When David Board set out to search a pasture field near Dorset England with his metal detector in 2019, he wasn’t expecting to find anything special. In the 1970s, Board often combed local beaches, but he never made any exciting discoveries. Once a family friend encouraged him to try his luck again, his expectations were low. Near the end of the day in the pasture, right when he was about to call it quits, Board’s device sent him a signal. After digging five inches underground, he saw the item and thought it was a candy wrapper at first. Upon closer inspection, he realized it was a rare ring. “It was once I got home and washed it off that we realized it was a lot better than we thought,” Board tells CNN.

