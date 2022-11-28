A revised analysis Wednesday estimated that the U.S. economy grew at a 2.9% annual rate from July through September thanks to exports and consumer spending. That's higher than the previous 2.6% estimated for the quarter, and the first quarter this year to show positive growth. In St. Louis, the Dome at America's Center officials unanimously backed a plan to divide up the $519 million settlement from the Rams' departure from the city. And, the U.S. House passed a bill Wednesday aiming to avoid a nationwide railroad strike that would cost the economy an estimated $2 billion per day. Start December with these stories and the rest of your daily business news below.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO