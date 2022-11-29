Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
Reigning State Champs Open Season With Running Clock Win Over Crimsons
Zack Hawkinson had a double double with 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Sacred Heart Griffin to a 64-29 win over Jacksonville at the Bowl to open the Central State Eight season. Jake Hamilton scored 17 for the Cyclones, who will host QND on Friday before playing Lanphier at the Showcase on Saturday.
channel1450.com
Pleasant Plains Picks Up Physical Win Over Mt Pulaski
Pleasant Plains beat Mt Pulaski 54-49 on Monday evening in non conference action. The Cardinals pushed the lead to double digits a few times but the Hilltoppers continued to battle back led by Hailee Daigh and Alexis Wade. Ali Fraase and freshman Anna Weber scored some big buckets for the Cardinals.
channel1450.com
Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week: Nov. 28
The five best plays we caught on camera last week all in one place…the Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week! We’ve got boys basketball and football for you to choose the winner of the prize package by vote on Twitter.
wmay.com
Iguodala Among Inductees Into Basketball Group’s Hall Of Fame
The 2023 class of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame has some Springfield connections. Each year, the association inducts multiple players, coaches, officials, media members, and “friends of basketball” into its Hall of Fame. The new class includes two Lanphier High School standouts… Andre Iguodala and...
The World’s Tallest Man in History Had Missouri & Illinois Ties
There's tall and then there's TALL. This is that 2nd one. It's the tallest man in recorded medical history and I've learned he has connections to both Missouri and Illinois. I had heard of Robert Wadlow and was probably even aware that he was declared the world's tallest man in recorded medical history. However, I did not know that he grew up in the St. Louis area and called Alton, Illinois home as Wikipedia confirms. Robert measured an incredible 8'11" and towered over everyone and everything as vintage video footage shows.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Santa Anna's Leg in Springfield Illinois
The leg was displayed to curious onlookers for a nominal fee. There hasn't been a lot of interest in the leg, but its existence has attracted the attention of both the public and the Illinois National Guard. In the 1840s, the fourth Illinois Infantry unit was tasked with sneaking past...
wmay.com
Two More Local COVID Deaths, As Hospitalizations Hit Five-Month High
Two more Sangamon County residents have died of complications from COVID-19. The county health department says the latest deaths are a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s. Both were fully vaccinated and boosted. Their deaths bring the local death toll from the virus to 417 since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020.
WAND TV
Man struck by Amtrak train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was injured after being struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield Sunday. Police told WAND a 32-year-old man suffered minor injuries after being hit at North Grand and 6th St. just before 5 p.m. He was clipped by Amtrak train 318 that was traveling...
WCIA
Sangamon County Father of the Year receives statehouse proclamation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One father from Chatham has been recognized for being a model of fatherhood in the state capitol. Dave Dahl, the news director of Springfield radio station WTAX, was awarded Father of the Year from the Illinois Council on Responsible Fatherhood back in early October. On Tuesday, representatives from the Illinois House of Representatives recognized Dahl with a proclamation.
edglentoday.com
ISP Plans Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols In Madison and St. Clair Counties
COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Commander, Captain Casey Faro, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Madison and St. Clair County during December. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
starvedrock.media
Highest-paying business jobs in Springfield, Illinois
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Springfield, IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wmay.com
Secretary Of State’s Office Conducts Disability Parking Stings
It’s another holiday tradition in Illinois. The Secretary of State’s Office has begun its annual sting operation looking for improper use of handicapped parking spaces and disability placards and plates. The office conducted enforcement details on Black Friday in Springfield and other communities looking for people parked in designated spaces without the appropriate placard or plate… or who were using a placard or plate assigned to someone else.
MyStateline.com
Pritzker expects only minor changes to Illinois law that eliminates cash bail
Illinois lawmakers returned to Springfield Tuesday to discuss potential changes to the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail and goes into effect on January 1st, 2023. Pritzker expects only minor changes to Illinois law …. Illinois lawmakers returned to Springfield Tuesday to discuss potential changes to the SAFE-T Act, which...
nprillinois.org
Springfield Clinic offers new health care plan
For the first time, Springfield Clinic is offering its own health plan for employers with 10 or more workers. It will give access to the clinic’s providers and to a nationwide network through insurer HealthLink. “Too many patients have had trusted relationships with their Springfield Clinic doctors interrupted over...
The end of cash bail in Illinois won’t look the same statewide on Jan. 1, state task force says
Illinois prosecutors, judges, police and public defenders will be able to learn more about changes coming when the state eliminates cash bail in 2023 this Thursday in Springfield — during the latest in a series of seminars on the SAFE-T Act.
wlds.com
Papa Murphy’s Robbery Suspect Turns Self In to Jacksonville Police
Jacksonville Police arrested a woman yesterday afternoon in connection to an investigation to a burglarized business from Thanksgiving Day. Jacksonville Police officials say that 52 year old Patricia L. Maddox of the 700 block of West State Street turned herself in to police at the police station at 4:24PM Sunday.
POLITICO
Giannoulias teams up with … Brady!
SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Alexi Giannoulias, the Democratic secretary of state elect, has pulled together a huge transition team in an effort to transform the office that’s been led for more than 20 years by retiring Secretary of State Jesse White. And get this: A key player on the...
wmay.com
Amendment 1 could force changes to Illinois’ SAFE-T Act police regulations
(The Center Square) – Local governments in Illinois should brace for the unknown with some expecting conflicts between the SAFE-T Act and a looming constitutional amendment enshrining collective bargaining rights. Illinois state lawmakers are back in Springfield Tuesday for the final three days of session before the SAFE-T Act’s...
Suspect Arrested After Man, 60, Shot and Killed During Argument in Auburn Gresham
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 60-year-old man who was fatally shot during an argument early Saturday morning, authorities stated. The shooting was reported at approximately 3:40 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Honore, which is in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According...
