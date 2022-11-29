ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Falcons fans can no longer blame Marcus Mariota

When things have gone wrong for the Atlanta Falcons this season more often than not it is Marcus Mariota who has been at the heart of the problem. Outside of Atlanta’s blowout loss to the Bengals almost every game has been a nail-biter decided in the final moments. Whether it is a wild throw, an interception, or letting the ball fall to the turf Mariota seems to find a way in clutch moments to make the one mistake the Falcons can’t survive.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Falcons: Marcus Mariota would be benched at any other position

In football, there is this weird stigma around quarterbacks where they play by a different rulebook than every other position and have a double standard. Sure, they play the most difficult position but if you aren’t good enough, then you aren’t good enough, and the Atlanta Falcons need to realize that with Marcus Mariota.
ATLANTA, GA
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings Receive Tough Injury Update On Young Cornerback

The Minnesota Vikings came into the 2022 offseason knowing that they needed to make some upgrades in their secondary. They struggled mightily in 2021 slowing down opponents’ passing games as their secondary had numerous underperforming players. So, with the 42nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Vikings...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith gave an update on Pitts' status Wednesday after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee the day before.
ATLANTA, GA
The Tennessean

How do the Titans do against their former stars?

Welcome to Talkin' Titans, The Tennessean's twice-weekly look at Mike Vrabel, Derrick Henry and all things Tennessee Titans. I’m Nick Suss, the Tennessean’s Titans reporter, and I’ll be tailoring this newsletter directly for you, the readers. I could probably just type "A.J. Brown" 250 times and y'all...

