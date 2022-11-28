Bernalillo County – Sheriff-elect John Allen has made his selections for undersheriff for his administration that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Lt. Aaron Williamson and Sgt. Johann Jareno will be appointed to the positions of undersheriff. In addition, retired Sgt. Hollie Anderson will be appointed to the position of major, which is new to the Sheriff’s Office. Williamson, Jareno, and Anderson have over 50 years of combined law enforcement experience in multiple areas.

BERNALILLO, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO