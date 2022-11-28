Read full article on original website
Related
Don Mattingly close to landing coaching job with AL East team
Donnie Baseball could be returning to the AL East. Mattingly was fired by the Miami Marlins. He says he has received interest from other teams since then, and a report published on Tuesday said he is close to landing a job. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman says Mattingly and...
theScore
Report: Astros in discussions with Contreras
Fresh off the signing of Jose Abreu, the Houston Astros are now trying to lure another powerful right-handed bat away from Chicago. Houston is engaged in discussions with All-Star catcher Willson Contreras and will meet with him at the upcoming winter meetings, a source told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
If Justin Verlander leaves, the Astros should consider these options
Houston could look to add another arm if Justin Verlander departs in free agency.
MLB
Bonds gets another chance at Hall on Sunday
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Barry Bonds’ eligibility for the Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame ballot expired in January, but he didn’t have to wait long to get another shot at Cooperstown.
MLB
Hall of Fame hurler Gaylord Perry passes away at 84
Gaylord Perry, whose Hall of Fame pitching career will be forever linked with the spitball, died at his home in Gaffney, S.C., of natural causes on Thursday morning. He was 84. Perry remained vigorous during most of his retirement, working on his farm in Spruce Pine, N.C. He also religiously...
Rangers Going After Mariners OF Mitch Haniger
The Texas Rangers are looking for a middle-of-the-order bat and Mitch Haniger hit 39 home runs in 2021. The Texas Rangers are one of two teams that are considered among the most serious suitors for Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger, MLB.com reported on Thursday. The other team is the Boston...
MLB
Here's why teams should take a chance on Conforto
Aaron Judge is the free-agent outfielder every team wants. Then Brandon Nimmo. Then probably Andrew Benintendi. But here's one who's gone under the radar with the buzz surrounding the big names, and who could be a huge steal: Michael Conforto. The risk in signing Conforto is obvious. He just missed...
MLB
Here are the best free agents at each position
Looking to add a slugger? Aaron Judge is available. A frontline starter? Jacob deGrom can be had for the right price. Maybe a shortstop is atop your wish list? Trea Turner leads another talented crop. No matter what your team is seeking, there are attractive options available on the free-agent market.
MLB
Could Mets re-sign ace at Winter Meetings?
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Mets have done their homework, and so has Jacob deGrom. They’ve spoken to deGrom and his representatives. They’ve logged onto Zoom calls with rival aces. deGrom, in turn, has explored the idea of life in another market.
MLB
Never count out the always-busy Padres at Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- It's another hometown Winter Meetings for A.J. Preller and the Padres. For the third time in Preller's nine seasons as general manager, baseball’s signature offseason event comes to San Diego Dec. 4-8. There's still an awful lot for Preller to accomplish over the next 2 1/2 months -- most notably filling out a roster that has the looks of a contender with a few very notable flaws. No better time to put the wheels in motion than next week, when the entire baseball world descends on San Diego.
MLB
Here are tradeable prospects for each team
The Winter Meetings start Sunday in San Diego, and the trade rumors already have started to swirl. They'll continue to do so even after clubs leave town on Wednesday, because the month of December usually is good for a few significant deals. Contenders want veterans to bolster their chances, while...
MLB
The best pitches on the free-agent market
Whatever you're looking for in a pitcher -- an overpowering fastball, a frisbee slider, a fall-off-the-table changeup -- you can find it on the free-agent market. So let's do it. These are the free-agent pitchers who throw the best version of each pitch type. We already looked at the free-agent...
MLB
End-of-year deals: Here are the Padres' top 5 December trades
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Winter Meetings arrive in San Diego next week, and if history is any indication, it should be a busy month for the Padres.
MLB
How the Cardinals might approach free agency
This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. After packing 3.3 million people into Busch Stadium last season and being assured that the payroll will grow in 2023, Cardinals fans are likely dreaming of a Christmas that will bring them Willson Contreras catching Justin Verlander while being backed up at shortstop by Trea Turner.
MLB
With Eflin said to be gone, Phils' rotation plans adjust
PHILADELPHIA -- Zach Eflin stood next to his good friend Aaron Nola in a quiet Phillies clubhouse at Minute Maid Park on Nov. 5. The Phillies had just lost the World Series to the Astros, and the two longtime teammates tried to sum up the club’s unexpected run to a National League pennant.
MLB
Rangers could be major players at Winter Meetings
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers figure to be one of the most active clubs on both the trade and free agent markets this offseason, and MLB’s annual Winter Meetings could be the perfect time for deals to be made. Texas has made a couple moves already, as Bruce Bochy’s big...
MLB
Will Harris explore previous options at Meetings?
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. General managers don’t get do-overs. Dave Dombrowski can’t go back a decade and do anything different about the Tigers’ handling of Max Scherzer’s contract situation before he became a free agent and signed with the Nationals. There’s no five-year return policy on the prospects the Tigers received in the Justin Verlander trade.
MLB
Cards head to Meetings in need of a catcher
ST. LOUIS -- In the market for an everyday catcher for the first time in more than two decades, the Cardinals are eager to get to the Winter Meetings and evaluate their free-agent and trade options at that all-important position. Pressed into finding a catcher following the retirement of the...
MLB
A's aim to make most of Winter Meetings return
The absence of the Winter Meetings over the past two offseasons certainly had an effect on the A’s. In previous years, the A’s have utilized the event as an opportunity to lay the foundation for future moves. Now working with more of a normal offseason again, A’s general manager David Forst has indicated discussions both on the trade and free-agent fronts are already underway as they seek to make improvements upon what was only the second 100-loss season in Oakland history.
MLB
This team’s offseason path is one to admire
Admit it: There was a little part of you -- maybe a big part of you -- that thought the Phillies, with all the money they had been spending on free agents the past few years (and especially last offseason), were fooling themselves. After the Jimmy Rollins/Chase Utley/Ryan Howard-era club...
Comments / 0