ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

We have sad news for anyone who somehow wanted a Facebook smartwatch

Meta held a town hall meeting and made a few announcements. The company announced it would be ending its Portal smart display business. The company also announced that it would sunset its smartwatch projects. Last Wednesday, the Facebook parent company announced it was laying off over 11,000 employees — 13%...
Daily Mail

'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email

An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
The Independent

US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says

The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
Vice

QAnon Is Back on Twitter—and It’s About to Get Much Worse

Elon Musk has allowed QAnon accounts and content to flood back onto Twitter, where they’re spreading violent conspiracy theories and dangerous disinformation and promoting QAnon events. Musk has even provided some of the accounts with a verified blue check symbol. And this is likely just the beginning: Most of...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Twitter Says That It Will No Longer Enforce Covid Misinformation Policy

Twitter no longer will enforce a policy to combat misinformation about the Covid pandemic. “Effective November 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the COVID-19 misleading information policy,” a note on Twitter’s transparency pages read. It’s the latest change under new owner Elon Musk, who has vowed to take a more relaxed view toward speech on the platform. He’s reinstated Donald Trump’s account, after Trump was suspended following the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Twitter instituted new guidelines in early 2020, as the pandemic forced shutdowns throughout the world and as rumors and claims about Covid spread rapidly on social media. They...
Gizmodo

Twitter's Ads Problems Are Even Worse Behind the Scenes

Among Twitter’s multiform ongoing disasters, the one that threatens its financial prospects the most is perhaps fleeing advertisers. Elon Musk’s latest complaint on the topic finds him picking a public fight with Apple, suggesting the iPhone maker pulled its Twitter ads because “they hate free speech in America.” Behind close doors, Twitter’s advertising problems are only getting more dire. Reports say ad revenue losses are pilling up, and layoffs to Twitter’s ad technology teams may worsen the problems that are already scaring advertisers away.
Fstoppers

The Death of Social Media: A Warning to Photographers

Unless you have been living under a rock for the last few years, you'll probably have noticed that many social media platforms have been heading downhill. Here's how to best prepare for the social media storms ahead. Placing all your eggs in one basket is never a good idea for...
TechCrunch

Twitter is going to show you more tweets from people you don’t follow

Twitter’s support account tweeted about the change on Wednesday, noting that the platform was “expanding recommendations to all users.” This is of course under the guide of giving users the “best” content (Instagram likes to use this line too), but in reality splicing more recommendations into a social feed primes users to expect more paid content too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy