf populations. But Abbot said those estimates were not so unreliable that this year’s quota of 456 wolves would trigger irreparable harm.
MONTANA STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

Montana judge to decide on wolf hunting limits

A Montana judge said he would decide Tuesday whether to continue temporary limits on wolf hunting in the state or to restore quotas and hunting methods before a trial over whether the public was given an adequate opportunity to weigh in on changes in the way the state estimates the size of the wolf population
MONTANA STATE

