CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State outscored Jackson State 19-6 in a game-breaking third quarter and carried that momentum into a 63-53 victory inside Gill Coliseum. The oldest and youngest players on the roster paced the Beavs throughout the game. Freshmen Martha Pietsch and Raegan Beers both scored in double figures with 14 and 10 points respectively. Beers also had her fifth double-double of the season with 12 rebounds.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO