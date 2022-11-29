ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

House Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61

By Mychael Schnell
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fl4Zy_0jQhvO6y00

Rep. Donald McEachin, a Democrat representing Virginia’s fourth Congressional District since 2017, died Monday night after a battle with colorectal cancer, according to his office. He was 61.

Eachin’s chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said in a statement the congressman had been experiencing “secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013.”

“We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin,” Rountree said. “Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013.”

“Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first,” she added.

Developing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Guillén family shocked after Cecily Aguilar pleads guilty

WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- After two and a half years, 24-year-old Cecily Aguilar pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of false statement or representation. A sentencing date has not yet been set. Aguilar faces a maximum possible penalty of 30 years in prison, plus three years […]
FORT HOOD, TX
KLST/KSAN

House Democrats elect Ted Lieu as party vice chair

House Democrats on Wednesday elected Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) to serve as vice chair of the caucus next year, solidifying his place as the highest ranking Asian American in Congress. Lieu bested three other lawmakers — Reps. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) and Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.) — in a closed-ballot vote to secure his spot […]
WRIC - ABC 8News

PHOTOS: Rep. Donald McEachin through the years

After a lengthy battle with colorectal cancer, Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin has died at 61 years old. Rep. McEachin, who was recently reelected after winning Virginia's 4th Congressional District race on Nov. 8, was a Richmond native and former Virginia state lawmaker. 8News has collected photos of McEachin through the years.
VIRGINIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader

House Democrats on Wednesday elected Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) to head the party next year, marking a generational shift after 20 years under the reign of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) while making Jeffries the first Black figure to lead either party in Congress in the nation’s history.  The shift was no surprise. After Pelosi and her […]
KLST/KSAN

BPD: Man strangles woman after she receives friend’s call

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man is accused of strangling a woman after getting a call from friend, police allege. Juan Rodriguez, 27, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Nov. 25 at the 2200 block of Expressway 77 in Brownsville, on charges of aggravated assault family violence by strangulation and interfere with emergency call, Brownsville […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Buttigieg and Walsh to brief Senate Democrats on railroad labor deal

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will meet with Senate Democrats Thursday to brief them on the railroad labor deal brokered by the Biden administration that four freight rail unions rejected, ahead of an expected vote on whether to block a potential rail strike. A Senate Democratic leadership aide said that Buttigieg […]
KLST/KSAN

Brownsville police IDs man who died overnight in jail as investigation continues

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 28-year-old man died overnight while in custody of the Brownsville Police Department, police announced Tuesday. Edgar Hernandez, 28, was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 2:30 a.m., according to police. “The Brownsville Police Department is investigating an in-custody death that occurred [Tuesday],” police said in a statement emailed to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Cicilline to challenge Clyburn for leadership spot

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) on Wednesday announced a bid to join the top tiers of Democratic leadership, challenging Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) for the No. 4 spot within the party brass in the next Congress.  The move, announced just moments before Democrats were set to vote on their next crop of leaders, came as a […]
COLORADO STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy