Man hurt after truck is hit by train in Polk County
Red Lake man sentenced to 12 years for beating his cousin to death
MINNEAPOLIS – A 38-year-old Red Lake man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison Tuesday for the brutal murder of his own cousin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says in the fall of 2020, Ralph Edward Cloud Jr. beat Allen Smith to death inside a residence on the Red Lake Indian Reservation with “a medal cabinet and its drawers” because he was “concerned about a relationship between his wife and Smith.”
Circle Pines man injured in truck vs. train crash in NW Minnesota
WINGER, Minn. – A Circle Pines man was hurt when the box truck he was driving collided with a train in northwestern Minnesota.The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 9:13 a.m. near the city of Winger.The 58-year-old truck driver "stopped too close to the train tracks" and was struck by a Canadian Pacific train. He suffered minor injuries.Authorities say there wasn't a cross arm at the crossing. The investigation is ongoing.
Family catches attempted car break-in on security system
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in Grand Forks, ND, said they are concerned after catching a man trying to break into their car the night before Thanksgiving. The incident was caught on their doorbell camera. ”It definitely was concerning, especially as a parents of a younger child,...
CROOKSTON PUBLIC WORKS REMINDS CITIZENS TO DO THEIR PART IN KEEPING ROADS AND STREETS CLEAR
Crookston Public Works Department Director Brandon Carlson and the City of Crookston would like everyone to remember to follow the city’s snowfall ordinance and to do their part to help keep the streets and sidewalks clear to help keep everyone safe from snow-covered sidewalks. Shovel Your Sidewalk Promptly. Keep...
Douglas Dwain Carey – Notice of Passing
Douglas Dwain Carey, 90, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Sunday morning, November 27, 2022, at the Bethany Living Center in Fargo, ND where he had been residing for the past several weeks. A memorial service for Doug Carey will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston with Bill Humiston, Spiritual Care Coordinator of the Benedictine Living Community Crookston, officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 1-2:00 p.m. Burial will take place in the Oakdale Cemetery. The service will be live streamed by going to Douglas’ obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Messages of condolence may be offered on the funeral home website as well.
On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at approximately 9:13 a.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a truck vs. train crash near 460th Ave SE and HWY 59, south of the City of Winger. A Freightliner box truck had stopped too close to the train tracks and was ultimately hit by a Canadian Pacific train traveling southbound. The truck sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL ANNOUNCES SHANE HELDSTAB AS NEXT FIRE DEPARTMENT CHIEF
The Crookston City Council met for a regular meeting on Monday night inside the City Hall Council Chambers in the lower level of City Hall. Before the meeting began, the Crookston Housing and Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) met for a special meeting to approve their payables for November. The CHEDA Checks and EFT totaling $2,750. They then began approving the CHEDA half checks for December, which included $63,057. The board approved the payables unanimously.
James John “Jim” Lundon -Obit
James John “Jim” Lundon, 92, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Thanksgiving evening, November 24, 2022, with his loving family at his side. Jim was born on September 10, 1930, on a farm in Hegne township of Norman County, between the towns of Hendrum and Ada, MN. The son of David and Mary (Cahalan) Lundon, Jim grew up on farms in the Ada area during the 1930s-40s. There were some hard years after the family’s home burned to the ground in 1935 and they lost everything they owned. They then moved to the Gary, MN area and Jim attended a country school near the junctions of MN Highways 32 and 200 in a building that remains a landmark to this day. He later attended St. Michael School in Mahnomen before the family relocated to Lockhart, MN and Jim attended school in Ada. In 1949-50 Jim was employed at Gambles Farm Equipment and Cockshutt Farm Equipment in Fargo, ND.
HIGHLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ADDS TEMPORARY NO PARKING SIGNS ON NORTH CENTRAL AVE.
Yesterday, outside of Highland Elementary School, no parking signs were placed on North Central Ave., which caused some confusion for some parents and guardians waiting to pick up their children. But Crookston Police Chief Darin Selzler explained that these are temporary signs before the new installment of new parking signs in the Crookston School District that have begun to go up around the schools this year for the safety of the students, teachers, and pedestrians when they come in or leave the schools.
Fees at County Jail to increase
by April Scheinoha Reporter Many of the fees had remained unchanged over the past few years, so the Pennington C
BULLETIN BOARD-NOVEMBER 30, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Ag County Farm Credit Services, Brost Chevrolet, Home Delivered Meals Board, and the Crookston Public Library on the week of November 28-December 2. Highland School is currently looking for donations of new or gently used winter gloves. Please drop off...
17 people involved in human smuggling cases near Canadian border
PEMBINA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 2 men have been charged and charges are pending against another man after two separate human smuggling cases in one week near the ND/MN borders with Canada. Ernesto Falcon Jr. and Rodolfo Arzola-Carrillo, both of Tifton, Georgia, have been charged with conspiracy to commit...
Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marshall McHargue went into a Grand Forks bar earlier this week and when he returned to his car he found his car smashed up. The windshield was bashed in and a propane tank was left next to his car. According to McHargue, he was...
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY IMPROVES TO 6-0 AFTER BEATING FERGUS FALLS
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team’s first line of Cassie Solheim, Brekken Tull, and Taylor Field had four goals and five assists to lead the Pirates to a 4-1 win over the Fergus Falls Otters at the Fergus Falls Ice Arena. The win boosted the Pirates to a 6-0 start on the young season and dropped Fergus Falls to 5-2 on the year, with their only other loss to Alexandria in overtime.
SPORTS FEEVER – December 1, 2022
SPORTS FEEVER – Written by Chris Fee (chrisjfee@yahoo.com) We have Gopher Women’s and Men’s Basketball tickets for every home game the rest of the season. If you would like to go to a game we have four tickets and I can transfer them to you. It will be on a first come first serve basis and once we start giving them away I will have a list of what is left below and on future columns.
CROOKSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY AND ALL LAKE AGASSIZ LIBRARIES ARE OFFERING FREE COVID-19 TESTS
Just in time for the holiday season, libraries across Lake Agassiz Regional Library’s seven-county region are offering free COVID-19 tests through a partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health. The tests are available while supplies last in Lake Agassiz Regional Library’s branch libraries, which are located in Ada, Bagley,...
CROOKSTON PIRATES COVE STORE WILL BE OPEN FOR HOME BOYS AND GIRLS PIRATES BASKETBALL GAMES
The Crookston Pirates Cove Store will be opening just in time for holiday shopping as it will be open at both this week’s Boys and Girls Pirates Basketball home games on Thursday, December 1, and Friday, December 2, and the rest of the month. The store will be selling...
‘Thank God everyone is alive’: Fertile, MN, family loses home in fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family is devastated after their home in Fertile, MN, of nearly two decades was burned to the ground on Saturday. The Jagols believe the fire started in the garage. “The whole corner of the house over here was just, it was big flames,”...
