Arizona State

theScore

Report: Astros in discussions with Contreras

Fresh off the signing of Jose Abreu, the Houston Astros are now trying to lure another powerful right-handed bat away from Chicago. Houston is engaged in discussions with All-Star catcher Willson Contreras and will meet with him at the upcoming winter meetings, a source told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Bonds gets another chance at Hall on Sunday

This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Barry Bonds’ eligibility for the Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame ballot expired in January, but he didn’t have to wait long to get another shot at Cooperstown.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

Hall of Fame hurler Gaylord Perry passes away at 84

Gaylord Perry, whose Hall of Fame pitching career will be forever linked with the spitball, died at his home in Gaffney, S.C., of natural causes on Thursday morning. He was 84. Perry remained vigorous during most of his retirement, working on his farm in Spruce Pine, N.C. He also religiously...
GAFFNEY, SC
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Going After Mariners OF Mitch Haniger

The Texas Rangers are looking for a middle-of-the-order bat and Mitch Haniger hit 39 home runs in 2021. The Texas Rangers are one of two teams that are considered among the most serious suitors for Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger, MLB.com reported on Thursday. The other team is the Boston...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Here's why teams should take a chance on Conforto

Aaron Judge is the free-agent outfielder every team wants. Then Brandon Nimmo. Then probably Andrew Benintendi. But here's one who's gone under the radar with the buzz surrounding the big names, and who could be a huge steal: Michael Conforto. The risk in signing Conforto is obvious. He just missed...
MLB

Here are the best free agents at each position

Looking to add a slugger? Aaron Judge is available. A frontline starter? Jacob deGrom can be had for the right price. Maybe a shortstop is atop your wish list? Trea Turner leads another talented crop. No matter what your team is seeking, there are attractive options available on the free-agent market.
MLB

Could Mets re-sign ace at Winter Meetings?

This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Mets have done their homework, and so has Jacob deGrom. They’ve spoken to deGrom and his representatives. They’ve logged onto Zoom calls with rival aces. deGrom, in turn, has explored the idea of life in another market.
MLB

Never count out the always-busy Padres at Winter Meetings

SAN DIEGO -- It's another hometown Winter Meetings for A.J. Preller and the Padres. For the third time in Preller's nine seasons as general manager, baseball’s signature offseason event comes to San Diego Dec. 4-8. There's still an awful lot for Preller to accomplish over the next 2 1/2 months -- most notably filling out a roster that has the looks of a contender with a few very notable flaws. No better time to put the wheels in motion than next week, when the entire baseball world descends on San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Here are tradeable prospects for each team

The Winter Meetings start Sunday in San Diego, and the trade rumors already have started to swirl. They'll continue to do so even after clubs leave town on Wednesday, because the month of December usually is good for a few significant deals. Contenders want veterans to bolster their chances, while...
ARIZONA STATE
MLB

The best pitches on the free-agent market

Whatever you're looking for in a pitcher -- an overpowering fastball, a frisbee slider, a fall-off-the-table changeup -- you can find it on the free-agent market. So let's do it. These are the free-agent pitchers who throw the best version of each pitch type. We already looked at the free-agent...
MLB

End-of-year deals: Here are the Padres' top 5 December trades

This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Winter Meetings arrive in San Diego next week, and if history is any indication, it should be a busy month for the Padres.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

How the Cardinals might approach free agency

This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. After packing 3.3 million people into Busch Stadium last season and being assured that the payroll will grow in 2023, Cardinals fans are likely dreaming of a Christmas that will bring them Willson Contreras catching Justin Verlander while being backed up at shortstop by Trea Turner.
MLB

With Eflin said to be gone, Phils' rotation plans adjust

PHILADELPHIA -- Zach Eflin stood next to his good friend Aaron Nola in a quiet Phillies clubhouse at Minute Maid Park on Nov. 5. The Phillies had just lost the World Series to the Astros, and the two longtime teammates tried to sum up the club’s unexpected run to a National League pennant.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Rangers could be major players at Winter Meetings

ARLINGTON -- The Rangers figure to be one of the most active clubs on both the trade and free agent markets this offseason, and MLB’s annual Winter Meetings could be the perfect time for deals to be made. Texas has made a couple moves already, as Bruce Bochy’s big...
ARLINGTON, TX
MLB

Will Harris explore previous options at Meetings?

This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. General managers don’t get do-overs. Dave Dombrowski can’t go back a decade and do anything different about the Tigers’ handling of Max Scherzer’s contract situation before he became a free agent and signed with the Nationals. There’s no five-year return policy on the prospects the Tigers received in the Justin Verlander trade.
DETROIT, MI
MLB

Cards head to Meetings in need of a catcher

ST. LOUIS -- In the market for an everyday catcher for the first time in more than two decades, the Cardinals are eager to get to the Winter Meetings and evaluate their free-agent and trade options at that all-important position. Pressed into finding a catcher following the retirement of the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

A's aim to make most of Winter Meetings return

The absence of the Winter Meetings over the past two offseasons certainly had an effect on the A’s. In previous years, the A’s have utilized the event as an opportunity to lay the foundation for future moves. Now working with more of a normal offseason again, A’s general manager David Forst has indicated discussions both on the trade and free-agent fronts are already underway as they seek to make improvements upon what was only the second 100-loss season in Oakland history.
MLB

This team’s offseason path is one to admire

Admit it: There was a little part of you -- maybe a big part of you -- that thought the Phillies, with all the money they had been spending on free agents the past few years (and especially last offseason), were fooling themselves. After the Jimmy Rollins/Chase Utley/Ryan Howard-era club...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

