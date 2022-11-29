Read full article on original website
Murray’s Boone Named To Bank Of Cadiz Board
Bank of Cadiz & Trust Company officials announced Thursday the addition of a new director to their board: Murray native Howard Boone. Effective December 21, Boone is a proud graduate of Murray High School and Murray State University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science through business administration in 1985.
Helping Hands Annual Food Drive tops $10,000
The annual Helping Hands Food Drive at Hancock’s Neighborhood Market Thursday raised more than $10,000 to help feed people in Trigg County. When the event drew to a close the fundraising total topped $10,000 after a $500 donation from The Edge Media Group President Beth Mann and a $5,000 donation from an anonymous Trigg County farmer.
Lyon Judge-Executive White Steps Down A Month Early
Serving as Lyon County’s judge-executive since 2011, Wade White announced Friday morning that he was stepping aside prior to the end of this final term — officially making way for 2022 General Election winner Jaime Green to take the seat. Preparing to serve as an appointee to the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Board of Directors, White had announced in September 2021 that he wasn’t seeking re-election.
Full Day Of Pre-Parade Activities Planned For Cadiz
There will be plenty of activities taking place Saturday before the Cadiz Christmas Parade ranging from food to crafts and ice skating. Cadiz Main Street Director Janelle Nichols says ice skating will return Saturday from 9 to 3 in the former IGA parking lot on Spring Street. Nichols says there...
Leonard Werley, 60, of Princeton
Memorial services for 60-year-old Leonard Werley, of Princeton, will be at a later date. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.
First Lady Beshear Opens Toy Drive For East Kentucky
Following west Kentucky’s horrific bout with severe weather last December, First Lady Britainy Beshear initiated a Christmas toy drive — thinking it would help families regroup after destruction. It did that and more, as families gathered, shopped freely and embraced the holiday, thanks to thousands upon thousands of...
Cadiz Searching For New City Clerk After Johnson’s Resignation
Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson is stepping down later this month, with the search underway for a new top city administrative official. Cadiz Mayor Todd King says he received Johnson’s two-week notice Wednesday. Johnson says she has enjoyed her time as Cadiz City Clerk. Johnson says she hopes her...
Joshua De’bi, 38, of Hopkinsville
There will be no services for 38-year-old Joshua Jonathan De’bi, of Hopkinsville. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of these arrangements.
Sandra Johnson, 76 of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 76 year-old Sandra Johnson of Hopkinsville, will be Monday, December 5, at 11:00 a.m. at Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Man Injured In Construction Accident At Cadiz Farmers Market Site
A worker at the Cadiz Farmer’s Market construction site in downtown Cadiz was flown to a Nashville hospital after the frame of the structure collapsed Saturday morning. Emergency personnel say the man, believed to be around 35 years old, was working on the structure when it collapsed before 8 am, trapping him underneath the debris. After he was dug out from beneath the lumber, he was taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital and later transferred to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Clark Dean Moshier, 68, of Hopkinsville
A celebration of life for 68-year-old Clark Dean Moshier, of Hopkinsville, will be at 5 o’clock Friday evening, December 9 at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 o’clock until the service hour.
Eric Spike Fitzpatrick, 51, of Oak Grove
There will be no services for 51-year-old Eric Spike Fitzpatrick, of Oak Grove. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of these arrangements.
Charles “Chucky” Herring, 57 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 57-year-old Charles "Chucky" Herring, of Hopkinsville will be Thursday, December 8 at 12 pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday morning at 11.
Cadiz Christmas Parade Kicks Off Holiday Season
A bevy of Christmas lights on vehicles of all shapes and sized helped kick off the Christmas Holiday season in Cadiz Saturday night during the annual Christmas Parade. More than 50 floats and vehicles were in the parade this year with entry fees raising more than $1,300 in donations to the Trigg County Toys for Tots program conducted by the Trigg County Ambulance Service.
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Hopkinsville man was stopped by law enforcement on US 68 at Green Road in Trigg County and charged with possession of drugs Friday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 41-year-old Ty Mayton was stopped for careless driving and crossing the fog line and found to be in possession of meth and marijuana.
Two Injured In Trigg Crash Involving Horse And Buggy
A wreck involving a horse and buggy on Buffalo Cerulean Road in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a car driven by Robbie Cain, of Princeton, was southbound when it struck a horse and buggy in front of it near the intersection of Kentucky 128. The driver and passenger of the horse and buggy we’re taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital for injuries.
Cadiz Man Injured In Rockcastle Road Crash
A Cadiz man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Rockcastle Road in Trigg County Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says Tommy Hillyard was southbound when he lost control of his truck causing it to run off the road striking a tree before overturning. He was taken by...
Police Investigate Hopkinsville Robbery
Authorities are investigating a robbery at Jersey Mike’s Subs on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a man wearing a blue hoodie entered the business and demanded money stating he had a gun in his pocket. The suspect fled the area on foot before law...
Man Severely Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash
A man was rushed to the hospital after being ejected from his vehicle in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a man was exiting Pennyrile Parkway to go eastbound on Interstate 24 when he lost control of his truck and hit an embankment causing the truck to overturn several times.
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Trigg County
A traffic stop on South Road in Trigg County led to drug charges for a man Saturday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 28-year-old Kristen Canada was stopped for swerving all over the road and found to not be wearing a seat belt along with 30-year-old Levon Desaussure and three children in the vehicle.
