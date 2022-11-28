Read full article on original website
Elon Musk personally called CEOs of companies that stopped advertising on Twitter to complain, report says
Some media buyers said Twitter is now bug-ridden and difficult to launch ads on, prompting agencies to pull spending, the Financial Times reported.
Washington gets increasingly freaked out by Twitter
With Elon Musk’s platform less reliable seemingly day to day, government and political figures anguish over what to do.
Even if you don't have an account, Facebook has advised millions to check it immediately
Millions told to check Facebook immediately:(Cottonbro studio/Pexels) Even if you've never signed up for the social network, Facebook might already have your phone number and email address.
Android Authority
We have sad news for anyone who somehow wanted a Facebook smartwatch
Meta held a town hall meeting and made a few announcements. The company announced it would be ending its Portal smart display business. The company also announced that it would sunset its smartwatch projects. Last Wednesday, the Facebook parent company announced it was laying off over 11,000 employees — 13%...
msn.com
Elon Musk reinstated some banned Twitter accounts, but he drew the line at extremists like Alex Jones
Elon Musk once described himself as a "free speech absolutist" and has brought back some banned Twitter accounts. But Musk drew the line at right-wing conspiracy theorist and Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones. Musk has been confronted with the fact that Twitter relies on ads for revenue, and unsafe content...
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says
The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
Thousands of users mistakenly signed up to a management firm called Hive instead of buzzy Twitter alternative, Hive Social
Almost 4,000 people signed up for Hive.com on Monday, mistaking the site for the social-media app, Hive Social.
Facebook employees react to being laid off
After Facebook laid off thousands of workers, some are turning to LinkedIn or Twitter to share their accounts of the layoffs and search for new jobs.
QAnon Is Back on Twitter—and It’s About to Get Much Worse
Elon Musk has allowed QAnon accounts and content to flood back onto Twitter, where they’re spreading violent conspiracy theories and dangerous disinformation and promoting QAnon events. Musk has even provided some of the accounts with a verified blue check symbol. And this is likely just the beginning: Most of...
Looking to leave Twitter? Here are the social networks seeing new users now
Twitter has had real "Closing Time" vibes over the last two weeks: You don't have to go home, but you can't stay here. Ever since Elon Musk bought Twitter in October, many users of the social media platform have discussed taking their musings elsewhere — and some have actually done it.
Twitter Says That It Will No Longer Enforce Covid Misinformation Policy
Twitter no longer will enforce a policy to combat misinformation about the Covid pandemic. “Effective November 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the COVID-19 misleading information policy,” a note on Twitter’s transparency pages read. It’s the latest change under new owner Elon Musk, who has vowed to take a more relaxed view toward speech on the platform. He’s reinstated Donald Trump’s account, after Trump was suspended following the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Twitter instituted new guidelines in early 2020, as the pandemic forced shutdowns throughout the world and as rumors and claims about Covid spread rapidly on social media. They...
Gizmodo
Don't Use Facebook? Here's How to Check if It Has Your Phone Number and Email, and Delete Them
When you sign up for Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media app, it typically asks you to upload your contacts. Doing so helps the app find and surface friends who have accounts, but there’s a tradeoff: your contacts often contain a trove of data about people who don’t use their apps.
Gizmodo
Twitter's Ads Problems Are Even Worse Behind the Scenes
Among Twitter’s multiform ongoing disasters, the one that threatens its financial prospects the most is perhaps fleeing advertisers. Elon Musk’s latest complaint on the topic finds him picking a public fight with Apple, suggesting the iPhone maker pulled its Twitter ads because “they hate free speech in America.” Behind close doors, Twitter’s advertising problems are only getting more dire. Reports say ad revenue losses are pilling up, and layoffs to Twitter’s ad technology teams may worsen the problems that are already scaring advertisers away.
Tampax Said They 'Messed Up' & Deleted Cringey Viral Tweets That 'Offended' Internet Users
On November 21, Tampax posted multiple tweets that many social media users considered cringe and upsetting. After five days, the company deleted the two publications and issued a public apology to their audience. The tweets from that Monday read, "You're in their DMs. We're in them. We are not the...
What we lose with demise of Twitter: a trove of important data
What do a cybersecurity researcher building a system to generate alerts, a wildfire watcher and public health professionals trying to predict insurance enrollment have in common? They all rely on data from Twitter.
Fstoppers
The Death of Social Media: A Warning to Photographers
Unless you have been living under a rock for the last few years, you'll probably have noticed that many social media platforms have been heading downhill. Here's how to best prepare for the social media storms ahead. Placing all your eggs in one basket is never a good idea for...
'Toxic Twitter' activists ramp up pressure on brands after Trump account reinstated
Nov 21 (Reuters) - A coalition of civil rights activists on Monday were urging Twitter's advertisers to issue statements about pulling their ads off the social media platform after its owner Elon Musk lifted the ban on tweets by former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Nobel-winning journalist pushes for govt to censor Facebook, Twitter: More free speech 'doesn't work' anymore
Filipino journalist Maria Ressa railed against free speech saying government needed to step in and censor disinformation on Facebook, Twitter to save democracy.
TechCrunch
Twitter is going to show you more tweets from people you don’t follow
Twitter’s support account tweeted about the change on Wednesday, noting that the platform was “expanding recommendations to all users.” This is of course under the guide of giving users the “best” content (Instagram likes to use this line too), but in reality splicing more recommendations into a social feed primes users to expect more paid content too.
