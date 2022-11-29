ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man Thrown Over Bridge at SoFi Stadium Wants Accountability

The man who was thrown off a bridge after a Chargers vs. Chiefs game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood over a week ago shared his side with NBCLA Tuesday, and says he wants the person criminally charged. “He tossed me out like a piece of trash and walked away,” said...
INGLEWOOD, CA

