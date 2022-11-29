Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Superintendent says school safety is priority of sales tax increase
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The process to renovate schools in Pittsylvania County is moving forward after voters approved a 1% sales tax increase referendum by 900 votes in November. The $50 million in revenue from the sales tax increase will go toward improvements at 14 schools. To increase safety,...
WDBJ7.com
FedEx opening facility in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - FedEx will have a new home in Montgomery County in 2023. “We’re always wanting to promote economic growth and we’re excited about the opportunities that it will bring for our citizens to have good paying jobs,” said Sherri Blevins, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors. “It’s all about livelihood.”
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS hosts discussion on newly passed smoke alarm ordinance
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Nov. 21, Roanoke City Council passed a new smoke alarm ordinance. Recently, Roanoke Fire-EMS has been getting quite a few questions about it, which led to them hosting a live question and answer period with the community hosted by deputy chief David Guynn. “Education and...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke City Council asks VA to roll back some criminal justice reforms
Roanoke City Council quietly urged Virginia to roll back numerous criminal justice reforms enacted after the death of George Floyd in 2020. In conjunction with online news source, the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
Franklin News Post
Franklin County School Board member Julie Nix resigns
Franklin County School Board member Julie Nix has resigned after moving out the Blue Ridge District she was elected to represent. “It breaks my heart; I loved what I did,” Nix said. Monday evening, Nix tendered her resignation to school board chairman and Rocky Mount District representative Jeff Worley...
chathamstartribune.com
Pittsylvania County salaries in this week's Star-Tribune
See this week's Star-Tribune for a listing of all Pittsylvania County government and school employee salaries for those earning $55,000 or more. The salaries of state and local employees making more than $10,000 a year are considered public record and are open to inspection. Information requested included name, position, salary...
WSLS
VDOT: Southbound I-81 lane closures in Roanoke County, Botetourt County to significantly impact traffic
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Starting Dec. 5, drivers heading south on I-81 can expect delays due to lane closures, according to VDOT. Authorities said the roadwork is weather dependent and the start date is tentatively scheduled to begin Monday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. The lane closures will happen...
WDBJ7.com
Harvest Foundation aims to help region grow economically
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Harvest Foundation aims to support Martinsville and Henry County grow into a place where everyone has the opportunity to live, work and play. Kate Keller joined us on Here @ Home to talk about how the Foundation prides itself in being a resource for economic development and job creation in Martinsville and Henry County.
Franklin News Post
Roundabout nears completion in Wirtz
A new roundabout is beginning to take shape at the intersection of Brooks Mill Road and Burnt Chimney Road in Wirtz. It will be the second in the area constructed to improve safety at once dangerous intersections. Construction began on the $4.7 million project in June. Funding was provided through...
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville’s tallest building in uptown will be transformed into housing
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Built in 1956 as the BB&T building, the structure is the tallest in uptown Martinsville. Now, the cash registers, ATMs, and offices will be transformed into bedrooms, a fitness center, and a commercial space. In 2020, the bank vacated the building, and the city acquired it...
wfxrtv.com
Digging Deeper: Massie’s Mobile Home Park bought by hedge fund; Resident fighting evictions and better living conditions
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– Billie Massie bought the land, that is now Massie’s Mobile Home Park, in 1978. A few years later, Massie began building the trailer park in 1984. Currently, there are roughly 174 units in total. Back in August James Shelton moved into Massie’s Mobile Home Park,...
Smith Mountain Eagle
House fire occurs in Moneta
A house was engulfed in flames Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Moneta. The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8), Saunders Volunteer Fire Department (Company 10) and Bedford Fire Department (Company 1) were alerted at 6:49 a.m. Nov. 23 to Bold Branch Road in Bedford County for a reported structure fire. Medic...
Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closures At Two Locations Will Significantly Impact Traffic
Drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes Lane closures on southbound Interstate 81 at two locations are expected to create significant delays for drivers during the week starting Dec. 5. The work is weather dependent. Motorists should pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes. Tentatively scheduled to start on Monday, […]
pmg-va.com
Bedford High School Class of '60 holds reunion
The Bedford High School Class of 1960 gathered at the Bower Center on Oct. 8 for a reunion. Those in attendance are pictured here (left to right): Sneed Adams, Katy, TX; Jeff Goggin, Bedford, VA; CS Jackson, Greensboro, NC; Barbara Helms, Bedford, VA; Phillip Burks, Richmond, VA; Betsy Klein, Bedford, VA; Tucker Powers, Bedford, VA; Bobby Arrington, Bedford, VA; Joyce Moorman, Bedford, VA; O.S. Noel, Bedford, VA; Barbara Powers, Bedford, VA; Johnny Powers, Bedford, VA; Donald Morris, Bedford, VA; Marcella Skinnell, Wooster, Ohio; Sue woods, Bedford, VA; Carolyn Davenport, Bedford, VA; Mary Alice Kinzer, VA; and Marietta Smith, Bedford, VA.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs toy donations for nearly 500 families
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is collecting toy donations for families in need. Deputies will ask for donations at the Bedford Walmart Saturday, December 3, after the parade from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The department is collecting toys for nearly 500 families this...
cardinalnews.org
Montgomery County trailer park one of 80-plus now owned by Alden; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Barbara Jean Taylor, wife of Roanoke’s first Black mayor, dies at 88. — The Roanoke Times. Little appetite for Sen. Joe Manchin’s environmental permitting bill in lame-duck session; would pave way for construction...
WSLS
Att. Gen. Miyares, Roanoke City Sheriff join forces to protect senior citizens from scams
ROANOKE, Va. – A re-energized effort to help protect senior citizens is the purpose of the recharted TRIAD program in the City of Roanoke by Attorney General Jason Miyares. Miyares teamed up with Roanoke City Sheriff Antonio Hash to bring the program back to life. “TRIAD is important to...
wfirnews.com
$150,000 in damage after fire last night in Roanoke County
Roanoke County Fire EMS says a fire last night was deemed accidental in nature due to improperly discarded smoking materials. Officials say it was in the 6000 block of Old Manor Court. The damage is estimated at $150,000 by the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office.
WDBJ7.com
Wreaths for a Cause takes place in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 13th annual Wreaths for a Cause is taking place at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville. 82 wreaths are on display, representing 49 non-profits in the area. The wreaths can be voted on with donations, which will go to each represented cause....
