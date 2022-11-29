ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Judy Cockman
2d ago

marriage is between man and woman. God created both sex to populate the world. He says " man shall not lie with man as he does woman ". God the ruler of the world, not Chuck Schummer and his flunkies. I am against same sex marriage but I am not the judge, God is.

Irish Lady!
2d ago

Mans laws cannot make moral what God has already declared immoral, even if a sin is legalized , it's still a sin in the eyes of God.

Mr Whalez
2d ago

Don't mix religion in Politics. we aren't the Middle East, We're America. Coming From a Republican like me

