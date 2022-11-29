Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN on Social MediaBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
Related
So far, Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first NFL Draft looks bad
Adofo-Mensah's inter-division trades could turn out to be disasters.
Broncos’ Hackett Addresses Russell Wilson’s Job Security
The quarterback has started in 10 games this season, leading the team to a 3–7 record in that stretch.
Atlanta Falcons fans can no longer blame Marcus Mariota
When things have gone wrong for the Atlanta Falcons this season more often than not it is Marcus Mariota who has been at the heart of the problem. Outside of Atlanta’s blowout loss to the Bengals almost every game has been a nail-biter decided in the final moments. Whether it is a wild throw, an interception, or letting the ball fall to the turf Mariota seems to find a way in clutch moments to make the one mistake the Falcons can’t survive.
Falcons: Marcus Mariota would be benched at any other position
In football, there is this weird stigma around quarterbacks where they play by a different rulebook than every other position and have a double standard. Sure, they play the most difficult position but if you aren’t good enough, then you aren’t good enough, and the Atlanta Falcons need to realize that with Marcus Mariota.
Falcons injury report: Patterson out, Ebiketie limited Wednesday
The Atlanta Falcons (5-7) will host the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. In Week 12, the Falcons dropped a close game to the Commanders, while the Steelers took down Matt Ryan and the Colts on Monday night. The big news of the day...
Race for No. 1 Recruiting Class Narrowing in December Ranking
Ahead of the Early Signing Period, the likes of Notre Dame, Texas and Georgia chase Alabama for the nation's top recruiting class.
NFL Analysis Network
Vikings Receive Tough Injury Update On Young Cornerback
The Minnesota Vikings came into the 2022 offseason knowing that they needed to make some upgrades in their secondary. They struggled mightily in 2021 slowing down opponents’ passing games as their secondary had numerous underperforming players. So, with the 42nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Vikings...
FOX Sports
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith gave an update on Pitts' status Wednesday after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee the day before.
How do the Titans do against their former stars?
Welcome to Talkin' Titans, The Tennessean's twice-weekly look at Mike Vrabel, Derrick Henry and all things Tennessee Titans. I’m Nick Suss, the Tennessean’s Titans reporter, and I’ll be tailoring this newsletter directly for you, the readers. I could probably just type "A.J. Brown" 250 times and y'all...
Falcons 'Much Better Team' in 2022,' Says Coach Arthur Smith - But Why?
Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith believes his team is largely improved from his first year at the helm - and revealed several reasons as to why.
Titans add WR Reggie Roberson to practice squad
The Tennessee Titans brought back a familiar face to their practice squad on Tuesday when they re-signed wide receiver Reggie Roberson. A 2022 undrafted free-agent signing out of SMU, Roberson failed to make the Titans’ 53-man roster out of training camp before being brought back on the practice squad.
Jets sticking with Mike White over Zach Wilson Sunday vs. Vikings (PHOTOS)
That’s what the New York Jets are hoping for second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, who lost his job last week to backup Mike White. White led the Jets to a 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears and will remain QB No. 1 on Sunday when New York visits the first-place Minnesota Vikings.
Comments / 0