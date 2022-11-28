Read full article on original website
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
TODAY.com
I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition
When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
Popculture
'Dog's Most Wanted' Star David Robinson Dead at 50
David Robinson, Duane "Dog" Chapman's longtime partner who appeared alongside him on Dog's Most Wanted, has died. Robinson passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30 after suffering an unknown medical emergency, family members confirmed to TMZ. Robinson was 50. According to Robinson's ex-wife, Rainy, the reality TV star was on a Zoom...
‘Cheeky’ Jack Russell Terrier to elephant: Back off big boy (video)
Jack Russell Terriers are said to be tough, tenacious and fearless, and one named Pepper proved it when it confronted an elephant approaching a swimming pool in its owner’s backyard in Mfuwe, Zambia. Pepper, described by its owner Nathalie as “cheeky,” barked its protest to the elephant, ran outside,...
brides.com
One Man Found a Rare Medieval Wedding Ring Worth $47,000
When David Board set out to search a pasture field near Dorset England with his metal detector in 2019, he wasn’t expecting to find anything special. In the 1970s, Board often combed local beaches, but he never made any exciting discoveries. Once a family friend encouraged him to try his luck again, his expectations were low. Near the end of the day in the pasture, right when he was about to call it quits, Board’s device sent him a signal. After digging five inches underground, he saw the item and thought it was a candy wrapper at first. Upon closer inspection, he realized it was a rare ring. “It was once I got home and washed it off that we realized it was a lot better than we thought,” Board tells CNN.
ABC News
Julia Roberts shares throwback photo of her twins for their 18th birthday
Julia Roberts is celebrating the 18th birthday of her twins, Phinnaeus and Hazel. On Monday, the Academy Award winner shared a sweet throwback photo of her and her twins as babies for their birthday. "18," Roberts wrote in the caption with star emojis. "Love you." The actress raises Phinnaeus and...
A couple drove 2 hours to adopt a 'depressed' cat named Fishtopher after a tweet about him went viral. Now, they want to use his popularity to help other shelter pets.
Laura Folts said she hopes the people who follow Fishtopher's journey "keep the same energy" regarding other shelter animals in need of a home.
Cat's Reaction to Owner Being Too Busy To Snuggle on Couch Breaks Hearts
Wally the cat's crestfallen expression prompted a whole lot of "awws" when the video was shared online.
'Violent Night' delivers the goods by putting Santa Claus in 'Die Hard' mode
The idea of a nasty Christmas movie is nothing new, but "Violent Night" still manages to deliver the goods, mixing "Die Hard" and "Rambo"-style action with a fair amount of hokey ho-ho-hokum. David Harbour makes a particularly good cranky, butt-kicking Santa, in a movie that offers the sort of shared experience that should bring theaters some much-needed cheer.
Good news: Boy celebrates elderly dog’s birthday with cake, cookies, and a serenade
Claire Deane and her son mark their dog's 14th birthday with cake, cookies, and a song in Ballymena, Northern Ireland.
An “Emancipation” Producer Is Being Slammed After He Bizarrely Brought A Photo Of An Enslaved Man To The Premiere
"Black trauma is not your trophy."
14 Weddings Where "I Had A Bad Time" Was A Complete And Total Understatement
"After my new husband said his vows to love, honor, and cherish, the pastor told me to love, honor, and obey."
'Orange Is The New Black' Actor Brad William Henke Dies At 56
The former NFL player was known for his role as prison guard Desi Piscatella in the hit Netflix series.
This Elevated Cat Bed With Built-In Toys Is a Pet Owner Favorite & On Sale For Under $25
Cyber Monday just might be our four-legged friends’ favorite time of year — pet parents just can’t help themselves from shopping the sales and spoiling their furry friends with all the best new gadgets at a discount price. We have one more great deal to add to your cart: Kenyone’s elevated hammock cat bed with attached toy balls, a multi-functional resting place for your cat with so many smart features that reviewers can’t get enough of. Designed for felines up to 25 pounds, this cat bed can be enjoyed all year long with two different settings for your cat’s ultimate...
