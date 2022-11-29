The finance world has been rocked by the sudden and unexpected death of a young crypto founder at the age of just 30. Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group, died in his sleep on November 23, with the news confirmed on the company’s website “with the deepest sadness and a heavy heart”. Kullander, known affectionately as “TT,” launched Amber in 2017 with a group of finance insiders, including former Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley workers. Before that, he worked as a trader at both finance giants, and in 2019 earned a coveted spot on the Forbes 30...

3 DAYS AGO