Murray, KY

Murray Ledger & Times

Prohm: Biggest thing to Valley opener is to win it

MURRAY —Tonight marks yet another highlight moment for Murray State’s storied men’s basketball program. After about three quarters of a century of playing in the league of which it was a founder — the Ohio Valley Conference — the Racer program is entering a new era. It is entering a bigger and much higher-caliber Valley.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

DeMier, Miller named to Valley Scholar-Athlete First Team

MURRAY — Murray State’s Bailey DeMier and Dahlia Miller were named Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete First Team, as announced earlier this week. DeMier earned the honors with a 4.0 GPA while majoring in finance. She played as the Racers’ primary setter through the season, posting 1,085 assists and 40 service aces. DeMier is one of only two MVC players to post a triple-double this season.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Lady Lakers can’t hit shots, fall to Livingston in opener

MURRAY — Calloway County scored the first three points of Tuesday night’s girls basketball season opener with visiting Livingston Central. The first two were on free throws by forward Sayler Lowe due to a technical foul being called on Livingston before the game even started. And with the Lady Lakers returning several players from a team that not only reached the Region 1 Tournament last season but won a game as well, all seemed to be falling in place for a big performance at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Offense returns for Racer women at UTM

MARTIN, Tenn. — After a few games of its offense simply not finding the bottom of the net, the Murray State women’s basketball team regained the touch Wednesday night at former Ohio Valley Conference rival UT Martin. The Racers started well and ended that way as they took...
thunderboltradio.com

Murray State Reporting Record Breaking Ticket Sales for Men’s Basketball Season

Murray State University has announced record ticket sales in advance of the men’s basketball Missouri Valley Conference opener on Thursday. The Murray State ticket office reports returning season ticket sales for the inaugural Missouri Valley season have been renewed at a rate of 96-percent. The ticket office also reported...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Racer Athletics: Don’t miss The Valley’s Arch Madness

MURRAY — For the 33rd consecutive year, the State Farm Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament will be held in St. Louis (March 2-5) when the league crowns its 2023 champion. All 12 MVC teams converge in the Enterprise Center and the Murray State Racers and Racer Nation will be a part of it for the first time.
MURRAY, KY
Highschool Basketball Pro

Hickman, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

HICKMAN, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Prohm: Racers’ growth has not been easy with games away from home

MURRAY —Steve Prohm has been around the proverbial block a time or two in men’s college basketball. So he knows when something is out of the ordinary. He said Monday that the start to the 2022-23 season for his Murray State team fits that description, in that the first six games have included only one at home. Everything else has either been on the road or on a neutral site.
MURRAY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Four Union City Football Players Headed to All-Star Game

Four Union City High School senior football players have been selected to play in the 11th annual Sports Plus West Tennessee High School All-Star Game. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Kolby Craig, Hayden Kennedy, Hayden Moon and Gage Smith have been selected to represent the Tornado program. The game...
UNION CITY, TN
kbsi23.com

Emergency crews respond to Murray State University chemical leak

MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – A chemical leak on the Murray State University campus in Calloway County, Ky. had emergency crews respond as one person is reportedly injured. With the three buildings on the science campus closed Tuesday (Chemistry, Biology, and School of Engineering/Engineering and Physics), all classes in these facilities for the remainder of Tuesday and Tuesday night were cancelled.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

New storm shelter at Racer Arena/Cutchin Fieldhouse opens for first time

MURRAY – Racer Arena on Tuesday was open to the public as a storm shelter for potential storms that clouded the area. This was the first time it was used as an official storm shelter this year. Announcements about the storm shelter operation are released by mass public notification...
MURRAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Mayfield, Graves County to commemorate tornado anniversary

The City of Mayfield and Graves County will commemorate the first anniversary of the devastating tornado with a service on Saturday, December 10th. Calling the service "A Celebration of Hope: We Will Remember," it will take place at War Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. The entrance on Lockridge Street is where everyone is asked to enter.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Two injured in Caldwell County rollover crash

Two Dawson Springs men were injured in a rollover wreck in Caldwell County Tuesday afternoon. Deputies went to KY 293 near the Princeton Olney Road intersection. They said a vehicle driven by 19-year old Baron Wells left the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. Wells and his passenger, 20-year old...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Several Christmas Parades Scheduled in the Local Area

Several Christmas parades will take place over the coming days. The Union City Christmas parade will be held Thursday night at 7:00, followed by the Obion parade on Friday night at 7:00. On Saturday, South Fulton will host their Christmas parade starting at 5:00, with Kenton’s parade beginning at 6:30....
UNION CITY, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Nov. 29, 2022

Samuel “Sammy” Chadwick, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 6, 1958, in Murray, to Edward Chadwick and Thelma Morris Chadwick. He was the owner of Chadwick’s Cleanup and Chadwick’s Lawn Care. He was a member of Glendale Church...
MURRAY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

‘A Christmas Comeback’ planned Friday in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. — As the one-year anniversary of the Dec. 10 tornado approaches and Mayfield continues to rebuild, CASE IH and Farm Journal have planned an event to celebrate the strength and resiliency of the Mayfield community. Tyne Morgan and Clinton Griffiths are co-hosting “A Christmas Comeback,” hosted by...
MAYFIELD, KY

