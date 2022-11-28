ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

gripped.com

Awesome New Footage of Multi-Pitch Climbing Competition on Swiss Dam

In late October 2022, the Red Bull Dual Ascent multi-pitch climbing competition was held on the Verzasca Dam in Switzerland. Eight pairs of pro climbers raced against each other up a six-pitch 180-metre route constructed using indoor climbing holds. So far, only short clips of the competition’s climbing have been released. Today that changed when Dual Ascent competitor Stephano Ghisolfi released a 23-minute video showing his time at the comp.
WWD

Hublot Celebrates Art and Football at Art Basel

Hublot’s presence at the World Cup is impossible to miss — as official timekeeper, the company name is displayed whenever the referee board is hoisted on the sidelines — and on Thursday night the luxury watch brand continued to make its mark on Miami Beach Art Basel.

