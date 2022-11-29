Read full article on original website
Football World Is Stunned By 2 Firings On Monday
It's been a surprising Black Monday in the college football world. We've had a couple of surprising Group of Five head coaching firings on Monday afternoon. The first, out of UNLV, was truly stunning. The Rebels have fired head coach Marcus Arroyo despite the head coach improving on his win total every year.
WTKR
High school football semifinals set for Saturday
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After claiming regional championships last week, six area high school football teams hit the field in state semifinal match-ups this Saturday. Western Branch captured its first region title since 2002 with a win over Manchester and will travel to Freedom-Woodbridge for the Class 6 state semifinal. The Bruins are 11-2 with losses to King's Fork and Oscar Smith by a combined nine points. They'll face an Eagles team that is 13-0 and has set a new VHSL record for points scored in a season of 835, eclipsing the mark of 819 set by Hampton in 1996 and Manchester in 2018. Western Branch and Freedom kick off at 3:00 on Saturday.
Prep Football reaches LHSAA Semi-Finals: Seven area teams with chance at the Dome
High School Football has reached the semi-finals, and here in the Acadiana area there are seven teams hoping to play for a state championship in the Superdome in New Orleans. In Division 1 Select, Carencro host Brother Martin In Division 2 Select, Three teams from the area are in this brackets’ semi-final. A rematch of […]
California Top 25 high school football rankings: Bowl Championships should clear it all up
Updated Nov. 30, 4 p.m. Trying to explain California's bowl system to outsiders is sorta like explaining algebra to middle schoolers. Eventually it makes sense. Usually. Sometimes. Bottom line is there are two more weeks to the season. When all is done, 15 teams will win state bowl ...
Race for No. 1 Recruiting Class Narrowing in December Ranking
Ahead of the Early Signing Period, the likes of Notre Dame, Texas and Georgia chase Alabama for the nation's top recruiting class.
Prep Roundup: Hiland bounces back from tough start to pick up win No. 1
Wednesday, Nov. 30 GIRLS BASKETBALL Hiland 55, Claymont 43 The Hawks climbed back from an 18-7 first-quarter deficit to pick up their first win of the season. ...
Boys high school soccer: Ocala Forest wins a shutout rematch against Trinity Catholic
After playing to a tie the first time Forest and Trinity Catholic met on the pitch this young soccer season, this time the Wildcats recorded a 2-0 shutout on their home field Tuesday night. The first Forest (4-0-1) goal came 36 minutes into the match. A speeding Elijah Meade was...
OC team qualifies for Pop Warner football Super Bowl tournament
A south Orange County Pop Warner football team is gearing up to participate in the youth league’s Super Bowl in Florida this weekend. The Saddleback Valley Blue Bears will compete in the 10-year-old level in Orlando, starting Saturday. The team is leaving for Florida on Thursday, according to Kristin Bracic, proud mom of linebacker Sebastian Bracic.
