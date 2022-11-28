Athletic Round Table Luncheon: SBCC’s Craig Moropoulos Still Beaming After Incredible 10-Win Season

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingCristoval VictorialSolvang, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Noozhawk
Santa Ynez’s Jackson Ollenburger Scores 23, but Pirates Fall to Mission Prep, 66-58
Santa Ynez’s Jackson Ollenburger scored 23 points and hauled in eight rebounds, but a late Pirate rally fell short in a 66-58 loss at Mission Prep Tuesday. Caleb Cassidy added a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Pirates. Santa Ynez led 12-8 after one quarter and...
Noozhawk
Santa Ynez Girls Shut Out Pioneer Valley 3-0 in Season Opener
The Santa Ynez girls opened their season with a 3-0 win at Pioneer Valley Tuesday. Weylin Hawkins opened the scoring for the Pirates in the 26th minute, finding the back of the net when Anya Newton found a gap in the Panther defense with a 35-yard free kick. Eight minutes...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Girls Hoops Lose; Carpinteria Girls Water Polo Rolls; Laguna Blanca Boys Soccer Draws
The Santa Barbara High girls basketball team fell behind 18-4 in the first quarter and suffered a 47-28 loss to defending CIF champion Oaks Christian on Monday night at J.R. Richards Gym. “We started slowly with turnover and offensive execution struggles,” said coach Andrew Butcher “As the game progressed, we...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara High’s Andreas Dybdahl, Justine Katz of Dos Pueblos Named Athletes of the Week
Justine Katz of the Dos Pueblos girls basketball team and Andreas Dybdahl of the state-qualifying Santa Barbara High boys cross country squad were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe. Dybdahl was Santa Barbara's top finisher and...
Noozhawk
Amarisse Camargo’s 23 Points Lead Carpinteria Past Thacher
The Carpinteria girls outscored Thacher 19-6 in the third quarter to blow open a 19-point lead on the way to 53-35 win Tuesday. Amarisse Camargo led the way for the Warriors with 23 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Jamaica Cook contributed 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. “Everyone...
Noozhawk
SBCC Women’s Volleyball Falls in Five Sets in Regional Semifinals
The SBCC women’s volleyball team lost a heart-breaking five-set match at Orange Coast in the SoCal Regional semifinals on Saturday. In a nearly 2 1/2-hour battle, the Vaqueros fell 26-28, 26-24, 25-20, 18-25, 15-13. Orange Coast (21-5) advances to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championships in Fresno. SBCC ends its season at 16-11.
Noozhawk
Westmont Women Upset Third-Seeded Midland to Open NAIA Tourney Pool Play
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — After dropping the first set, Westmont Volleyball (24-6) stormed back in grand fashion to upset #3 Midland (Neb.) (26-5) in four sets open pool play at the NAIA National Championships. Following the win, Westmont now fully controls their destiny in their quest to advance. With a win over Bellevue (Neb.) on Thursday, Westmont would become one of eight teams remaining.
Noozhawk
George Anton Aigner of Santa Barbara, 1941-2022
George Anton Aigner passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2022, three months shy of his 82nd birthday. He was born on Feb. 20, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to German immigrant parents Joseph and Gertrude Aigner. George embraced his German heritage and lived the ideals of the American Dream. George...
Noozhawk
SBCC Promise Alumna Elizabeth Salazar Shares How The Program Helped Her Achieve Many of Her Goals
In 2016, Elizabeth Salazar had recently graduated from Santa Barbara High School. While she was interested in attending college, her financial situation was a barrier to that dream. Fortunately, that same year, the SBCC Foundation launched the SBCC Promise, which provides all recent, local high school graduates the opportunity to...
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: I Am Thankful I Live in Lompoc
So here I am tipped back in my recliner after eating way too much turkey, stuffing, and a little piece of pumpkin pie with fresh whipped cream daydreaming. It’s Thanksgiving Day, and it means different things to people in the United States, sometimes lost in the shuffle is that this day was set aside to honor the first giving of thanks by the colonists and Wampanoag Indians at Plymouth in 1621.
Noozhawk
Robert Blaha of Santa Barbara, 1955-2022
I am heartbroken to share that Robert Ellis Blaha died on Oct. 8, 2022. He left this dimension and headed to parts unknown on to his next adventure. I lost the love of my life, my soul mate and playmate of nearly 46 years. Born on March 30, 1955, Robert...
Noozhawk
Lompoc’s Historic ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign Lands New Home
A community-led effort has sparked new life and a new home for the historic "Hi! Let's Eat” sign in Lompoc. Ending a saga to rescue and restore the sign, it will be installed in front of American Host Restaurant at 113 North I St., with plans to celebrate its return during an unveiling ceremony at 5 p.m. Dec. 9.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: Frank Hotchkiss Breaks Down Randy Rowse, State Street, Being an Uber Driver
Randy Rowse is "an adult in the room," says former Santa Barbara City Councilman Frank Hotchkiss, in the latest podcast episode of Santa Barbara Talks. Hotchkiss, a conservative who was elected to the board in 2009, served two terms, and was a steady moderate and conservative voice on the council.
Noozhawk
Sailor Seriously Injured as Boat Runs Aground in Santa Barbara
A sailor who suffered a serious head laceration was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after his lobster fishing boat ran aground below the Mesa in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Only one person was aboard the 25- to 30-foot Martha Jane, which ended up...
Noozhawk
Doctors Without Walls Presents Toad the Wet Sprocket Unplugged - A Benefit Concert for DWW
Santa Barbara County is blessed with a diversity of vital nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving the health, well-being, growth, civic leadership and compassion of our community. Chartible giving and philanthropy are part of our identity, which is why Noozhawk is proud to support the nonprofit community through sponsoring local community...
Noozhawk
C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Sets Up Howliday Donation Drive-Thru
When people cannot provide the care their animals need, everyone in the family suffers, and pets are at higher risk of ending up homeless. The demand for help is greater than ever as thousands of community members still struggle to make ends meet in the aftermath of COVID-19, in addition to the countless pet families already living in poverty prior to March 2020.
Noozhawk
Holiday Parades, Events and Activities on Tap Throughout Santa Barbara County
Winter 2022 will be the first year that holiday events are back in full swing since the COVID-19 pandemic. Festivities throughout the county will run until the end of the year. The following is information on parades and other events:. Santa Barbara. The 36th Santa Barbara Boat Parade of Lights...
Noozhawk
Lacy Litten: Root Cause and Ripple Effects Imperil Santa Barbara County Agriculture
It has been said that the third-generation takeover of a business is usually when it fails or sells. It should be no surprise when I say that the State of California has generally been unkind to businesses, especially agricultural businesses. Increasingly complex and overreaching regulations are forcing many family farms...
Noozhawk
Treating Diabetes Can Preserve Your Health
Click here for more diabetes information from Cottage Health. Our professional journalists are working round the clock to make sure you have the news and information you need in these uncertain times. If you appreciate Noozhawk’s coronavirus coverage, and the rest of the local Santa Barbara County news we deliver...
Noozhawk
Firefighters Conducting Pile Burns in Mountains Above Santa Barbara
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is conducting a prescribed pile burn of up to seven acres of brush this week along Painted Cave Road, off Highway 154 in the mountains above Santa Barbara, weather and air -quality conditions permitting. The Fire Department planned and coordinated the burn — scheduled...
Comments / 0