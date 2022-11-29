ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, VA

WDBJ7.com

FedEx opening facility in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - FedEx will have a new home in Montgomery County in 2023. “We’re always wanting to promote economic growth and we’re excited about the opportunities that it will bring for our citizens to have good paying jobs,” said Sherri Blevins, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors. “It’s all about livelihood.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Fire-EMS hosts discussion on newly passed smoke alarm ordinance

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Nov. 21, Roanoke City Council passed a new smoke alarm ordinance. Recently, Roanoke Fire-EMS has been getting quite a few questions about it, which led to them hosting a live question and answer period with the community hosted by deputy chief David Guynn. “Education and...
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Franklin County School Board member Julie Nix resigns

Franklin County School Board member Julie Nix has resigned after moving out the Blue Ridge District she was elected to represent. “It breaks my heart; I loved what I did,” Nix said. Monday evening, Nix tendered her resignation to school board chairman and Rocky Mount District representative Jeff Worley...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Pittsylvania County salaries in this week's Star-Tribune

See this week's Star-Tribune for a listing of all Pittsylvania County government and school employee salaries for those earning $55,000 or more. The salaries of state and local employees making more than $10,000 a year are considered public record and are open to inspection. Information requested included name, position, salary...
WDBJ7.com

Harvest Foundation aims to help region grow economically

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Harvest Foundation aims to support Martinsville and Henry County grow into a place where everyone has the opportunity to live, work and play. Kate Keller joined us on Here @ Home to talk about how the Foundation prides itself in being a resource for economic development and job creation in Martinsville and Henry County.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

Roundabout nears completion in Wirtz

A new roundabout is beginning to take shape at the intersection of Brooks Mill Road and Burnt Chimney Road in Wirtz. It will be the second in the area constructed to improve safety at once dangerous intersections. Construction began on the $4.7 million project in June. Funding was provided through...
WIRTZ, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

House fire occurs in Moneta

A house was engulfed in flames Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Moneta. The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8), Saunders Volunteer Fire Department (Company 10) and Bedford Fire Department (Company 1) were alerted at 6:49 a.m. Nov. 23 to Bold Branch Road in Bedford County for a reported structure fire. Medic...
MONETA, VA
The Roanoke Star

Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closures At Two Locations Will Significantly Impact Traffic

Drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes Lane closures on southbound Interstate 81 at two locations are expected to create significant delays for drivers during the week starting Dec. 5. The work is weather dependent. Motorists should pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes. Tentatively scheduled to start on Monday, […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
pmg-va.com

Bedford High School Class of '60 holds reunion

The Bedford High School Class of 1960 gathered at the Bower Center on Oct. 8 for a reunion. Those in attendance are pictured here (left to right): Sneed Adams, Katy, TX; Jeff Goggin, Bedford, VA; CS Jackson, Greensboro, NC; Barbara Helms, Bedford, VA; Phillip Burks, Richmond, VA; Betsy Klein, Bedford, VA; Tucker Powers, Bedford, VA; Bobby Arrington, Bedford, VA; Joyce Moorman, Bedford, VA; O.S. Noel, Bedford, VA; Barbara Powers, Bedford, VA; Johnny Powers, Bedford, VA; Donald Morris, Bedford, VA; Marcella Skinnell, Wooster, Ohio; Sue woods, Bedford, VA; Carolyn Davenport, Bedford, VA; Mary Alice Kinzer, VA; and Marietta Smith, Bedford, VA.
BEDFORD, VA
wfirnews.com

$150,000 in damage after fire last night in Roanoke County

Roanoke County Fire EMS says a fire last night was deemed accidental in nature due to improperly discarded smoking materials. Officials say it was in the 6000 block of Old Manor Court. The damage is estimated at $150,000 by the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Wreaths for a Cause takes place in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 13th annual Wreaths for a Cause is taking place at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville. 82 wreaths are on display, representing 49 non-profits in the area. The wreaths can be voted on with donations, which will go to each represented cause....
DANVILLE, VA

