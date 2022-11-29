Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Murray Ledger & Times
DeMier, Miller named to Valley Scholar-Athlete First Team
MURRAY — Murray State’s Bailey DeMier and Dahlia Miller were named Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete First Team, as announced earlier this week. DeMier earned the honors with a 4.0 GPA while majoring in finance. She played as the Racers’ primary setter through the season, posting 1,085 assists and 40 service aces. DeMier is one of only two MVC players to post a triple-double this season.
Murray Ledger & Times
Prohm: Biggest thing to Valley opener is to win it
MURRAY —Tonight marks yet another highlight moment for Murray State’s storied men’s basketball program. After about three quarters of a century of playing in the league of which it was a founder — the Ohio Valley Conference — the Racer program is entering a new era. It is entering a bigger and much higher-caliber Valley.
Murray Ledger & Times
Lady Lakers can’t hit shots, fall to Livingston in opener
MURRAY — Calloway County scored the first three points of Tuesday night’s girls basketball season opener with visiting Livingston Central. The first two were on free throws by forward Sayler Lowe due to a technical foul being called on Livingston before the game even started. And with the Lady Lakers returning several players from a team that not only reached the Region 1 Tournament last season but won a game as well, all seemed to be falling in place for a big performance at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
Murray Ledger & Times
Offense returns for Racer women at UTM
MARTIN, Tenn. — After a few games of its offense simply not finding the bottom of the net, the Murray State women’s basketball team regained the touch Wednesday night at former Ohio Valley Conference rival UT Martin. The Racers started well and ended that way as they took...
thunderboltradio.com
Murray State Reporting Record Breaking Ticket Sales for Men’s Basketball Season
Murray State University has announced record ticket sales in advance of the men’s basketball Missouri Valley Conference opener on Thursday. The Murray State ticket office reports returning season ticket sales for the inaugural Missouri Valley season have been renewed at a rate of 96-percent. The ticket office also reported...
Murray Ledger & Times
Cleaver’s Lakers cruise to easy win over Livingston
MURRAY — Calloway County Head Coach Brad Cleaver said the day went slow Tuesday as he and his Lakers boys basketball team prepared to hit the hardwood for the first time in the 2022-23 season.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer Athletics: Don’t miss The Valley’s Arch Madness
MURRAY — For the 33rd consecutive year, the State Farm Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament will be held in St. Louis (March 2-5) when the league crowns its 2023 champion. All 12 MVC teams converge in the Enterprise Center and the Murray State Racers and Racer Nation will be a part of it for the first time.
wkms.org
Mayfield High School football makes title game run nearly one year after devastating tornado
A western Kentucky city devastated by a deadly EF-4 tornado nearly one year ago has a reason to cheer this week as the Mayfield High School football team makes its bid for a state title. For many, the Mayfield Cardinals’ run to the title game shows both the resilience of...
Hickman, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The South Fulton High School basketball team will have a game with Fulton County High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
kbsi23.com
Emergency crews respond to Murray State University chemical leak
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – A chemical leak on the Murray State University campus in Calloway County, Ky. had emergency crews respond as one person is reportedly injured. With the three buildings on the science campus closed Tuesday (Chemistry, Biology, and School of Engineering/Engineering and Physics), all classes in these facilities for the remainder of Tuesday and Tuesday night were cancelled.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield Independent Schools to close Friday for state championship football game
MAYFIELD, KY — All schools within the Mayfield Independent School District will close on Dec. 2, officials say, so students, teachers, and faculty can support the Cards in their bid for a 13th state title. According to a Monday release, The Mayfield Cardinal football team will face the Beechwood...
Murray Ledger & Times
Marshall County High School baseball field renamed for victim in school shooting
DRAFFENVILLE (KT) — Marshall County High School has completed the renaming of its baseball field, honoring Preston Cope, one of two students who was killed in a school shooting in January 2018. The renaming was finalized last Tuesday when the sign bearing his name was placed on top of...
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield, Graves County to commemorate tornado anniversary
The City of Mayfield and Graves County will commemorate the first anniversary of the devastating tornado with a service on Saturday, December 10th. Calling the service "A Celebration of Hope: We Will Remember," it will take place at War Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. The entrance on Lockridge Street is where everyone is asked to enter.
westkentuckystar.com
Two injured in Caldwell County rollover crash
Two Dawson Springs men were injured in a rollover wreck in Caldwell County Tuesday afternoon. Deputies went to KY 293 near the Princeton Olney Road intersection. They said a vehicle driven by 19-year old Baron Wells left the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. Wells and his passenger, 20-year old...
Murray Ledger & Times
New storm shelter at Racer Arena/Cutchin Fieldhouse opens for first time
MURRAY – Racer Arena on Tuesday was open to the public as a storm shelter for potential storms that clouded the area. This was the first time it was used as an official storm shelter this year. Announcements about the storm shelter operation are released by mass public notification...
wpsdlocal6.com
Doctor who helped start heart programs in Paducah remembered by those who worked with him at both hospitals
PADUCAH — Many are mourning the passing of a doctor who is remembered as a true visionary by those he worked with and treated in Paducah. Dr. W. Robin Howe died last week at the age of 77. Baptist Health Paducah says he was instrumental in building the heart programs at Paducah hospitals.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Sheriff Indicted For Misdemeanor Charges
A Trigg County grand jury has indicted Sheriff Aaron Acree on four misdemeanor charges. Trigg County Circuit Court Clerk Stephen Washer said the grand jury met Wednesday morning and was presented with the investigation. The charges against Acree were the only ones heard by the grand jury. Acree was indicted...
kentuckytoday.com
‘A Christmas Comeback’ planned Friday in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. — As the one-year anniversary of the Dec. 10 tornado approaches and Mayfield continues to rebuild, CASE IH and Farm Journal have planned an event to celebrate the strength and resiliency of the Mayfield community. Tyne Morgan and Clinton Griffiths are co-hosting “A Christmas Comeback,” hosted by...
KFVS12
Fentanyl trafficking investigation leads to arrest of McCracken County couple
Multiple crews responded to an explosion in a chemistry lab at Murray State University on Tuesday. Drug investigation leads to 2 arrests at Paducah hotel. Two people face numerous charges after a drug bust at a Paducah hotel . Heartland record lounge works raise autism awareness through name. Updated: 5...
104.1 WIKY
Worker Killed On The Job In Owensboro Identified
Daviess County Deputies were called to the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro Monday afternoon. It was for a tree trimming employee with a traumatic injury. The worker had partially fallen into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner. He has been identified as 46 year...
Comments / 0