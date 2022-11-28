Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
10 US colleges with the most students studying education
Education remains among the most popular majors at colleges and universities across the nation despite a teacher shortage plaguing many school districts. More than half of U.S. public schools reported they are understaffed for the 2022-23 academic year, according to a National Center for Education Statistics report. During the 2019-20...
Herald Community Newspapers
What free college looks like in the US
The cost of higher education in the U.S. has skyrocketed in the last few decades and for many families, college is no longer within reach. Although student loans may be available, they can remain an enormous financial burden long after graduation. Because of these challenges, the prospect of free tuition can be exceptionally attractive. Free community college was initially part of the Build Back Better bill, but the provision, championed by first lady Jill Biden, was cut and the bill faltered in the Senate.
