A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
TechCrunch
Cameroonian crypto and savings platform Ejara raises $8M, led by Anthemis and Dragonfly
London-based venture capital firm Anthemis co-led the growth round alongside crypto-focused fund Dragonfly Capital. Anthemis is a follow-on investor in Ejara, having also led the fintech’s $2 million seed round announced last October. Participating VC firms in this new financing include other follow-on investors Mercy Corps Ventures, Coinshares Ventures...
Citi CEO Jane Fraser: ‘If grandma’s investing in crypto, we better have protections in place.’
On this week’s episode of Fortune‘s Leadership Next podcast, co-hosts Alan Murray and Ellen McGirt talk with Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi, about the massive turnaround job she was tasked with, problems in the crypto world, and how Fortune played a role in her decision to move to the U.S.
u.today
CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that the majority of cryptocurrency companies will fail during his recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Fink also revealed that the world's largest asset manager invested $24 million into the embattled FTX exchange. BlackRock marked that sum down to zero following the collapse of the exchange.
The Venture Capital Fund Exploring for the World’s Future Innovators and Disruptive Technologies
A distinguished global venture capital platform, Prosperity7 Ventures, seeks to support disruptive companies and business models, across various sectors.
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
u.today
Co-founder of Crypto Firm Amber Group Dies at 30
Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of the $3 billion cryptocurrency firm Amber Group, has died. He was 30. Amber announced his death on Friday in a statement published on its website. The statement says that Kullander unexpectedly died in his sleep on Wednesday. “His passing is a tragedy and our thoughts...
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry
The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
Crypto founder Tiantian Kullander unexpectedly dead at 30
The finance world has been rocked by the sudden and unexpected death of a young crypto founder at the age of just 30. Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group, died in his sleep on November 23, with the news confirmed on the company’s website “with the deepest sadness and a heavy heart”. Kullander, known affectionately as “TT,” launched Amber in 2017 with a group of finance insiders, including former Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley workers. Before that, he worked as a trader at both finance giants, and in 2019 earned a coveted spot on the Forbes 30...
Finance employees see the future of work as hybrid as major firms push for a return to the office
A study by Women in Banking and Finance and the London School of Economics focuses on finance professionals in the U.K.
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
Michael Saylor on FTX collapse: Crypto 'may have been the problem,' but 'bitcoin is still the solution'
Billionaire tech executive Michael Saylor says the downfall of FTX exposed problems with crypto exchanges and will likely drive more investors to bitcoin. The MicroStrategy executive chairman provided FOX Business' "Making Money with Charles Payne" a purported breakdown Tuesday on what happened with FTX, calling it "a tragic situation." Saylor...
TechCrunch
Smartphone re-commerce startup Badili raises $2.1M pre-seed funding
The Venture Catalysts, V&R Africa, Grenfell holdings, and SOSV, participated in the round, as did family offices and angel investors from Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and India. Buoyed by the new funding, Badili plans to explore new growth opportunities in West Africa, where it hopes to tap an increasing demand...
CNBC
Peter Thiel's VC fund backs TreeCard, a fintech that plants trees when you spend
TreeCard, a climate-conscious digital money app, raised $23 million from investors including Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, EQT and World Fund. The firm uses 80% of the profits it makes from card interchange fees to plant trees through its partner Ecosia, the Google search rival. The deal underscores increased interest from...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Ex-Tiger Global Partner John Curtius to Raise $1 Billion for New Venture Capital Fund -Source
(Reuters) -John Curtius, a former partner at investment firm Tiger Global, is in talks with institutional investors to raise $1 billion for his new venture fund Cedar Investment Management, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The fund will focus on investing in early stage enterprise software companies in...
Synchrony’s DEI Agenda: Applying Data to Drive Workplace Equity and Funding for Black Founders
Two significant components mark the diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts of consumer financial services giant Synchrony: Elevation of more diverse leaders, including Black executives, to senior management through intentional, data-driven initiatives and the advancement of innovative, game-changing Black startups via strategic investments. Companies that put teeth behind their workplace equity...
cryptopotato.com
VRJAM Announces The IEO of its Metaverse Currency, Vrjam Coin
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 28th November 2022]. VRJAM, the leading platform for Web3 live events, today announced the launch of its revolutionary new digital currency VRJAM Coin will IEO on the 30th of November via exchanges Gate.io and MexC. VRJAM’s and metaverse crypto-coin is currently valued at $US40M and has attracted investment from 15 of the world’s leading web3 focussed VC’s and investors.
TechCrunch
Amazon introduces AWS Supply Chain to help bring order to supply chain chaos
Amazon wants to put AWS technology to work on the problem, and today the company announced a new supply chain solution at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky talked about the supply chain disruptions in today’s keynote. “The last few years have highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience; from baby formula shortages to ships circling ports unable to unload, the disruptions have been widespread. Addressing supply chain issues around inventory is especially critical,” he said.
zycrypto.com
Fidelity Shrugs Off Crypto Winter, Opens Bitcoin Trading Service for Retail Investors
Fidelity Investments has rolled out a service that enables retail customers to trade Bitcoin. According to reports, several customers received an email on Monday saying, “The Wait Is Over,” adding that users were required to open a Fidelity brokerage account to be able to fund the new Fidelity Crypto accounts.
TechCrunch
Southeast Asia insurtech Igloo increases its Series B to $46M
The newest round was led by the InsuResilience Investment Fund II, which was launched by the German development bank KfW for the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and is managed by impact investor BlueOrchard. Other lead investors were the Women’s World Banking Asset Management (WAM), FinnFund, La Maison and returning investors Cathay Innovation.
