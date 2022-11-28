Read full article on original website
KRQE Newsfeed: Uninsured patients, NMSU coach speaks, Colder day, Teacher incentive package, New tradition
Wednesday’s Top Stories Group worries conditions of New Mexico-run prisons will worsen Rio Rancho teen receives unique seizure treatment Judge denies child killer’s plea deal request Albuquerque man arrested for shooting at police Santa Fe Indian School hopes to bring new life to Paolo Soleri Amphitheater Sights and Sounds: World Cup Watch Party at Civic […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque Police prepare to disband their Open Space Division
Albuquerque Police are just months away from disbanding their Open Space Division. Target 7 spoke with a retired Open Space officer and Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina to learn more. Anthony Martinez worked for the division for more than a decade. "I grew up here and this bosque out in...
State asks for public input about Fenton Lake
The state is conducting a survey for a New Mexico lake.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces
The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
Family, friends of student killed in UNM campus shooting speak out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of the UNM student killed in an on-campus shooting after police say he shot at an NMSU student is speaking out and demanding answers on if Brandon Travis’ death could’ve been prevented. Nearly 40 of Brandon Travis’ family, friends, and coaches joined a Zoom call, sharing who they knew Brandon […]
Albuquerque saw more domestic violence calls on Thanksgiving than it has in a decade
This Thanksgiving in Albuquerque had more domestic violence calls than the holiday has seen in a decade, according to the Albuquerque Police Department
Daily Lobo
LETTER: Grad Workers deserve insurance and a living wage
I’m not currently a graduate worker, but I’m an alum and I had to put off an eye surgery for years because the University of New Mexico doesn’t offer vision insurance or a living wage. Let me say that again: UNM employs a bunch of nerds and provides no eye insurance. Seriously, what?
Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
New BCSO appointees announced
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sheriff-elect John Allen has announced Lieutenant Aaron Williamson and Sergeant Johann Jareno will be his new undersheriffs when he takes over on January 1. In addition to those appointments, retired Sergeant Hollie Anderson will be appointed as major, a new position at the sheriff’s office. Lieutenant Williamson has been a BCSO deputy […]
Daily Lobo
Vigil in Albuquerque honors people killed in Colorado Springs at Club Q
The realities of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs were close to home for many in Albuquerque, and people gathered in Morningside Park on Tuesday evening to grieve the lives lost in the queer bar. Several people knew people at the club on Saturday, Nov. 19, and many at the vigil frequented it themselves.
Belen putting hold on new cannabis retail applications
BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen is not accepting any new cannabis retail applications. The mayor is worried the number of stores could overwhelm the city of nearly 7,400 people. The resolution was approved three-to-one at the latest council meeting. Council members say the existing ordinance was passed as a living document to be reviewed and changed as […]
KOAT 7
'It's hard': Families come together to honor gun violence victims with special Christmas float
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tuesday marks four days until Albuquerque's annualTwinkle Light Parade. The family-friendly holiday event runs every year along Route 66 in Nob Hill. While it's a time to show off bright and colorful floats, for some people, it's also a chance to spread awareness on big issues.
errorsofenchantment.com
Gladiators field scandal highlights folly of Amendment 2
KRQE’s Larry Barker has uncovered an example of corruption in both the City of Albuquerque and State of New Mexico governments. Ironically, while what happened is clearly illegal under current State law, voters’ (misguided) decision to pass Amendment 2 on Election Day seems to allow for future deals like this one.
2022 Twinkle Light Parade shines in Nob Hill on Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque tradition, the city’s annual Twinkle Light Parade will roll through Nob Hill this Saturday night, December 3, starting at 5:15 p.m. This year (2022) the parade promises to feature more than 100 groups, around 260 cars, more than 4,000 participants, all stretching a mile down Central Avenue through Nob Hill. […]
bernco.gov
Sheriff-elect John Allen Announces Selection for BCSO Undersheriffs
Bernalillo County – Sheriff-elect John Allen has made his selections for undersheriff for his administration that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Lt. Aaron Williamson and Sgt. Johann Jareno will be appointed to the positions of undersheriff. In addition, retired Sgt. Hollie Anderson will be appointed to the position of major, which is new to the Sheriff’s Office. Williamson, Jareno, and Anderson have over 50 years of combined law enforcement experience in multiple areas.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare, New Mexico health system hit contract impasse
Contract negotiations have stalled between UnitedHealthcare and Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System, the Albuquerque Journal reported Nov. 26. Lovelace operates five hospitals and 51 clinics across New Mexico. According to a system spokesperson, a break between the two organizations could affect up to 13,400 UnitedHealthcare members, including 9,700 Medicare Advantage patients.
Buttigieg gets an earful about tribal roads during trip to Southwest
Feds aren’t meeting their obligations to Indigenous communities, leaders say, and instead put up roadblocks to building and
KOAT 7
A local couple battles a rare cancer together
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Four years ago, Hank, who chose not to share his last name, was in great health, until he started losing weight and didn't know why. “I discovered that it was this cholangiocarcinoma,” said Hank. “It has been progressing.”. Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare disease. Hank...
New Mexico State head coach Greg Heiar takes ‘full responsibility’ after shooting involving NMSU player
LAS CRUCES N.M. (KTSM) – In his first public comments since a deadly shooting involving one of his players, New Mexico State men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar said he took, “full responsibility,” for what happened Nov. 19 in Albuquerque. Heiar opened the press conference by reading a prepared statement but did not answer questions specifically […]
visitalbuquerque.org
Soar Over Albuquerque in a Hot Air Balloon
Albuquerque is the Hot Air Ballooning Capital of the World. The host of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta®, the city's skies turn into a kaleidoscope of color during early October. But that’s not the only time you can spot hot air balloons in the air. With more than a dozen private ballooning companies in the city, you can embark on a journey via hot air balloon any day of the year. I was lucky enough to hop on my first-ever balloon ride with the founder of Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Ride Company, Scott Appelman, and it was a magical experience.
