TechCrunch

Cameroonian crypto and savings platform Ejara raises $8M, led by Anthemis and Dragonfly

London-based venture capital firm Anthemis co-led the growth round alongside crypto-focused fund Dragonfly Capital. Anthemis is a follow-on investor in Ejara, having also led the fintech’s $2 million seed round announced last October. Participating VC firms in this new financing include other follow-on investors Mercy Corps Ventures, Coinshares Ventures...
u.today

CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that the majority of cryptocurrency companies will fail during his recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Fink also revealed that the world's largest asset manager invested $24 million into the embattled FTX exchange. BlackRock marked that sum down to zero following the collapse of the exchange.
u.today

Co-founder of Crypto Firm Amber Group Dies at 30

Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of the $3 billion cryptocurrency firm Amber Group, has died. He was 30. Amber announced his death on Friday in a statement published on its website. The statement says that Kullander unexpectedly died in his sleep on Wednesday. “His passing is a tragedy and our thoughts...
Markets Insider

Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry

The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
New York Post

Crypto founder Tiantian Kullander unexpectedly dead at 30

The finance world has been rocked by the sudden and unexpected death of a young crypto founder at the age of just 30. Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group, died in his sleep on November 23, with the news confirmed on the company’s website “with the deepest sadness and a heavy heart”. Kullander, known affectionately as “TT,” launched Amber in 2017 with a group of finance insiders, including former Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley workers. Before that, he worked as a trader at both finance giants, and in 2019 earned a coveted spot on the Forbes 30...
TechCrunch

Smartphone re-commerce startup Badili raises $2.1M pre-seed funding

The Venture Catalysts, V&R Africa, Grenfell holdings, and SOSV, participated in the round, as did family offices and angel investors from Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and India. Buoyed by the new funding, Badili plans to explore new growth opportunities in West Africa, where it hopes to tap an increasing demand...
CNBC

Peter Thiel's VC fund backs TreeCard, a fintech that plants trees when you spend

TreeCard, a climate-conscious digital money app, raised $23 million from investors including Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, EQT and World Fund. The firm uses 80% of the profits it makes from card interchange fees to plant trees through its partner Ecosia, the Google search rival. The deal underscores increased interest from...
Black Enterprise

Synchrony’s DEI Agenda: Applying Data to Drive Workplace Equity and Funding for Black Founders

Two significant components mark the diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts of consumer financial services giant Synchrony: Elevation of more diverse leaders, including Black executives, to senior management through intentional, data-driven initiatives and the advancement of innovative, game-changing Black startups via strategic investments. Companies that put teeth behind their workplace equity...
WASHINGTON STATE
cryptopotato.com

VRJAM Announces The IEO of its Metaverse Currency, Vrjam Coin

[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 28th November 2022]. VRJAM, the leading platform for Web3 live events, today announced the launch of its revolutionary new digital currency VRJAM Coin will IEO on the 30th of November via exchanges Gate.io and MexC. VRJAM’s and metaverse crypto-coin is currently valued at $US40M and has attracted investment from 15 of the world’s leading web3 focussed VC’s and investors.
TechCrunch

Amazon introduces AWS Supply Chain to help bring order to supply chain chaos

Amazon wants to put AWS technology to work on the problem, and today the company announced a new supply chain solution at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky talked about the supply chain disruptions in today’s keynote. “The last few years have highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience; from baby formula shortages to ships circling ports unable to unload, the disruptions have been widespread. Addressing supply chain issues around inventory is especially critical,” he said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
zycrypto.com

Fidelity Shrugs Off Crypto Winter, Opens Bitcoin Trading Service for Retail Investors

Fidelity Investments has rolled out a service that enables retail customers to trade Bitcoin. According to reports, several customers received an email on Monday saying, “The Wait Is Over,” adding that users were required to open a Fidelity brokerage account to be able to fund the new Fidelity Crypto accounts.
TechCrunch

Southeast Asia insurtech Igloo increases its Series B to $46M

The newest round was led by the InsuResilience Investment Fund II, which was launched by the German development bank KfW for the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and is managed by impact investor BlueOrchard. Other lead investors were the Women’s World Banking Asset Management (WAM), FinnFund, La Maison and returning investors Cathay Innovation.

