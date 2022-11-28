Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingCristoval VictorialSolvang, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Noozhawk
Sailor Seriously Injured as Boat Runs Aground in Santa Barbara
A sailor who suffered a serious head laceration was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after his lobster fishing boat ran aground below the Mesa in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Only one person was aboard the 25- to 30-foot Martha Jane, which ended up...
Noozhawk
Reviewing Protest for Ambulance Services Contract Bid Will Take Longer Than Expected, County Says
The protest process for Santa Barbara County’s ambulance services contract bidding will last longer than expected, and the review committee won’t be allowed to use its consultant. The county is holding a public bidding process for its ambulance services contract, and an evaluation committee scored American Medical Response’s...
Pile burns continue in Painted Cave area
Santa Barbara County firefighters are continuing their work of pile burns in the Painted Cave Road area near highway 154.
Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention
Tuesday is the last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for the California Residential Mitigation Program earthquake grant to brace and bolt their homes for earthquakes. The post Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Pepe's Reopened Today!
I spoke to the owner of Pepe’s in Goleta yesterday. She said that after 2 years of being closed, they are supposed to reopen today.
Deputy resuscitates man overdosing in Goleta
A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy successfully resuscitated a man he found overdosing in Goleta Monday.
kclu.org
Rain! Tri-Counties going to see two storm systems by the end of the weekend
Rain is on the way for the Tri-Counties. But, it may not be as much as first expected. It’s going to be wet for the next few days, but not as wet as we thought earlier in the week. The first of a pair of storm systems will arrive...
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California
A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Friday
SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Friday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
Santa Barbara Edhat
Hybrid Vehicle Catches Fire in Los Alamos
A hybrid vehicle caught fire in Los Alamos and destroyed another vehicle on Monday morning. At 6:15 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 9100 block of Highway 101, the parking lot of the Skyview Motel. Crews arrived and found two vehicles fully involved in fire. They suspect the...
Noozhawk
People’s Self-Help Housing’s Affordable Apartment Project Approved in Buellton
People’s Self-Help Housing has proposed creating the nonprofit organization’s first rental project in Buellton by developing 89 affordable apartment units. The Buellton Garden Apartments project, proposed for 10 McMurray Road on 3 acres behind the CVS Pharmacy and Albertsons stores, recently was approved by the Buellton planning commissioners, who unanimously approved a couple of resolutions allowing the project to proceed.
Deputy saves overdosing man in Goleta with Naloxone
A deputy on patrol saved a man he found overdosing on a sidewalk in Goleta Monday night by administering a single dose of Naloxone before the ambulance arrived. The post Deputy saves overdosing man in Goleta with Naloxone appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Birth Rates ‘Overwhelmingly’ Determined by Region
When Annette Ramirez, 23, gave birth to her daughter, Stevie, earlier this year, she was happy to welcome a healthy baby girl into the family. (Disclosure: Stevie is part of my extended family.) As she held her daughter in her arms for the first time, she probably wasn’t thinking about how demographics played a role in the outcome of her and Stevie’s health.
Death investigation underway for Ojai couple
Detectives are investigating the deaths of an Ojai couple found dead in their home with a firearm, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The post Death investigation underway for Ojai couple appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Lompoc’s Historic ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign Lands New Home
A community-led effort has sparked new life and a new home for the historic "Hi! Let's Eat” sign in Lompoc. Ending a saga to rescue and restore the sign, it will be installed in front of American Host Restaurant at 113 North I St., with plans to celebrate its return during an unveiling ceremony at 5 p.m. Dec. 9.
37-year-old trespasser on-campus places Carpinteria Middle School on brief lockdown
Carpinteria Middle School was placed on a brief lockdown around 9:21 a.m. after Santa Barbara Sheriff's responded to a trespasser and possible threat on-campus. The post 37-year-old trespasser on-campus places Carpinteria Middle School on brief lockdown appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: Frank Hotchkiss Breaks Down Randy Rowse, State Street, Being an Uber Driver
Randy Rowse is "an adult in the room," says former Santa Barbara City Councilman Frank Hotchkiss, in the latest podcast episode of Santa Barbara Talks. Hotchkiss, a conservative who was elected to the board in 2009, served two terms, and was a steady moderate and conservative voice on the council.
Santa Barbara County hosts sleeping bag drive
Santa Barbara County hosts a sleeping bag drive for homeless individuals in the community from now until Dec 12. The post Santa Barbara County hosts sleeping bag drive appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Bloom Is Off the Bud: Santa Barbara County Taxes on Cannabis Hit New Low
First-quarter county taxes on cannabis hit a new low this year, plummeting to $1 million. That’s down from $3.1 million the year prior and $4.2 million the year before that. This trend reflects the dramatic oversupply of cannabis — both legally and illegally grown — glutting the California market.
Noozhawk
Holiday Parades, Events and Activities on Tap Throughout Santa Barbara County
Winter 2022 will be the first year that holiday events are back in full swing since the COVID-19 pandemic. Festivities throughout the county will run until the end of the year. The following is information on parades and other events:. Santa Barbara. The 36th Santa Barbara Boat Parade of Lights...
