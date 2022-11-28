SAN DIEGO -- It's another hometown Winter Meetings for A.J. Preller and the Padres. For the third time in Preller's nine seasons as general manager, baseball’s signature offseason event comes to San Diego Dec. 4-8. There's still an awful lot for Preller to accomplish over the next 2 1/2 months -- most notably filling out a roster that has the looks of a contender with a few very notable flaws. No better time to put the wheels in motion than next week, when the entire baseball world descends on San Diego.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO