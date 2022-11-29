MURRAY — Calloway County scored the first three points of Tuesday night’s girls basketball season opener with visiting Livingston Central. The first two were on free throws by forward Sayler Lowe due to a technical foul being called on Livingston before the game even started. And with the Lady Lakers returning several players from a team that not only reached the Region 1 Tournament last season but won a game as well, all seemed to be falling in place for a big performance at Jeffrey Gymnasium.

MURRAY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO