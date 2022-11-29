Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
Wrestling Veteran Calls Out Seth Rollins For Wearing “Women’s Clothing” On WWE Raw
At Survivor Series Seth Rollins lost his United States Championship to Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match also involving Bobby Lashley. Naturally, this didn’t sit too well with the former World Champion who confronted Theory on the following episode of Monday Night Raw. Theory had come to the...
wrestlinginc.com
The Usos Next WWE Undisputed Tag Title Defense Announced
After first teaming up just last week, Matt Riddle and Elias have their sights set on WWE's top prize for tag teams. It was announced during last night's "WWE Raw" that they will challenge the Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship on next week's episode. Riddle and Elias...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (11/28) - The Miz Vs. Dexter Lumis In A High Stakes Match, We Hear From Becky Lynch, WarGames Fallout & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE Raw" on November 28, 2022, coming to you live from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia!. "The A-Lister" The Miz will be facing longtime foe, Dexter Lumis, in a high stakes Anything Goes Match. If Lumis wins the bout, then he will earn himself a WWE contract and The Miz will be forced to pay him all the money that he owes him. Johnny Gargano exposed Miz a few weeks ago for hiring Lumis to attack him on multiple occasions in order to give the illusion that he had a "Hollywood stalker", but The Miz later stopped the payments after Lumis went too far in his eyes. Gargano backed up his accusations with hidden camera footage of The Miz confessing to doing so to an undercover private detective. Will Lumis become an official member of the WWE roster tonight, or will The Miz be able to get rid of him once and for all?
wrestletalk.com
Backstage News On Becky Lynch WWE Return
After weeks of speculation that Becky Lynch would be returning to WWE, The Man finally appeared. Lynch was revealed as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair’s WarGames team during SmackDown on November 25. She made her in-ring return at the Survivor Series WarGames event on November 26,...
Report: Roman Reigns ‘visibly upset’ backstage after WWE Survivor Series spot
Reigns was overheard saying he may have a ruptured ear drum.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On WWE's Plans For Dijak On Tonight's NXT
While he waits for Elon Musk to let him change his Twitter name, Dijak will be busy on tonight's "WWE NXT." One week after making a surprise comeback to "NXT," Dijak will return to in-ring action on tonight's episode. The opponent for his return match has yet to be announced....
411mania.com
Bianca Belair on the Pressure of Her Title Run, How WWE Feels Like NXT Now
– During a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Graham GSM Matthews ahead of WWE Survivor Series, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair discussed her title run and how the main WWE roster feels more like NXT now. Below are some highlights:. Belair on being the second-longest reigning Raw...
wrestletalk.com
Bray Wyatt Tease On WWE Raw
On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw, there was another surprise appearance by Bray Wyatt, well sort of. Find out all the details!. In a backstage interview segment with Cathy Kelly, Asuka, Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss commented on their status after the WarGames match. While Bianca Belair began talking,...
wrestletalk.com
Kevin Owens & The Bloodline Came Face To Face On WWE Raw
Find out what happened when Kevin Owens came face to face with the Bloodline including perhaps official Uce, Sami Zayn. When the Bloodline was in the ring, addressing the crowd regarding their WarGames victory over the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch) Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre, they were interrupted.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Says Survivor Series WarGames Broke Multiple Records
Survivor Series WarGames is now in the history books, and it was nothing short of momentous. It was the WWE main roster debut of the WarGames match that had been seen in "NXT" since 2017, but that was not the only landmark the show broke. Fightful Select reported that WWE...
This AEW star compares CM Punk to Sasha Banks
Dax Harwood is a fan of CM Punk. The duo worked together extensively during their shared time in AEW, with Punk’s first match after winning the AEW World Championship actually coming in trios action with FTR by his side, and even as the then-champ sat on the sidelines waiting to recover from injury, Harwood and his partner, Cash Wheeler, sang his praises.
ComicBook
Big Update on Bobby Roode's WWE Status
WWE has been missing one glorious piece for over five months now. Bobby Roode has been out of action since June, and his last televised match stretches as far back at April. While the lack of TV time in between April and June could be attributed to a stall in creative plans for the former NXT Champion, his absence since then is seemingly injury-related. Roode underwent a medical procedure in September for an unspecified injury, as he shared on a past Instagram post that he had a "successful trip" to Southlake Orthopaedics and Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama.
‘Hangman’ Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley is a feud made in AEW heaven
After seemingly putting an end to William Regal’s run in AEW once and for all – though, in actuality, that might have happened later in the show – Jon Moxley returned to Dynamite live from Indianapolis with a bone to pick. Not with anyone in particular, mind you, he didn’t come out and challenge MJF […] The post ‘Hangman’ Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley is a feud made in AEW heaven appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Ric Flair notes: WWE Royal Rumble clarification, thoughts on Andrade, Sami Zayn, Eric Bischoff
Ric Flair has clarified what he'll be doing in San Antonio for the Royal Rumble, as well as his thoughts on Eric Bischoff, Andrade, and Sami Zayn in the Bloodline. Flair addressed these topics and more during an episode of To Be The Man released on Wednesday. Speaking on the...
bodyslam.net
Heat Between Roman Reigns And Kevin Owens Will Not Obstruct WWE’s Current Plans
The Tribal Chief was mad at Kevin Owens for a very good reason after the match, but that doesn’t mean WWE will be changing their plans for Kevin Owens going forward. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Roman Reigns getting mad at Kevin Owens and explained that despite the argument, WWE is still going forward with their plans for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.
ComicBook
Charlotte Flair Teases WWE Return
For the longest period of time since they were called up to the main roster, WWE has been without half of the Four Horsewomen. Becky Lynch held down the fort throughout the summer, but went down with an injury at WWE SummerSlam. At that same premium live event, Bayley made her long-awaited return, forming Damage CTRL alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. For a bulk of the fall, Bayley was the only horsewoman on television, as Lynch only returned to WWE SmackDown earlier this month. The other two members of the pseudo stable, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks, both have been absent from WWE programming since May.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Kevin Owens ends friendship with Sami Zayn, beats Jey Uso in main event
Just two days after Survivor Series, WWE returned to television on Monday night with WWE Raw. In the main event, Kevin Owens managed to get some revenge over The Bloodline after coming up on the losing side in the WarGames match. Owens vowed that he was done with Sami Zayn...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Believes WWE Is Heading In The Right Direction Under Triple H
Bayley has been one of WWE's top superstars since rising through the ranks of the company, but her return in August 2022 from an ACL tear was at a time when major shifts were happening behind the scenes. Upon Vince McMahon's retirement, his daughter Stephanie and Nick Khan were named co-CEOs of WWE, while Paul "Triple H" Leveque took the helm of Chief Content Officer.
ComicBook
Triple H Talks Bringing Becky Lynch Back for Survivor Series WarGames
Becky Lynch made her surprise return to WWE programming on last week's SmackDown, joining Bianca Belair's team for Saturday's WarGames match at Survivor Series. Lynch wound up being the deciding factor in that match, nailing a diving legdrop from the top of the cage through a table in order to knock out both Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky for the victory. The match was not only Lynch's first since suffering a separated shoulder at SummerSlam back in July, but it also served as a payoff for her getting written off TV by being attacked by Damage CTRL backstage.
