James John “Jim” Lundon, 92, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Thanksgiving evening, November 24, 2022, with his loving family at his side. Jim was born on September 10, 1930, on a farm in Hegne township of Norman County, between the towns of Hendrum and Ada, MN. The son of David and Mary (Cahalan) Lundon, Jim grew up on farms in the Ada area during the 1930s-40s. There were some hard years after the family’s home burned to the ground in 1935 and they lost everything they owned. They then moved to the Gary, MN area and Jim attended a country school near the junctions of MN Highways 32 and 200 in a building that remains a landmark to this day. He later attended St. Michael School in Mahnomen before the family relocated to Lockhart, MN and Jim attended school in Ada. In 1949-50 Jim was employed at Gambles Farm Equipment and Cockshutt Farm Equipment in Fargo, ND.

