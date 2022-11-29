ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell Gardens, CA

Bell Gardens police release details regarding rough arrest of armed suspect

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

The Bell Gardens Police Department released information about a rough arrest that was captured on video and shared on social media this week in which two officers can be seen taking a suspect to the ground and using a stun gun on him.

The incident happened Sunday evening around 7:55 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Clara Street.

In a statement released Monday, police said officers observed a group of people riding motorized scooters on a city sidewalk, which is against California Vehicle Code.

Officers caught up with one of the scooter riders, identified as 26-year-old Roberto Sanchez, on the sidewalk and tried to give him a citation.

Police allege that Sanchez tried to run away and officers made several attempts to detain him. He was eventually taken to the ground and tased before being handcuffed in the middle of the street with both officers holding him down.

A scooter ridden by a suspect who police say was armed is seen on the ground in Bell Gardens on Nov. 27, 2022 (Bell Gardens Police Department)

Police say Sanchez had a loaded semi-automatic firearm on his person, as well as a second loaded magazine.

Sanchez was arrested and booked in jail to await charges for resisting arrest and carrying a concealed firearm.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Lt. Rigoberto Barrios at 562-806-7600

