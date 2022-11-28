Read full article on original website
Dominant Third Quarter Propels Beavers to Saturday Win
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State outscored Jackson State 19-6 in a game-breaking third quarter and carried that momentum into a 63-53 victory inside Gill Coliseum. The oldest and youngest players on the roster paced the Beavs throughout the game. Freshmen Martha Pietsch and Raegan Beers both scored in double figures with 14 and 10 points respectively. Beers also had her fifth double-double of the season with 12 rebounds.
Beavers Headed South to Take On USC
THE GAME: Oregon State will hit the road this weekend to take on USC at the Galen Center. The game will be played Sunday at 4 p.m. TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Pac-12 Networks. RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with Mike Parker...
Mitchell, Fetherstonhaugh Post Historic Times in Season Opener
BOSTON – Oregon State's Kaylee Mitchell and Grace Fetherstonhaugh both broke the indoor 3,000 meters record in Saturday's season-opening meet at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener. "That was a world class races by both Kaylee and Grace. The NCAA is as competitive as it ever has been and they...
Oregon State Hosts Jackson State on Saturday
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State will look to solidify a perfect start to December on Saturday when it takes on Jackson State. The game will be OSU's first home televised contest of the year with Ann Schatz and former Utah coach Anthony Levrets calling the action for Pac-12 Networks.
10 Beavers Recognized By Pro Football Focus
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Ten Oregon State players have been recognized by Pro Football Focus, which has released its All-Pac-12 Conference Teams. Defensive backs Jaydon Grant and Kitan Oladapo, offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga and punt returner Anthony Gould have been named first team. Offensive lineman Joshua Gray, inside linebacker Omar Speights and kick returner Silas Bolden are second teamers. Running back Damien Martinez, offensive lineman Jake Levengood and defensive lineman James Rawls are third-team selections.
Buoyed By Record Crowd, Beavs Win 89-36
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State took control early and took home an 89-36 win over Southern U in front of a Beavers Beyond the Classroom record of 8,000 students from 71 schools. Five Beavers scored in double figures for the first time since Feb. 28, 2021 against Oregon and...
Beavers Take Down Dawgs to Open Pac-12 Play
CORVALLIS – Dexter Akanno converted a 3-point play with eight seconds left to lift the Oregon State men's basketball team to a 66-65 win over Washington in the Beavers' Pac-12 opener Thursday evening at Gill Coliseum. Akanno finished the game with 13 points and four rebounds. Senior Dzmitry Ryuny...
Beavers Conclude Competition at Cliff Keen
LAS VEGAS – In one of the country's toughest competitions, the Oregon State wrestling team finished eighth in the Cliff Keen Invitational, a two-day tournament which wrapped up on Saturday afternoon. Four individuals placed in the top-four of their weight classes. The eighth-place finish marks the second consecutive top-10...
Distance Squad to Compete in Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener
BOSTON – Oregon State Track and Field opens the 2022-23 indoor season this Saturday at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston, Mass. The meet is hosted by Boston University at the BU Track & Tennis Center. It will be streamed live on FloTrack with live results available here.
Beavs at 11th with Pair in Semis at Cliff Keen Invite
LAS VEGAS – Following the first day of action from the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas, the Oregon State wrestling team is in 11th place in a competitive field. Brandon Kaylor (125) and Tanner Harvey (197) secured spots in their respective semifinals and sit just two wins away from titles.
