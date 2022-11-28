Read full article on original website
Related
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Houston's boil notice highlights bigger issue: Aging US water infrastructure needs repair
Hundred of American communities are relying on century-old water supply systems. Civil engineers recommend system replacement every 50 to 70 years.
California Reparations Could See Newsom Give Black Americans $223k Each
Nationally, Black households have a median wealth of $24,100, compared to white households' median wealth of $188,200.
Comments / 0