Read full article on original website
Related
californiapublic.com
Family of slain El Monte cop files claim against D.A. Gascón, probation department
The family of El Monte Police Cpl. Michael Paredes is moving toward a civil suit against Dist. Atty. George Gascón and the L.A. County Probation Department.
californiapublic.com
Mongols biker who killed cop during raid agrees to manslaughter plea after 2 murder acquittals
David Martinez had insisted at two trials that he did not know it was SWAT officers raiding his home when he fired a shotgun, saying he believed it was Mongols coming for him.
californiapublic.com
Weeks after fatal stabbing of homeless veteran at L.A. City College, authorities seek public's help
Authorities, on Wednesday, released pictures of the victim and surveillance video screenshots of the person believed to be the suspect.
californiapublic.com
Convicted felon to plead guilty to BB gun attacks on Planned Parenthood in Pasadena
An Ontario man agrees to plead guilty to shooting a BB gun at a Planned Parenthood facility in Pasadena at least 11 times, prosecutors say.
californiapublic.com
Beverly Hills High School wrestling coach fired after shoving student
Campus security footage shows the man shoving a boy multiple times on campus. He was immediately suspended and was fired last week, school district officials said.
californiapublic.com
Photos: Rolling out the red carpet for 90th anniversary of Hollywood Christmas Parade
People lined Hollywood streets for the 90th Hollywood Christmas Parade, the traditional kickoff of the holiday season in Southern California.
californiapublic.com
Anaheim man pleads guilty to stealing Olympic volleyball player's gold medal from her garage
Jordan Fernandez pleaded guilty Monday to stealing an Olympic gold medal from the garage of volleyball player Jordyn Poulter.
californiapublic.com
Man Thrown Over Bridge at SoFi Stadium Wants Accountability
The man who was thrown off a bridge after a Chargers vs. Chiefs game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood over a week ago shared his side with NBCLA Tuesday, and says he wants the person criminally charged. “He tossed me out like a piece of trash and walked away,” said...
Comments / 0