Read full article on original website
Related
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
gripped.com
Awesome New Footage of Multi-Pitch Climbing Competition on Swiss Dam
In late October 2022, the Red Bull Dual Ascent multi-pitch climbing competition was held on the Verzasca Dam in Switzerland. Eight pairs of pro climbers raced against each other up a six-pitch 180-metre route constructed using indoor climbing holds. So far, only short clips of the competition’s climbing have been released. Today that changed when Dual Ascent competitor Stephano Ghisolfi released a 23-minute video showing his time at the comp.
Hublot Celebrates Art and Football at Art Basel
Hublot’s presence at the World Cup is impossible to miss — as official timekeeper, the company name is displayed whenever the referee board is hoisted on the sidelines — and on Thursday night the luxury watch brand continued to make its mark on Miami Beach Art Basel.
Comments / 0