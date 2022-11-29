Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Murray Ledger & Times
Prohm: Biggest thing to Valley opener is to win it
MURRAY —Tonight marks yet another highlight moment for Murray State’s storied men’s basketball program. After about three quarters of a century of playing in the league of which it was a founder — the Ohio Valley Conference — the Racer program is entering a new era. It is entering a bigger and much higher-caliber Valley.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer Athletics: Don’t miss The Valley’s Arch Madness
MURRAY — For the 33rd consecutive year, the State Farm Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament will be held in St. Louis (March 2-5) when the league crowns its 2023 champion. All 12 MVC teams converge in the Enterprise Center and the Murray State Racers and Racer Nation will be a part of it for the first time.
Murray Ledger & Times
Cleaver’s Lakers cruise to easy win over Livingston
MURRAY — Calloway County Head Coach Brad Cleaver said the day went slow Tuesday as he and his Lakers boys basketball team prepared to hit the hardwood for the first time in the 2022-23 season.
Murray Ledger & Times
DeMier, Miller named to Valley Scholar-Athlete First Team
MURRAY — Murray State’s Bailey DeMier and Dahlia Miller were named Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete First Team, as announced earlier this week. DeMier earned the honors with a 4.0 GPA while majoring in finance. She played as the Racers’ primary setter through the season, posting 1,085 assists and 40 service aces. DeMier is one of only two MVC players to post a triple-double this season.
Murray Ledger & Times
Offense returns for Racer women at UTM
MARTIN, Tenn. — After a few games of its offense simply not finding the bottom of the net, the Murray State women’s basketball team regained the touch Wednesday night at former Ohio Valley Conference rival UT Martin. The Racers started well and ended that way as they took...
Murray Ledger & Times
Marshall County High School baseball field renamed for victim in school shooting
DRAFFENVILLE (KT) — Marshall County High School has completed the renaming of its baseball field, honoring Preston Cope, one of two students who was killed in a school shooting in January 2018. The renaming was finalized last Tuesday when the sign bearing his name was placed on top of...
Murray Ledger & Times
New storm shelter at Racer Arena/Cutchin Fieldhouse opens for first time
MURRAY – Racer Arena on Tuesday was open to the public as a storm shelter for potential storms that clouded the area. This was the first time it was used as an official storm shelter this year. Announcements about the storm shelter operation are released by mass public notification...
westkentuckystar.com
Three injured in small explosion on Murray State campus
A small explosion in a chemistry lab was reported on the Murray State University campus Tuesday. Shawn Touney, the Executive Director of Marketing and Communication at Murray State told West Kentucky Star that MSU Police responded to a report of a chemical leak at the Chemistry Building. Touney said there were three people in the building that were treated and released from a local hospital.
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield, Graves County to commemorate tornado anniversary
The City of Mayfield and Graves County will commemorate the first anniversary of the devastating tornado with a service on Saturday, December 10th. Calling the service "A Celebration of Hope: We Will Remember," it will take place at War Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. The entrance on Lockridge Street is where everyone is asked to enter.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local business fully rebuilds nearly one year after December 10 tornado
MAYFIELD, KY- It's been nearly a year since Western Kentucky was struck by deadly tornados. In cities like Mayfield, homes were ripped apart and many businesses were ripped apart and many businesses closed their doors forever after being severely damaged. On December 10 the only thing Shane Ausenbaugh could do...
wpsdlocal6.com
Doctor who helped start heart programs in Paducah remembered by those who worked with him at both hospitals
PADUCAH — Many are mourning the passing of a doctor who is remembered as a true visionary by those he worked with and treated in Paducah. Dr. W. Robin Howe died last week at the age of 77. Baptist Health Paducah says he was instrumental in building the heart programs at Paducah hospitals.
kentuckytoday.com
‘A Christmas Comeback’ planned Friday in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. — As the one-year anniversary of the Dec. 10 tornado approaches and Mayfield continues to rebuild, CASE IH and Farm Journal have planned an event to celebrate the strength and resiliency of the Mayfield community. Tyne Morgan and Clinton Griffiths are co-hosting “A Christmas Comeback,” hosted by...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 28, 2022
Mary Nell Morrison, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 25, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born March 31, 1945, in New Providence, she was the daughter of Noble and Sarah (Outland) Scarbrough. She was a mother and homemaker, and a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
westkentuckystar.com
Two injured in Caldwell County rollover crash
Two Dawson Springs men were injured in a rollover wreck in Caldwell County Tuesday afternoon. Deputies went to KY 293 near the Princeton Olney Road intersection. They said a vehicle driven by 19-year old Baron Wells left the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. Wells and his passenger, 20-year old...
thunderboltradio.com
Several Christmas Parades Scheduled in the Local Area
Several Christmas parades will take place over the coming days. The Union City Christmas parade will be held Thursday night at 7:00, followed by the Obion parade on Friday night at 7:00. On Saturday, South Fulton will host their Christmas parade starting at 5:00, with Kenton’s parade beginning at 6:30....
104.1 WIKY
Worker Killed On The Job In Owensboro Identified
Daviess County Deputies were called to the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro Monday afternoon. It was for a tree trimming employee with a traumatic injury. The worker had partially fallen into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner. He has been identified as 46 year...
WBBJ
Christmas drive-thrus light up across West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — Locals may be looking for a new holiday tradition after officials confirmed Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland will not return to the Hub City this year. However, there’s still opportunities for those looking for festive entertainment from the comfort of their cars. West Tennessee has a...
thunderboltradio.com
Shelters available in case of severe storms in Weakley County
The Weakley County Courthouse will be open after-hours Tuesday night to serve as a tornado shelter for the community. County Mayor Jake Bynum says the courthouse basement will be open from 4:30 until 9:00. Citizens should enter the courthouse after-hours through the south-side entrance; that’s the entrance with the statue...
Murray Ledger & Times
ITS donates to Hospice House in Connell’s memory
MURRAY – Industrial Training Services of Murray recently presented a $5,230 donation to The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in support of the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House. This donation was given in memory and honor of one of their employees, Kellie Connell.
Murray Ledger & Times
County residents may now sign up for Hyper-Reach notifications
MURRAY – Calloway County’s new mass emergency alert notification is up and running, so residents are urged to sign up online to receive alerts on their phone. The county had previously used the CodeRED telephone-based mass notification system, but Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen proposed in September that the fiscal court switch to Hyper-Reach. The new service is free of charge to the public, and Steen said those previously signed up CodeRED will need to enroll with the new system either by calling or texting “Alert” to 270-767-6464 or by going to the website http://hyper-reach.com/kycallowaysignup.html.
Comments / 0